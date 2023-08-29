GIRLS' VOLLEYBALL

Lake View 3

West Florence 1

LAKE VIEW, S.C. - Lake View defeated West Florence by scores of 13-25, 25-18, 25-23 and 25-19.

ACES: LV: Emma King 1, Raven Locklear 2. WF: Bella Chandler 1, Kaycee Miller 5, Reagan Dubose 1, Abigail Parr 2, Evelyn Edwards 2, Elizabeth White 2, Emma Oakley 7, Brooke Owens 1.

KILLS: LV: King 3, Locklear 14, Jaleya Ford 7, Zy’Kiara Waters 7. WF: Camryn white 2, Kaycee Miller 10, Natalie Palmer 1, Elizabeth White 9, Emma Oakley 2.

ASSISTS: LV: King 44. WF: Reagan Dubose 16,Abigail Parr 7.

BLOCKS: LV: Ford 3, Waters 2. WF: Camryn White 2,Kaycee Miller 2, Reagan Dubose 2.

DIGS: LV: King 8, Locklear 10, Ford 3, Waters 3.

Darlington 3

Hartsville 0

DARLINGTON − Darlington swept Hartsville by scores of 25-9, 25-17 and 28-26.

KILLS: H: Myah Harvey 9, Karlie Floridia 8.

ASSISTS: H: Lyvian Haire 13, Adriana Rebollar 8.

ACES: H: Lyvian Haire 2.

DIGS: H: Lily Cabrera 10, Myah Harvey 8.

Carolina Academy 3

Trinity Collegiate 1

FLORENCE − Carolina Academy defeated Trinity Collegiate by scores of 25-22, 25-18, 20-25 and 25-8.

ACES: CA: Raeley Frye 6, Ruby Kate Amos 4, Abby McCutheon 3.

KILLS: CA: Amos 7, Doriety 4, Zyniah McClam 2.

ASSISTS: CA: Frye 15.

DIGS CA: McCutheon 5, Doriery 2, Amos 2, Gabby Hewitt 2.

BLOCKS: CA: Amos 4, Doriety 3, Frye 1.

Pee Dee Academy 3

The King’s Academy 0

MULLINS - Pee Dee Academy swept The King’s Academy by scores of 25-20, 25-19 and 25-22.

ACES: PDA: Baxleigh Arnette 2, Rebecca Hammond 5.

KILLS: PDA: Arnette 9, Sydney King 9, Katie Estes 4, Hammond 6.

ASSISTS: PDA: Hammond 27.

DIGS: PDA: Lizzie McCaskill 24, Arnette 9.

Florence Christian 3

Laurence Manning 1

MANNING - Florence Christian defeated Laurecne Manning 25-23, 25-21, 25-13, and 25-8.

ACES: FCS: Bradley Brown 1, Jenna Prevatte 3, Sofie Purvis 4, Lareen Rishmawi 2. Anna Kate Huggins 1, Daisy Carter 2, Demi Greene 1.

KILLS: FCS: Brown 17, Jada Porter 5,

ASSISTS: FCS: Prevatte 22

DIGS: FCS: Brown 18, Purvis 13, Carter 8, Demi Greene 8. Victoria Smith 2, Lily Altman 1.

BOYS' VOLLEYBALL

Stratford 3

West Florence 1

GOOSE CREEK - Stratford defeated West Florence by scores of 23-25, 25-21, 25-19 and 25-18.

ACES: WF: Ian Parks 2, Luke LeMaster 2, Tallon Campbell 1, Ben McCann 1, Brendan Soloman 1, Jacob Floyd 1, Jeremiah Cannon 1, Giovanni Gonzalez 1.

KILLS: WF: Gonzalez 1, LeMaster 5, Myles McLendon 4, Floyd 3, Park 3, J.Cannon 1.

ASSISTS: WF:T.Cannon 15, Floyd 7, Matthew Brasington 3, McLendon 2, Gonzalez 1.

BLOCKS: WF: Floyd 1, LeMaster 2, J. Cannon 1, McLendon 1

DIGS: WF: McCann 18, T. Cannon 8, Gonzalez 11, Park 4, Brasington 3, LeMaster 2, McLendon 1, J.Cannon 1, Soloman 1.

GIRLS TENNIS

South Florence 5

Carolina Academy 2

SINGLES

Faith Miller (SF) def. Esther Campbell 6-2 6-3; Carlie Anne Smith (CA) def. Szofi Leiter 6-4, 6-2; Sara Grace Askins (SF) def. Hannah Palmer 6-0 6-3;Campbell Tanner (SF) def. A Comer 4-6,6-4, 10-5; Baylor Gregg (SF) def. Blythe Smith 6-4 6-1.

DOUBLES

Miller/Leiter (SF) def. Coker/C. Smith 8-2; P.Hanna/ B.Smith (CA) def. Halyn/ Thomson 8-4.

MONDAY

GIRLS' VOLLEYBALL

Trinity Collegiate 3

Thomas Sumter 0

DARLINGTON − Trinity Collegiate swept Thomas Sumter by scores of 25-13, 25-21 and 29-27.

Atlantic Collegiate 3

Pee Dee Academy 1

MULLINS - Atlantic Collegiate defeated Pee Dee Academy by scores of 25-23, 25-22, 22-25 and 25-22.

ACES: PDA: Rebecca Hammond 4.

KILLS: PDA: Baxleigh Arnette 12, Sydney Kings 13.

ASSISTS: PDA: Hammond 32.

DIGS: PDA: Lizzie McCaskill 27, Arnette 11.

SOFTBALL

Bears' Wenger

signs with college

HEMINGWAY − Carvers Bay first baseman Gracyn Wenger signed to play at Mid Atlantic Christian University. She will start there in the spring.

Last spring, Wenger batted .339 with 13 RBI. She also had 51 putouts at first base and two assists with a 91% fielding average.