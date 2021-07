TUESDAY'S LEGION BASEBALL ROUNDUP: Hartsville sweeps South Florence Blue in a doubleheader in Junior Legion

FLORENCE, S.C. — Hartsville junior legion Post 53 swept South Florence Blue in a Tuesday doubleheader, winning by scores of 21-5 and 9-3.

In Game 1, Post 53's Grayson Weekley, Garrett Parker and D.J. James each went 2 for 3. In Game 2, Hartsville's Jordan Rauf went 2 for 3 with a triple, followed by teammates McKendrie Douglas and Josh Jones, who also went 2 for 3.

West Florence 8-6

Trinity 1-5

DARLINGTON, S.C. — West Florence’s Harrison Brown went 2 for 2 with two RBI in Game 1. Trinity’s Devin Phillips went 1 for 3 with an RBI.

In Game 2, West's Tucker Kirby went 2 for 3 with two doubles and four RBI.

Teammate Camp Keels went 3 for 3 with an RBI. Trinity’s Gates Chapman, meanwhile, went 1 for 3 with an RBI of his own.

WF;332;000;0—8;4;1

PDP;223;22—1;4;5

WP: Coleman Kelly (7 IP, 4 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 2 BB, 2 K). LP: L Morgan (3 IP, 10 H, 7 R, ER, 1 BB, 3 K).