Trinity's Smith tied for lead after 1st round of Grant Bennett Invitational

FLORENCE, S.C. – If Jay Smith was feeling the heat Wednesday, he certainly didn’t show it.

At least not the kind that comes when you’re at the top of the leaderboard in a major junior golf tournament.

The rising Trinity Collegiate School senior birdied three of his first six holes and rode that momentum to a 4-under-par 66 and a share of the lead at the 71st Grant Bennett Florence Junior Invitational at Florence Country Club.

Smith is tied with Greenwood’s Spence Hagood, who shook off a pair of late bogeys with a birdie on 18 to finish at 4-under as well.

The two will tee off for the second round tomorrow just before 9 a.m. on the 10th hole. Smith is slated to go at 8:45 a.m. with Hagood to follow in the next group at 8:54 a.m.

“It was awesome … I think I hit my first 16 greens in regulation,” Smith said of his fast start. “So really didn’t put a lot of stress on (myself). I was able to make birdies when I could and easy pars – not a lot of stressful pars.

“It was good to hit that many greens and get a few to fall and really climb myself up the leaderboard doing that.”

Smith birdied the opening hole and had back-to-back birdies on five and six to cap off a 3-under front nine.

“(On) five I hit a wedge shot within about three feet and made the putt, which is … I kind of wanted to do that,” he said. “Then six was a tough back-left pin and I was able to hit a really good shot in there, have about 10 feet in. Whipped that one in, so that’s big confidence.

“Five (par 5) you’re expecting to make birdie, but six (par 4) isn’t really … it’s kind of par and get out.”

Smith was at 5-under with two holes to go after registering two more birdies, but a bogey on 18 – his only one of the afternoon – broke that streak.

“I played pretty well all back nine,” he said. “Really hit a bunch of greens on the back, too; was making a couple putts and then really kind of limped into the clubhouse. Made a 10-footer for par on 17 which was good to keep the round going (heading) into 18 and then just made a dumb mistake on 18 that kind of cost me a bogey.

“But I mean I’m still happy with the round and being 4-under. I can easily take that into tomorrow knowing I can compete.”

Hagood had a similar sizzling start on the front nine before an up-and-down back end to his round. He birdied three of the first four holes and was at 4-under heading into the turn. After a birdie-bogey-birdie sequence starting on 11, back-to-back bogeys on 15 and 16 dropped him to 3-under.

Hagood salvaged the final hole, however, with his seventh birdie of the afternoon.

“Yeah I got off to hot start – able to kind of roll a couple in early,” he said. “So I just kind of kept it going. Made a couple bogeys on the back nine back-to-back, but it was nice to be able to birdie 18 to share the lead.

“I made a five-footer for par on 17, so I was able to kind of get it back after that. And I knew 18 was a birdie hole, so I just put myself in position after that. Wedged it up there close.”

Mount Pleasant’s Dallas Johnson finished in third place after shooting a 67 – one shot off the lead. There were five golfers tied for fourth at 1-under.

Jack Seward, Smith’s teammate with the Titans, finished Wednesday tied for 11th place at 1-over. Drew Jeffords wasn’t far behind at 2-over (72) – tied for 14th place.

Florence’s John Wylie Richardson, who won the 12 & under division last year, took the lead in the 13-14 division after one round with a 73. He’ll be in the last group to tee off Thursday at 1:15 p.m.