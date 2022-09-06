 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
TUESDAY'S LOCAL COLLEGES

TUESDAY'S LOCAL COLLEGES: Coker volleyball loses at Wingate

Coker logo

WINGATE, N.C. - Coker's volleyball team lost 3-0 (25-5, 25-12, 25-10) on Tuesday at Wingate.

Lauren Loveday and Naomi Earl-Reyes each posted three kills in the match, while Nehemiah Jinks, Chelsey Blume, Kendal Boland and Alaysia Anderson each had one. Adriana Velez dished out eight assists in the match, while Blume and Boland each had one. Loveday, Makayla Harris and Alex Williams each registered one service ace in the match, while Blume and Earl-Reyes each registered one block assist in the contest. Velez finished with a team-high six digs, while Williams also had four. Blume, Earl-Reyes and Boland each had two digs in the match, while Loveday, Niahlah Gupton, Harris and Ramsaye Wakinekona each posted one dig in the match.

The Cobras return home this weekend (Sept. 9-10) to host Newberry in South Atlantic Conference action. First serve is set for 7:00 p.m. from the DeLoach Center, with video and live stats available at www.cokercobras.com.

