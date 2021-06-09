Trio of wild plays help RedWolves rally past Blowfish, snap skid

FLORENCE, S.C. – Trey Law was playing in front of the home crowd for the first time Tuesday night, and he certainly made a lasting impression.
The Youngstown State shortstop gave his Florence RedWolves teammates and the crowd a jolt of energy with one of the craziest plays likely ever seen at Sparrow Stadium.
Law’s “Little League” inside-the-park home run against Lexington County marked the first of three wild half innings that eventually led to a come-from-behind 4-2 victory as Florence snapped its four-game losing streak.
The RedWolves (3-5) were scheduled to travel to Asheboro on Wednesday before returning home Thursday for a 7 p.m. exhibition matchup against the Macon Eggs. Florence will host Wilmington on Friday at 7 p.m. as well.
“We’ve had a couple that didn’t go our way in the late innings, so it was nice to get one back,” first-year Florence coach Jake Schuster said after his team rallied twice to pick up the win. “You compete hard and things eventually go your way.”
Schuster pointed to Law’s aggressive play as one of the big sparks of the late-innings comeback as the RedWolves took the opening game of the I-20 Series.
“(Trey) brought outstanding energy," he said. "It was a crazy play. It ended up kind of giving us a boost and getting us going a little bit and I think we carried that through the end of the game.”
With two outs, Law singled to left and took an aggressive turn around first with the intent of making it to second. The throw in sailed wide and wound up in the corner of the fence between the Florence dugout and the outfield, allowing Law to jet past third before it was recovered.
The throw to the plate was off target as well as he tied the game at 1-1.
“I was just trying to put a barrel on the ball,” Law said. “…Just trying to get on any way possible. You never want to go down looking or anything. So just protecting (the plate) and found a barrel.”
The RedWolves shortstop was also involved in another wild sequence in the top of the eighth that was likely the turning point in the game, Schuster said.
Lexington loaded the bases with no outs before getting an RBI single from Ty Olenchuk, his second of the game, to retake the lead.
It could have been much worse, however, but Blowfish shortstop Jalen Vasquez made a wide turn and third before deciding to not try for home. That led to trailing runner Travis Elliott caught in no man’s land between second and third, and he was eventually tagged out in a rundown.
During that time, Vasquez took off for home and was tagged out in a rundown as well as Florence got out of the jam with no further damage across.
“That was huge,” Schuster said. “I didn’t know what was going on. I’m on the field getting ready to argue one call and the play’s still going on. Somehow we got two of them out and that kind of ending up being the decider of the game was us being able to get out of that jam and not give up too much damage.”
Florence still had one more big play up its sleeve in its half of the eighth. A.J. Lui reached after a third strike went to the backstop, and there were two on with one out when Lukas Polanco stepped to the plate.
His towering shot nearly cleared the left field wall, but wound up falling for hit as the runners had to hold to see if the ball would be caught.
Pinch runner Brody Hopkins scored when the Blowfish failed to cover home plate on the throw in, and the RedWolves followed with an RBI single from Edgar Cruz and an RBI groundout from Clayton Peterson to cap off the three-run frame as they took a 4-2 lead.
Caleb Bly, who came on in relief in the eighth, picked up the win after pitching around a pair of Lexington singles to lead off the ninth. He tossed the final 1 1/3 innings and struck out three.
The fantastic finish was in sharp contrast to how the game began as both Florence starter Lathan Todd and Olenchuk were each brilliant through five innings.
Neither gave up a run while Todd, the Sumter High product, was nearly perfect. Ty Swaim’s one-out infield single in the first inning was the only baserunner the Blowfish could muster against the Florence right-hander, who finished with no walks and five strikeouts.