Trinity's Zeigler honors early commitment, signs with USC golf

DARLINGTON, S.C. – Gene Zeigler remembers not having a particularly good round at the Grant Bennett Florence Junior Invitational four years ago.
“I hadn’t been playing very well heading into that, but I was expecting a good round out of myself,” the Trinity Collegiate School senior said. “I think I shot a couple over, which is not very good for the middle of the summer out there, and I was kind of down on myself.
“Then my dad comes up to me in the parking lot and said he had something to talk to me about. I was thinking I was in trouble for something.”
Far from it actually. Although only a sophomore, Zeigler got the news that the University of South Carolina was offering him a scholarship to play golf for the Gamecocks whenever he made his college pick.
“So I stayed at the golf course for another hour and a half longer with my coach Paul (Woodbury), and after talking with some other people, decided that was the right decision and made the move,” said Zeigler, who’s been committed to USC ever since.
It was a long wait at times, but Thursday made it all worth it as the Titan standout signed with what was essentially his dream school from the very beginning.
“It feels pretty surreal; I committed in June right before my 10th-grade year, so it’s been a while,” Zeigler said. “I grew up a Carolina fan and it’s where I wanted to go. At the beginning of my ninth-grade year, I sent out about 10 or 12 emails to schools where I wanted to go and had a pretty good response the week after I committed to South Carolina, but there was no regret there.
“…Overall I really like the campus and the coaches are great. I know a lot of the guys on the team and it’s close to home, so I can see my coach and my parents whenever I need to.”
Zeigler popped up on the Gamecocks’ radar early and in all likelihood hasn’t fallen off since as he’s annually been one of -- if not the top -- junior golfers in the Carolinas. He won the SCJGA's Jay Haas Player of the Year Award and was named the Richard S. Tufts Player of the Year for junior boys' golf for 2019 – holding the top spot in the rankings for quite some time.
He was also a key member of Trinity’s 2019 2A state championship golf team – one that had a very good chance of repeating in 2020 if the COVID-19 pandemic had not cut the season short.
“I think (USC)’s getting somebody very special,” TCS golf coach Michael Hawk said. “To me, it’s equivalent to a five-star football recruit signing to play at South Carolina. It’s a big deal. He’s the best player in North Carolina and South Carolina. And he’s going to play at a big-time local university.
“It’s quite possible that they’ve gotten someone who will be revolutionary to their program.”
Before that, however, Zeigler aims to finish his senior season and subsequent summer season strong.
“Basically it’s just getting my game and my body ready for college golf,” he said. “It’s a definitely a challenging world now, but I’m going to be interested in really getting my game up to the point to be on the same level with those guys.”
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!