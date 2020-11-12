Trinity's Zeigler honors early commitment, signs with USC golf

DARLINGTON, S.C. – Gene Zeigler remembers not having a particularly good round at the Grant Bennett Florence Junior Invitational four years ago.

“I hadn’t been playing very well heading into that, but I was expecting a good round out of myself,” the Trinity Collegiate School senior said. “I think I shot a couple over, which is not very good for the middle of the summer out there, and I was kind of down on myself.

“Then my dad comes up to me in the parking lot and said he had something to talk to me about. I was thinking I was in trouble for something.”

Far from it actually. Although only a sophomore, Zeigler got the news that the University of South Carolina was offering him a scholarship to play golf for the Gamecocks whenever he made his college pick.

“So I stayed at the golf course for another hour and a half longer with my coach Paul (Woodbury), and after talking with some other people, decided that was the right decision and made the move,” said Zeigler, who’s been committed to USC ever since.

It was a long wait at times, but Thursday made it all worth it as the Titan standout signed with what was essentially his dream school from the very beginning.