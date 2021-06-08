TUESDAY'S LOCAL ROUNDUP: Trinity edges Pee Dee in Junior Legion

DARLINGTON, S.C. — Cam Jordan singled to left field to score Riley Hendrix and give Trinity a 5-4 win over the Pee Dee Patriots in eight innings in Junior Legion Baseball on Tuesday night.

Lucas Fields scored from third on a passed ball to tie the game at 4 in the top of the seventh inning for Pee Dee. Hendrix had two hits while Jordan and Chase Dalla Riva added two RBI for Trinity.

Pee Dee's Gabe McLoughlin went 1 for 3 with an RBI.

PDP;110;000;20—4;5;3

T;300;010;01—5;7;1

WP: Devin Phillips (1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 2 K). LP: Lucas Fields (1 2/3 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 3 BB, 1 K).

LEADING HITTERS – PDP: Gabe McLoughlin 1-3, 1 RBI. T: Cam Jordan 1-3, 2 RBI; Chase Dalla Riva 1-2, 2 RBI; Riley Hendrix 2-4.

Kingstree 9

Manning 6

KINGSTREE, S.C. — Kingstree’s Boyd Casselman went 2 for 3 with a double and three RBI. Teammate Henry Swicord went 2 for 3 with two doubles.

Manning’s Bryson Hodge went 2 for 4 with a double and two RBI.