Trinity's Yucel signs with North Central basketball
PREP ATHLETICS

Trinity's Yucel signs with North Central basketball

DARLINGTON, S.C. – Ceyda Yucel’s goal was to play basketball at the next level, and on Friday she achieved it.

The Trinity Collegiate School forward/center signed with Division III North Central College out of Naperville, Illinois.

“I’m really excited because this is the next step for me,” Yucel said. “I had a chance to meet with the coaching staff and the players and I thought that would be the best fit for me as both a player and a student.”

