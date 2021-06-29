TUESDAY'S JUNIOR LEGION ROUNDUP: Pee Dee, South Florence Blue split doubleheader

FLORENCE, S.C. — Pee Dee and South Florence Blue split a doubleheader in Junior Legion baseball Tuesday night. The Patriots won 11-1 in Game 1, and and South won 9-8 in the nightcap.
In Game 1, Bradley Shelley went 3 for 4 with a double and two RBI for the Patriots. Teammate Garrison Fields went 2 for 4 with a home run and two RBI.
In Game 2, Barry McLaughlin led South Florence, going 1 for 3 with two RBI. Teammate Brayden Robins went 1 for 3 with an RBI of his own.
Pee Dee's Garrison Fields went 4 for 4.
SFB;000;001—1;4;6
PDP;202;403 —11;11;3
WP: David Leach (6 IP, 4 H, 1 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 3 K). LP: Jhordyn Johnson (5 IP, 9 H, 8 R, 6 ER, 0 BB, 2 K).
LEADING HITTERS – SFB:Brayden Robinson 1-3; Cohen Springs 1-2; Mason Coleman 1-3; Jordan Singletary 1-2. PDP: Jalen Williams 2-2, 1 RBI; Bradley Shelley 3-4, 2B, 2 RBI; Garrison Fields 2-4, HR, 2 RBI; Clayton Catoe 1-4, 2B, 2 RBI; Leach 2-2, 2B; Tanner Lewis 1-3, 2B, 1 RBI.
GAME 2
SFB;330;101;1—9;2;2
PDP;150;000;2—8;12;6
WP: Chase Matthews (7 IP, 12 H, 8 R, 3 ER, 0 BB, 2 K). LP: Lucas Fields (5 IP, 1 H, 3 R,0 ER, 4 BB, 7 K).
LEADING HITTERS – SFB: Brayden Robinson 1-3, 1 RBI; Barry McLaughlin 1-3, 2 RBI. PDP: Fields 1-2, 1 RBI; Gavin Moore 1-3, 1 RBI: Garrison Fields 4-4; Bradley Shelley 2-4; Austin Howard 1-1, 2 RBI; Jalen Williams 2-3, 1 RBI.
Hartsville 7
West Florence 1
HARTSVILLE, S.C. — Hartsville’s Garrett Parker went 2 for 2 with two doubles and an RBI. Teammate McKendrie Douglas went 2 for 4 with a double and two RBI.
West Florence’s Coleman Kelly went 1 for 3 with a double and RBI.
WF;000;000;1—1;4;2
H;201;013;x—7;8;1
WP: Cole Winburn (5 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 3 BB, 2 K). LP: Mac Sawyer (4 2/3 IP, 4 H, 4 R, 3 ER, 4 BB, 5K).
LEADING HITTERS – WF: Coleman Kelly 1-3, 2B, 1 RBI. H: Garrett Parker 2-3, 2 2B, 1 RBI; Ryan Thompson 1-3, 2 RBI; McKendrie Douglas 2-4, 2B, 2 RBI; Rocket Watford 1-1, 1 RBI.
Manning 8
Dalzell 0
DALZELL, S.C. — Manning’s Wynn Brogdon went 2 for 3 with a double, and teammate Kaleb Lee went 1 for 3 with two RBI.
M;024;011;0—8;9;0
D;000;000;0—0;3;3
WP: Cameron Baker (5 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 3 BB, 11 K).
LEADING HITTERS – M: Wynn Brogdon 2-3, 2B; Layton Morris 1-3, 1 RBI; Baker 1-3, 2 RBI; Kaleb Lee 1-3, 2 RBI.
Trinity 8
Sumter 5 (8)
SUMTER, S.C. — Trinity’s Cam Jordan went 1 for 4 with a double and two RBI.
Teammate Pierce Evans went 2 for 4 with a double.
T;002;020;13—8;12;2
S;003;000;20—5;6;2
WP: C Winburn (5 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 3 BB, 2 K). LP: Mac Sawyer (4 2/3 IP, 4 H, 4 R, 3 ER, 4 BB, 5K).
LEADING HITTERS – T:Pierce Evans 2-4, 2B; Cam Jordan 1-4,2B,2 RBI; Kam Rheuark 1-4, 1 RBI; Gates Chapman 4-4, 1 RBI; Rylie Hendrix 1-5, 1 RBI: Lucas Morgan 1-1, 1 RBI.