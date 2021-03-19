Trio of South Florence pitchers allows one base hit in DH sweep of Lake City

FLORENCE, S.C. – Good pitching generally wins a lot of games, and South Florence’s pitching was outstanding Friday during a doubleheader sweep of Lake City.

It doesn’t hurt if the offense breaks out for 16 runs, either.

Mason Lynch, Jake Hardee and Aydin Palmer combined to allow just one run on one hit in eight innings – leading to a 6-1 victory in the opening game against the Panthers followed by a 10-0 romp in three innings in Game 2.

The Bruins improved to 7-1 and will begin region play a week from Monday. The Panthers fell to 0-2 after their first regular-season contests and will also open region play next week.

“I thought Mason threw really well in Game 1 and Aydin came out and was really shut down in Game 2,” South coach Kenny Gray said of his starters. “…Our guys came out and played really well today. I was proud of the way they came out and played the way they did. We’ve got some things to work on, but right now we’re progressing pretty (well) as a team.”

Lynch went four innings and allowed just one run on one hit with one walk and three strikeouts. Hardee pitched a scoreless fifth with one punchout.

