TUESDAY'S JUNIOR LEGION ROUNDUP: Hartsville Post 53 cruises past Pee Dee Patriots

HARTSVILLE, S.C. — John Alexander went 1 for 2 with two RBI to lead Hartsville to an 11-1 win over the Pee Dee Patriots in five innings in Junior Legion baseball on Tuesday night.

Teammate McKendrie Douglas went 1 for 2 with a double.

Pee Dee's Clayton Catoe, David Leach and Austin Howard each had a hit.

PDP;010;00—1;3;5

T;000;030;3—11;6;2

WP: John Alexander (3 IP, 0 H, 1 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 3 K). LP: Garrison Fields (1 IP, 1 H, 6 R, 5 ER, 2 BB, 1 K).

LEADING HITTERS –PDP: Clayton Catoe 1-2; David Leach 1-2; Austin Howard 1-1. H: McKendrie Douglas 1-2, 2B; Grayson Weekley 1-1, 1 RBI; Jackson Moore 1-2, 1 RBI; John Alexander 1-2, 2 RBI.

South Florence Blue 7

Trinity 6

DARLINGTON, S.C. — South Florence’s Mason Coleman went 2 for 4 with a double and two RBI. Teammate Brayden Robinson went 1 for 2 with a double and an RBI.