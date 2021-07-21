Trinity's Zeigler advances to Round of 32 at U.S. Junior Amateur

PINEHURST, N.C. – Former Trinity Collegiate School standout and University of South Carolina signee Gene Zeigler advanced to the round of 32 on Tuesday at the U.S. Junior Amateur Championship at The Country Club of North Carolina in Pinehurst, N.C.

Zeigler will tee off at 8:36 a.m. Thursday against Norman, Oklahoma’s Andrew Goodman looking to make it to the final 16.

He defeated Pinehurst local product Sihan Sandhu 2 and 1 on Wednesday. Zeigler won seven holes compared to Sandu’s five.

Zeigler finished tied for 28th overall after the two-day stroke play. He rebounded from a 5-over 76 in round one to shoot a 4-under 68 in round two for a two-day score of 1-over (76-68-144).

His second round consisted of an eagle and two birdies. Zeigler finished with four birdies, an eagle and a bogey in his final 22 holes of stroke play.

Zeigler was one of two Pee Dee area players to qualify for match play. Aynor’s Braeden Barnett, who works out of Florence Country Club with Paul Woodbury and is a senior on the Francis Marion University golf team, also made it to the match-play round.

He finished tied for 55th with a two-day score of 2-over (77-70-147) and was one of the golfers who qualified through a playoff.

Barnett was eliminated in the opening round of match play, however, after falling to Fairfax, Virginia’s Bryan Lee 5 and 3.