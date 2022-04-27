 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
PREP BOYS' BASKETBALL

Trinity's Saragba signs with Trinity Valley CC basketball

  Updated
DARLINGTON, S.C. – Bessanty Saragba is continuing his basketball career at Trinity Valley Community College in Athens, Texas.

The 6-foot-8 Trinity Collegiate School forward signed with the Cardinals on Wednesday at the school.

“I’m feeling good right now,” Saragba said. “I feel like I found a great school that’s a good fit and is everything I need. It feels like home for me, and I really like the coaching staff.”

Saragba averaged 9.7 points, eight rebounds and two blocks per game for the Titans this past season.

Saragba
