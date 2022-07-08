Trinity's Smith wins 71st Grant Bennett Florence Junior Invitational

FLORENCE, S.C. – As Jay Smith tapped in his final putt Friday, he couldn’t help but think back to where he was just four years prior.

The Florence native had played in the Grant Bennett Florence Junior Invitational pretty much every year since he was seven. At age 13, however, Smith saw perhaps his lowest point in all that time when he finished in last place.

“Kind of hurt a little bit,” he said. “So four years later, to be able to win it at my home golf course and do it in this fashion…it’s awesome.”

The Trinity Collegiate School standout indeed saved his best for last – firing off a 4-under 66 in the final round at Florence Country Club to hold off Greenwood’s Spence Hagood for a 1-stroke victory as he finished 7-under (66-71-66—203) for the tournament.

Smith becomes the second local player to earn the Grant Bennett title in the last four years – joining Titans’ teammate Pake June who won it in 2019.

“It means so much,” Smith said. “I think this was the first junior tournament I ever played in when I was younger. Then grew up playing every year from age seven to now 17.”

After a bogey on the opening hole, Smith’s card was clean the rest of the way as he rattled off five birdies in the round. He finished 3-under on the front nine after birdies on holes 2, 4, 5 and 7.

His final one on 11 proved to be the difference. Hagood had birdied holes 7, 9 and 10 to draw even, but could not cash in the rest of the way to pull even or overtake Smith.

“I had a bunch of opportunities on the back,” Hagood said. “A lot of really good looks. I think I hit the last eight greens and parred every single one of them, so it was a tough finish.

“But at the end of the day, it was a good battle.”

Hagood (66-70-68—204) entered the final round with a 1-shot lead, but Smith was able to capitalize on a pair of bogeys by the Cambridge Academy High standout.

Still, it was neck-and-neck over the final seven holes as neither golfer looked to make the fatal mistake.

“He made it so hard on me,” Smith said of Hagood. “He hit golf shots all day – just really tight and I had to match him all day…It was stressful. I mean I broke away a little bit, and then next thing you know he birdies seven, nine and 10 to get it back.

“I mean it’s stressful, but it’s awesome because that’s what you dream of is competition like that – coming down to the 18th hole not knowing who’s going to win.”

The match came down to a pair of fourth-shot putts by Hagood and Smith on the par 5. Hagood had about a 15-foot putt for birdie and Smith was about 10 feet away. Hagood’s putt just missed, but he was able to make par.

Smith’s shot was just a little off as well, but rolled to a stop less than a foot away from the hole where he was able to tap it in for par and the victory.

Woodruff’s Gage Howard took home third place after posting a 5-under score of 65 on Friday to finish at 3-under for the tournament (70-72-65—207). Tag Graziano was fourth at 1-under.

Drew Jeffords wound up tied for 13th with a three-day total of 215 (5-over) and Jack Seward finished at 10-over. Both are TCS teammates of Smith.

In the 13-14 division, Columbia’s Owen Atkinson wound up taking the crown after a three-hole playoff with Will Ruth. They were both 11-over for the tournament.