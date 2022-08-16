TUESDAY'S GIRLS' PREP GOLF Trinity Collegiate wins tri-match

Trinity Collegiate 187
Palmetto Christian 188
Carolina Academy 237
Trinity Collegiate (187)
Lina Polteraitis 37,Kinsey Stanley 44,Kelsie Fink 52,Jamie Fink 54,Katherine Crossman 66.
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. — Four-time defending, SCISA Class A champion Thomas Heyward won 56-48 Saturday against Trinity Collegiate, last year’s…
FLORENCE, S.C. – Trinity Collegiate returns to Charleston Southern’s Buccaneer Field, where its 2021 season ended with a SCISA Class 3A state …
FLORENCE, S.C. -- The Trinity Collegiate girls repeated as champions of the FTC High School Tournament with wins over Clover, Charlotte Provid…
Clemson defensive end Xavier Thomas will miss up to six weeks with a foot injury suffered at the team's scrimmage Saturday. Defensive coordinator Wes Goodwin says Thomas will need surgery and could be back for the fourth-ranked Tigers before the end of September. Thomas is a 6-foot-5, 265-pound fifth-year senior who was a big contributor to Clemson's stacked defensive line. He started 10 of 12 games he played last season, with 3 1/2 sacks and two forced fumbles.
DARLINGTON, S.C. — With the summer days flying by and kids heading back to school, the countdown to the prestigious Labor Day NASCAR event at …
FLORENCE, S.C. -- Darren Lloyd's biology class had just ended, where dissection is a common occurrence. The West Florence running back also wa…
FLORENCE, S.C. -- The annual Big Spur/247 Sports University of South Carolina Pre-Season Football Report Luncheon with Tony Morrell will be he…
RICHMOND, Va. — Kevin Harvick may be stamping himself as the man to beat in NASCAR.
FLORENCE, S.C. − Jaylen Williams is continuing his career on the baseball diamond at the next level.
