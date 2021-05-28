Trinity's Yucel signs with North Central basketball

DARLINGTON, S.C. – Ceyda Yucel’s goal was to play basketball at the next level, and on Friday she achieved it.
The Trinity Collegiate School forward/center signed with Division III North Central College out of Naperville, Illinois.
“I’m really excited because this is the next step for me,” Yucel said. “I had a chance to meet with the coaching staff and the players and I thought that would be the best fit for me as both a player and a student.”
Tags
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!