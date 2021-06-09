Trio of wild plays help RedWolves rally past Blowfish, snap skid

“That was huge,” Schuster said. “I didn’t know what was going on. I’m on the field getting ready to argue one call and the play’s still going on. Somehow we got two of them out and that kind of ending up being the decider of the game was us being able to get out of that jam and not give up too much damage.”

Florence still had one more big play up its sleeve in its half of the eighth. A.J. Lui reached after a third strike went to the backstop, and there were two on with one out when Lukas Polanco stepped to the plate.

His towering shot nearly cleared the left field wall, but wound up falling for hit as the runners had to hold to see if the ball would be caught.

Pinch runner Brody Hopkins scored when the Blowfish failed to cover home plate on the throw in, and the RedWolves followed with an RBI single from Edgar Cruz and an RBI groundout from Clayton Peterson to cap off the three-run frame as they took a 4-2 lead.

Caleb Bly, who came on in relief in the eighth, picked up the win after pitching around a pair of Lexington singles to lead off the ninth. He tossed the final 1 1/3 innings and struck out three.

The fantastic finish was in sharp contrast to how the game began as both Florence starter Lathan Todd and Olenchuk were each brilliant through five innings.