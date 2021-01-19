TUESDAY'S PREP BASKETBALL ROUNDUP: Singletary sinks 3-pointer at buzzer for PDA boys' win over Carolina Academy

MULLINS, S.C. — Drew Singletary made a 3-pointer at the buzzer to give Pee Dee Academy's boys' basketball team a 56-53 win over Carolina Academy on Tuesday. Hudson Spivey and Cam Weston each scored a game-high 17 points for the Eagles.
Carolina Academy’s Matt Gaskins scored a team-high 16.
CA 12;13;18;10— 53
PDA 11;7;25;13— 56
CAROLINA ACADEMY (53)
Austin Brown 13, Joye 9, Wilder 9, Matt Gaskins 16, Epps 6.
PEE DEE ACADEMY (56)
Oakley 8, Singletary 3, Colton Caulder 11, Hudson Spivey 17, Cameron Weston 17.
Cheraw 92
Latta 85 (OT)
CHERAW, S.C. — Cheraw’s Marshall Myers scored a team-high 32 points, followed by teammate Tony Pegues with 19.
Latta’s Trevan Miles scored a game-high 42.
L 14;23;16;24;8 — 85
C 12;23;17;25;14— 92
LATTA (85)
Johnson 5, Trevan Miles 42, James Jones 16, Taylor 4, Tydrick DeBerry 10, Purnell 3, Bryant 1, Hunt 4.
CHERAW (92)
Marshall Myers 32, Gillespie 8, Tony Pegues 19, Jackson 5, Scott 2, Jonathan Gordon 17, Burch 8.
Timmonsville 60
Green Sea Floyds 35
GREEN SEA, S.C. — Timmonsville’s Christian Taylor finished with a game-high 22 points and 11 rebounds. Teammate Xavier Brown added 10 points.
T 16;13;22;10— 60
GSF 6;6;17;6— 35
TIMMONSVILLE (60)
Echols 9, Chrisitan Taylor 22, Wilds 4, Xavier Brown 10, Green 7, McNeil 8.
GREEN SEA FLOYDS (35)
Delkin Stroud 10, Scott 4, Davis 2, Gore 2, Sweatron 2, Crawford 7.
Florence Christian 64
Lee Academy 34
BISHOPVILLE, S.C. — Florence Chrisitan’s Clayton Bochette scored a game-high 15 points, followed by Robbie Jordan with 11.
Lee Academy's Jarrett Huettman scored a team-high eight.
FCS 24;18;10;12 — 64
LA 8;6;12;8— 34
FLORENCE CHRISTIAN (64)
Juwel Huntley 10, Robbie Jordan 11, Emekah Johnson 10, Huntley 5, Greene 9, Gray 6, Clayton Bochette 15.
LEE ACADEMY (34)
Paulson 7, Freidenberger 2, Price 7, Frye 3, Jarrett Huettmann 8, Arledge 7.
Dillon 48
Lake View 36
DILLON, S.C. — Dillon’s Jacarry Cabbagestalk and DeMarco Bethea each scored a team-high 14 points.
Lake View’s D.J. Bethea scored a team-high 13.
LV 4;7;9;14— 36
D 9;9;12;18— 48
LAKE VIEW (36)
McInnis 6, Vaught 7, Ford 3, Rogers 3, Johnson 4, D.J. Bethea 13
DILLON (92)
BoBo McKinnon 11, Bethea 2, Brayboy 3, Bethea 2, Wright 6, Jacarry Cabbagestalk 14, DeMarco Bethea 14.
Conway Christian 53
Williamsburg Academy 49
KINGSTREE, S.C. — Williamsburg Academy’s Trey Price scored a team-high 15 points, followed by Conrad Balder with 14.
CC 9;10;18;16 — 53
WA 7;14;17;11— 49
CONWAY CHRISTIAN (53)
Crawford 9, Marcus Saunders 10, Deondray Onley 17, Cainan Norris 15, Pollatty 2.
WILLIAMSBURG ACADEMY (49)
Trey Price 15, Conrad Balder 14, Ward 4, Huntley 5, Holiday 5.
