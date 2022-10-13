Tripleheader highlights FMU sports weekend

FLORENCE, S.C. – Six Francis Marion University athletic teams will be in action over the next few days, highlighted by a home tripleheader Saturday.

The three home matches on Saturday will have the Patriot volleyball team hosting Barton College at 1 p.m. and the women’s and men’s soccer teams entertaining Southern Wesleyan University at 5 p.m. and 7:30 p.m., respectively, on Hartzler Field.

Admission to the volleyball match is free. Admission to the Griffin Athletic Complex for the soccer matches is $8 for adults and $5 for students with FMU students being admitted free with identification.

Both soccer matches will also highlight awareness of medical conditions within our society. The women’s team will be holding its Leukemia Awareness Match, while the men’s squad will be holding its Breast Cancer Awareness Match.

The Francis Marion men’s and women’s cross country teams will run in the Bulldog Stampede Meet hosted by Wingate University on Friday. The women’s race will start at 4:30 p.m., followed by the men’s event at 5:15 p.m.

The FMU golf team will participate in the Pinetree Intercollegiate Tournament in Kennesaw, Ga., on Monday and Tuesday. The field includes Belmont University, University of Tennessee Martin, Mercer University, Tennessee Tech, Georgia State University, Jacksonville State University, Western Kentucky University, University of New Orleans, Francis Marion, Bradley University, and host Kennesaw State University.

The 54-hole event will be played on the 7,108-yard, par 72 Pinetree Country Club course.

The volleyball squad will also be in action on Monday night at 6 p.m. hosting Southern Wesleyan in a rescheduled match that was postponed by Hurricane Ian. The Patriot men’s soccer team will also make up a postponed match on Monday at 7 p.m. at Belmont Abbey College.