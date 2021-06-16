Trinity's Zeigler earns co-medalist at U.S. Junior Amateur Qualifier

SALISBURY, N.C. − Former Trinity Collegiate standout and University of South Carolina signee Gene Zeigler tied for the top score Wednesday at the U.S. Junior Amateur Qualifying tournament at the Country Club of Salisbury (N.C.).

Zeigler shot a 2-under 69 to tie Alaska's Major Lenning atop the leaderboard. The pair were the only two to finish under par.

The top five finishers in the tournament (with two alternates) qualify for the 2021 U.S. Junior Amateur Championship which will be held at the Country Club of North Carolina in Pinehurst from July 19-24.