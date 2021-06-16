 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Trinity's Zeigler earns co-medalist at U.S. Junior Amateur Qualifier
0 Comments
LOCAL GOLF

Trinity's Zeigler earns co-medalist at U.S. Junior Amateur Qualifier

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

SALISBURY, N.C. − Former Trinity Collegiate standout and University of South Carolina signee Gene Zeigler tied for the top score Wednesday at the U.S. Junior Amateur Qualifying tournament at the Country Club of Salisbury (N.C.).

Zeigler shot a 2-under 69 to tie Alaska's Major Lenning atop the leaderboard. The pair were the only two to finish under par.

The top five finishers in the tournament (with two alternates) qualify for the 2021 U.S. Junior Amateur Championship which will be held at the Country Club of North Carolina in Pinehurst from July 19-24.

zeigler mug.jpg

Zeigler

 SUBMITTED
0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

What happens if the Suns do not have Chris Paul for the Western Conference Finals?

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert