DARLINGTON, S.C. – It was, to say the very least, a day of highs and lows for Martin Truex Jr.

The pole-sitter for Sunday’s Goodyear 400 started the day with a Stage 1 victory, and ended with his car in the garage and out of contention.

In between, a pair of key wrecks kept the No. 19 Toyota driver from potentially earning his third Cup Series victory at Darlington Raceway.

The first happened as Stage 2 was coming to a close. He was challenging Ross Chastain for the lead off of Turn 4 after Chastain bounced off the wall – trying to pick up his second stage win of the day. But Truex went into a spin and wound up finishing 10th while Chastain took the stage.

He wasn’t quite as lucky the second time he ran into big trouble.

At lap 281, Kyle Larson led the field to green following a caution with Truex lining up third. Joey Logano was in fourth, and the two made contact. Truex was spun – which started an eight-car accident which collected Kevin Harvick, Brad Keselowski and Chase Elliott among others.

That ended his day as Truex place 31st – 15 laps down.

“When we got into (Ross) Chastain there at the end of the second stage going for the win in that, it knocked the tow out so we were tight from there on out," Truex said afterwards. "Just an unfortunate deal. There was plenty of room there, but he just came off the wall and hit me. Like I said, knocked the tow out in the right front. Pretty crappy from there and then on that restart I guess I just got real tight and I don’t even know who I squeezed into the wall, but I apologize to them. Probably my fault, just got real tight and couldn’t stay down the track.”

The frustrating finish left a sour taste after Truex dominated the first half of the race. He took the lead on lap 2 and cruised to a Stage 1 victory.

Aside from pitting with the lead on lap 138, Truex stayed out front until Chastain grabbed the advantage from him on lap 151. He stayed near the front until the wreck on the final stage lap pushed him back.

Even so, he was never too far from the leaders. He stayed in the top 15 until the late caution allowed him to pull back into the top 5, before the fateful final wreck ended his bid for the checkered flag.

In all, he led a race-high 145 laps.