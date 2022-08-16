 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
TUESDAY'S PREP GIRLS' GOLF

TUESDAY'S GIRLS' PREP GOLF Trinity Collegiate wins tri-match

Trinity Collegiate 187

Palmetto Christian 188

Carolina Academy 237

Trinity Collegiate (187)

Lina Polteraitis 37,Kinsey Stanley 44,Kelsie Fink 52,Jamie Fink 54,Katherine Crossman 66.

