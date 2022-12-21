Trio of Pee Dee athletes sign

FLORENCE, S.C. – National Signing Day was held Wednesday across the nation, and a few football players from the Pee Dee made their college choices.

While a few put pen to paper, others chose to hold their signing ceremonies at a later date.

The name at the top of that list is LaNorris Sellers, South Florence’s Shrine Bowl quarterback who, according to reports, is planning to wait and make his decision Friday morning at the school. He’s been a verbal commitment to Syracuse University for several months now.

Sellers, a Mr. Football finalist, helped guide the Bruins to an undefeated season and the 4A state championship this past season. The Morning News Player of the Year, he threw for 2,949 yards and 45 touchdowns compared to just two interceptions while also rushing for 1,337 yards and 22 more scores.

Hartsville running back J’Shawn Anderson is headed to the NCAA Division I level after signing with Georgia Southern of the Sun Belt Conference on Wednesday. Anderson’s official signing ceremony will be held at a later date following the Christmas break.

During his senior season, Anderson carried the ball 179 times for 1,405 yards and scored 23 touchdowns for the Red Foxes.

Two more Pee Dee Shrine Bowlers also signed Wednesday in Chesterfield offensive lineman Andrew Threatt and Manning defensive end Monteque Rhames.

Threatt inked with Charleston Southern University, and will have his signing ceremony Thursday at the school. He is an all-state selection who helped the Golden Rams rush for 2,088 yards and 26 touchdowns this past season.

Rhames, who transferred to the Monarchs for his senior season from Sumter High, signed with the University of South Carolina.