FLORENCE, S.C. – Aydin Palmer and the Post 1 coaching staff saw early on Monday that St. George was having trouble catching up to the left-hander’s fastball.

“So we just went out there and pounded the zone,” Palmer said. “Tried to be as efficient as possible, keep me under a (certain) pitch count and it worked out really well.”

That might be an understatement as Palmer, Landon Vick and Zane Davis turned in the most dominant performance by a Florence pitching staff this season in a 5-0 victory over Post 105 to open the American Legion state playoffs.

The trio combined on a no-hitter – the first for Post 1 this year – with Palmer leading the charge with 11 strikeouts in 5 1/3 innings.

“I feel great,” Palmer said after throwing 71 pitches. “This is setting me up for later in the week. I feel good; I’m going to stay fresh and we’ll keep going right at them.”

Monday’s outing opens the door for the Florence ace to return Friday if needed. Post 1 will play the Pee Dee/Charleston winner on Wednesday after their game Monday was rained out. If victorious, Derick Urquhart’s squad will have to be beaten twice Friday to be eliminated.

“Everybody starts fresh and to get the first win out of the way is good,” the longtime Florence coach said. “We’ll take a day off tomorrow and wait to see who we play Wednesday night.”

Urquhart was also pleased with how things unfolded pitching-wise as he was able to get Davis a couple of innings after missing much of the season with injuries/illness. Davis got the final two outs of the game in relief of Vick, who tossed a perfect inning of relief after Palmer exited. Both Vick and Davis each recorded a strikeout, bringing the total to 13 for the game for Post 1.

The only St. George batter to reach base at all was Brenner Dantzler who drew a walk on a full count in the fourth inning.

“You pound the zone and good things happen,” Palmer said. “That was the biggest approach on the mound tonight.”

Palmer got all the run support he needed in the bottom of the first inning. Five of the first six Post 1 batters collected a hit, with Zach Hunt striking the big blow on a two-run bomb. Jackson Moore and Shemar Simes each had RBI singles and Collin Minshew led off the game with a double.

But that was all Florence managed for the rest of the evening, with the only other hit coming on Luke Miller’s infield single.

“We jumped ahead early, got the momentum early, but then we just kind of laid down,” Urquhart said. “We had 11 more popups tonight, and we’ve been really trying to get rid of the lifting up that all of our guys seem to be in a habit of right now.

“It doesn’t play to our advantage.”