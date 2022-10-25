TUESDAY'S LOCAL COLLEGES: Coker field hockey beats Wingate

WINGATE, N.C. -- A late goal from Kaiya Sabur sparked Coker's field hockey team to a 1-0 win Tuesday over Wingate.

The teams played three scoreless quarters, with Coker out-shooting Wingate 7-5 at that point. The Cobras played a ball out of their own end late in the fourth quarter, creating a chance on the other end with about 2:30 left. Sabur ended up with the ball on her stick inside the scoring area, firing a shot through a crowd that found the back of the cage to put the Cobras ahead for good.

Coker out-shot Wingate 14-6 in the contest, led by six shots by Sabur. Cato Bartstra registered three shots in the contest, while Delaney Mitchell and Britt Kabo each had two shots and Kelsey Sithole also had one. Coker also out-worked Wingate 9-7 on penalty corners. Mar Hondeman (1-0) picked up her first career win between the pipes, while Emma Reininga also made two saves between the pipes.

MEN'S GOLF

Coker's Tindale

ties for 11th

TOCCOA FALLS, Ga. -- In the Currahee Classic at Currahee Golf Club, Coker's Fred Tindale finished tied for 11th individually after shooting a 70 in round two and a 73 in round three.

Killian Ryan finished tied for 21st with a 74 in round two and a 73 in round three. Jonathan Hallinger finished tied for 25th after turning in a 70 in round two and a 71 in round three, while Derek McGlaughlin improved his score from yesterday shooting 78 in round two and 77 in round three. Caleb Tidd turned in an 81 in the second round as well.

The Spring season begins on Feb. 13-14 at the Spring Kickoff at St. John's Golf Club in St. Augustine, Fla.