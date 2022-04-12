Trinity's Smith earns medalist, Titan Blue squad finishes 3rd at ABB Invitational

DARLINGTON, S.C. – Golf is very much about consistency, and for two days at the 22nd Anderson Brothers Bank High School Invitational, no one was more consistent than Jay Smith.

The Trinity Collegiate School standout carded a 69 on both days to finish with a total of 138 – good enough for medalist honors and a spot on the All-Tournament team as the event wrapped up Tuesday at the Darlington Country Club.

Smith was also part of the Trinity Blue team that wound up placing third overall. Oceanside Collegiate captured first place with a score of 572 followed by defending champion A.C. Flora (583) and then Trinity Blue (584).

The overall individual race was tight too as Smith just edged Central’s David Oliver (139) and first-round leader Alexis Siehl (140) of Indian Land for the crown.

“It’s awesome to get rewarded like this for a good week,” Smith said. “I felt like I played well all week – hit the ball really well. Putts didn’t fall as much as I wanted to, but the ball striking really held its own and was able to get it done this week.”

Familiarity with both courses helped, he added. Florence Country Club is the Titans’ home course, which made things easier on certain holes.

“I kind of know where to miss, where to be,” Smith said. “…Here I haven’t played as much, but I do know a few things about it. Especially on 18 – you can’t be left there. That kind of helped me hit it right coming in and get the job done which was good.”

While his putting was not where he wanted it to be, ball striking is likely what paved the way for him, he said.

“I think I it hit in good spots off the tee,” Smith said. “I think I hit a lot of fairways; didn’t get in trouble. And I hit a ton of greens. When I didn’t hit the green, I was putting it in good spots to where I could really score and play well.”

The Titans had won back-to-back tournaments prior to last season and came in third a year ago. They followed that up with another top-3 finish, which Smith said was great to see.

“It’s never bad,” he said. “It shows us that we’ve been working hard and hopefully we can only go up from here.”

The Trinity Black team wound up with a two-day total of 629 (312-317) while Hartsville totaled 640 (334-306). West Florence rounded out the local team scores with a 755 (387-368).

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.