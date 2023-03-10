DARLINGTON, S.C. – A professional golf career is certainly an opportunity Jay Smith would jump at, he said.

And the Trinity Collegiate School standout believes he’s set himself on a strong path toward that very end.

Smith will compete at the NCAA Division I level next season after signing with High Point University out of North Carolina recently. He celebrated that signing with family, coaches and teammates Friday in a ceremony at the school.

“It’s an amazing feeling,” Smith said. “I’m really excited to get up there and help the program in any way I can. Just ready to get to the next level.”

High Point also offers Smith the best opportunity to potentially take his game to the highest level one day, he said.

“I think High Point’s got everything I need to be able to really get my game and just my life in the right direction and playing well,” Smith said. “I think it’s great and whatever happens, happens. If I can get to that next level it’d be great.”

That wasn’t the only selling point though as Smith chose to compete for the Panthers over Wofford and a few other schools, he said.

“I’ve got future teammates that I’m very close with,” Smith said of what drew him to HPU. “I have a great relationship with the coach…the campus was amazing. All of the golf facilities were amazing as well – those really drew me in.”

The Panthers in turn are getting one of the top golfers from a Titans squad that has captured state titles in four out of the last five full seasons.

Smith was the low scorer for TCS in last year’s title match and followed that up by winning the Grant Bennett Florence Junior Invitational in the summer.

While that type of competition has certainly helped prepare him to play at the next level, there are still aspects of his game he aims to improve on before teeing off against a field of all Division I golfers, he said.

“I think distance (off the tee) is a big thing,” he added. “That’s one place where I’m lacking a little bit right now that I definitely need to get better at before I get over to High Point.

“So I’m definitely just focusing on getting in the gym and really getting some distance.”