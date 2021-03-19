Trio of South Florence pitchers allows one base hit in DH sweep of Lake City

FLORENCE, S.C. – Good pitching generally wins a lot of games, and South Florence’s pitching was outstanding Friday during a doubleheader sweep of Lake City.
It doesn’t hurt if the offense breaks out for 16 runs, either.
Mason Lynch, Jake Hardee and Aydin Palmer combined to allow just one run on one hit in eight innings – leading to a 6-1 victory in the opening game against the Panthers followed by a 10-0 romp in three innings in Game 2.
The Bruins improved to 7-1 and will begin region play a week from Monday. The Panthers fell to 0-2 after their first regular-season contests and will also open region play next week.
“I thought Mason threw really well in Game 1 and Aydin came out and was really shut down in Game 2,” South coach Kenny Gray said of his starters. “…Our guys came out and played really well today. I was proud of the way they came out and played the way they did. We’ve got some things to work on, but right now we’re progressing pretty (well) as a team.”
Lynch went four innings and allowed just one run on one hit with one walk and three strikeouts. Hardee pitched a scoreless fifth with one punchout.
Palmer was dominant from the get-go. He struck out six in three perfect innings of work.
LCHS’ only base knock of the day came in the top of the third of Game 1. Nine-hole hitter C.J. Barr stroked a leadoff triple and came home next batter on Shamontae Burgess’ RBI groundout.
The Panthers’ pitching meanwhile had its struggles, especially early in both games. Three walks, a hit batsman and a wild pitch helped the Bruins plate five runs in the opener. In the nightcap, it was a trio of errors that allowed South to put up an early five-sport again.
“Just one of those nights,” LCHS coach Matt Apicella said. “Didn’t throw any strikes…fell behind on a lot of the hitters and this wind made it crazy. We didn’t make defensive plays…we just didn’t execute in any phase of the game.
“We’ve got a lot of work to do – region play starts next week and we need to use this as motivation.”
Luke Miller had two hits for South Florence in Game 1 while Mikey Morris, Dawson Joyner and Landon Brown each drove in a run apiece.
J.R. Williams provided the big blow in the second contest with a towering three-run homer to left center.
Hardee and Stone Osborne put the game away in the third. Hardee had a two-run single and Osborne followed with a ringing double that plated the 10th run.