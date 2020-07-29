FLORENCE, S.C. — It wasn’t the best start for Gene Zeigler on Wednesday, but the Trinity-Byrnes standout got some of his first-round groove back to put himself squarely in contention entering today’s final round of the 71st Carolinas Junior Boys’ Championship.
Zeigler rebounded from a 2-over front nine with a 2-under back nine to finish even for the day (70) and wind up in second place at 7-under overall at Florence Country Club.
Zeigler only trails Fort Mill High’s Griffin Tarver (-8), who followed up a first round 66 with another on Wednesday to finish at 4-under and grab a one streak lead.
Max Green (-4), Tyler DeChellis (-4) and William Jennings (-4) are all tied for third place.
The final round is scheduled to tee off today beginning at 7:30 a.m.
“I haven’t been in this position in a while it seems like,” Zeigler said. “Been struggling with my game, but it feels like it’s coming back pretty quickly.
“Just hit a few kind of squirrely shots to start off, which kind of had me — not in a panic, but it just wasn’t as easy-going as day one was.”
Zeigler was 1-under through three on Tuesday, but was 1-over on Wednesday. He had a bogey and a double-bogey to finish with a 36 after the front nine.
He regained his form on the 10th hole, however, and birdied three of the final nine holes to break even for the day.
“Changing point for me was on (hole) 10,” Zeigler said. “Took a driver over to the trees short of the green and it was probably one of the more stress-free birdies of the day. That kind of gave me a little bit of a blanket for the rest of the nines that I could stay aggressive and not worry about shooting that 2-over, 3-over score that would put me behind.
“Back nine was just staying aggressive and playing my game. I’m an aggressive player, so it feels like if I can just get myself those good looks at birdies, I’ll convert them.”
Meanwhile Tarver had the opposite type of start to his day – birdieing four of the first nine holes to go into the turn at 4-under. He struggled to start the back nine with two bogies in his first four holes, but birdied two of the final three to grab the overall lead.
“Started off really well,” Tarver said. “Played really good on the front nine to turn in a 4-under 30. Everything was going well, then on the back nine I really managed myself well at the start. I hit a couple errant shots and just kind of stayed in there and happened to find a couple birdies coming in.
“…It kind of proves to (me) that I can stay in there mentally and not get too worked up over a couple of bad holes.”
Other local golfers who made the cut were Hartsville’s Daniel Coker (+1), who shot even par and is tied for 17th place. William Phipps (+3) and Pake June (+4) are also still in the top 40. Phipps shot a second-round 69 while June shot an even par 70.
