TUESDAY'S JUNIOR LEGION ROUNDUP: Pee Dee, South Florence Blue split doubleheader

FLORENCE, S.C. — Pee Dee and South Florence Blue split a doubleheader in Junior Legion baseball Tuesday night. The Patriots won 11-1 in Game 1, and and South won 9-8 in the nightcap.

In Game 1, Bradley Shelley went 3 for 4 with a double and two RBI for the Patriots. Teammate Garrison Fields went 2 for 4 with a home run and two RBI.

In Game 2, Barry McLaughlin led South Florence, going 1 for 3 with two RBI. Teammate Brayden Robins went 1 for 3 with an RBI of his own.

Pee Dee's Garrison Fields went 4 for 4.

SFB;000;001—1;4;6

PDP;202;403 —11;11;3

WP: David Leach (6 IP, 4 H, 1 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 3 K). LP: Jhordyn Johnson (5 IP, 9 H, 8 R, 6 ER, 0 BB, 2 K).

LEADING HITTERS – SFB:Brayden Robinson 1-3; Cohen Springs 1-2; Mason Coleman 1-3; Jordan Singletary 1-2. PDP: Jalen Williams 2-2, 1 RBI; Bradley Shelley 3-4, 2B, 2 RBI; Garrison Fields 2-4, HR, 2 RBI; Clayton Catoe 1-4, 2B, 2 RBI; Leach 2-2, 2B; Tanner Lewis 1-3, 2B, 1 RBI.

GAME 2

SFB;330;101;1—9;2;2