Trinity's Thomas signs with Vincennes University basketball

DARLINGTON, S.C. – LeBron Thomas is ready for the next challenge, and that will come at Vincennes University.

The Trinity Collegiate School star point guard signed with the junior college program out of Indiana on Wednesday at the school.

“What really drew me was it’s one of the most different JUCO schools out there,” Thomas said. “It’s a four-year school and it’s really one of the best Division I JUCOs, so I’m going out there to show people what I have playing at the next level.

“The coaches are really good there and they were real with me from the start.”

Thomas averaged 18 points, six rebounds and six assists per game this past season for the Titans.