TUESDAY'S LEGION ROUNDUP: Hartsville advances to main bracket of SCALB Jr. state tourney

HARTSVILLE, S.C. —Jackson Moore went 2 for 3 with a double, home run and three RBI to lead Hartsville's Junior Legion squad to a 9-5 win over Camden and sweep their second-round series.
Teammate McKendrie Douglas went 2 for 2 with an RBI, and Josh Jones went 2 for 4 with an RBI of his own.
C;100;031;0—5
H;100;800;x—9
LEADING HITTERS:H: Jackson Moore 2-3, 2B, HR, 3 RBI; McKendrie Douglas 2-2, 1 RBI; John Jones 2-4, 1 RBI.
RECORD: H: 13-3.
NEXT GAME: Hartsville will play TBA at in SCALB Junior State Tournament at Riley Park in Sumter at TBD Friday.
Marion 4
Kingstree 1
MARION, S.C. — Marion’s Gatlin Johnson went 2 for 4 with a double.
Teammate Seth Minshew went 1 for 3 with a double and RBI. Kingstree’s Bradley Muldrow, meanwhile, went 2 for 3 with a double and RBI.
K;000;000;1—1;6;1
M;120;010;x—4;8;3
WP: Eli Henderson (5 IP, 5 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 4 BB, 3 K). LP: Holdon Baylor (5 ⅔ IP, 8 H, 4 R, 3 ER, 3 BB, 1 K).
LEADING HITTERS: K: Bradley Muldrow 2-3, 2B, 1 RBI; Henry Swicord 2-4. M: Gatlin Johnson 2-4, 2B; Chris McGill 1-3, 1 RBI; Seth Minshew 1-3, 2B, 1 RBI.
RECORDS: K:11-7. M:7-2.
NEXT GAME: Marion will travel to Kingstree in Game 2 of SCALB Junior Legion best of three series State Playoffs at 7 p.m. today.