Dillon Christian 80
The King’s Academy 67
FLORENCE, S.C. — Dillon Christian’s Adam Norman scored a team-high 20 points, followed by Ethan Brewington's 13.
T.J. Merritts scored a game-high 34 points for The King’s Academy.
DCS 19;18;24;20— 80
TKA 12;18;19;18— 67
DILLON CHRISTIAN (80)
Greyson Singletary 10, Cam Sweat 11, Ethan Brewington 13, Hickman 3, Thorndyke 7, Weston Glassgow 14, Adam Norman 20.
THE KING’S ACADEMY (67)
T.J. Merritts 34, Beaton 6, Woods 4, Milliken 3, Alexander 5, Dominic Orrico 12, Fields 2.
Orangeburg Christian 55
Emmanuel 47
ORANGEBURG, S.C. — Emmanuel Christian’s Jeffery Powell scored a team-high 22 points, followed by Will Long with 18.
ECS 9;4;10;24— 47
OCS 12;11;20;12— 55
EMMANUEL (47)
Jeffery Powell 22, Will Long 18, Batts 4, Cannon 3.
.
GIRLS’
Pee Dee Academy 53
Carolina Academy 29
MULLINS, S.C. — Pee Dee Academy’s Allie Briley finished with a game-high 14 points and added 10 rebounds.
Carolina Academy’s Anniston Turner scored a team-high nine points.
CA 8;8;9;4— 29
PDA 10;7;20;16 — 53
CAROLINA ACADEMY (29)
Anniston Turner 9, Welch 3, Yarborough 3, Weaver 5, Epps 1, Timmons 6, Abaita 2.
PEE DEE ACADEMY (53)
Allie Briley 14, Ashley Martin 12, Hammond 8, L.Martin 6, McCaskill 6, Harrelson 5, L.Johnson 2.
Green Sea Floyds 47
Timmonsville 31
GREEN SEA, S.C. — Timmonsville’s Jainya Scott-Rouse scored a team-high 13 points.
T 11;8;7;5— 31
GSF 10;12;13;12 — 47
TIMMONSVILLE (31)
Jainya Scott-Rouse 13, Graham 6, Hawkins 5, McAlister 4, Eli 3.
GREEN SEA FLOYDS (47)
Goodrum 8, Richards 8, Clemons 4, Shireona Johnson 15, Martin 2, Pope 8, Boyd 2.
Dillon Christian 47
The King’s Academy 45
FLORENCE, S.C. — Dillon Christian’s Katie Collins scored a game-high 23 points.
The King’s Academy’s Audrey Beaton and Meredith Hoover each scored a team-high 18.
DCS 8;13;7;19— 47
TKA 18;10;8;10— 45
DILLON CHRISTIAN (47)
Katie Collins 23, Briannon Brewingotn 16, Rice 1, Smith 3, Baldwin 3.
THE KING’S ACADEMY (45)
Audrey Beaton 18, Woods 2, Finklea 3, Meredith Hoover 18,Padgett 2.
Latta 61
Cheraw 30
CHERAW S.C. — Latta’s Moya McDuffie scored a game-high 17 points, followed by MaKayla Legette with 16.
Cheraw’s Amber Boan scored team-high nine.
L 8;22;25;6— 61
C 8;13;9;0 — 30
LATTA (61)
Moya McDuffie 17, Makayla Legette 16, McFadden 2, Hyatt 2, B.Berry 3, Hennagan2, Shawniza Bethea 10, Gordon 9.
CHERAW (30)
S.Brown 2, Amber Boan 9, MyShawn Worrell 7, Bostic 3, Conde 6, D.Brown 2.
Lake View 43
Dillon 26
DILLON, S.C. — Lake View’s Ja’Niyah Waters scored a game-high 15 points.
Dillon’s Kamirah Jones scored a team-high 12.
LV 13;2;18;10— 43
D 3;9;5;9— 43
LAKE VIEW (43)
McNeil 4, Page 9, Williams 7, Ja’Niyah Waters 15, Ford 8.
DILLON (26)
Frazier 6, Cooper 3, Lane 3, Kamirah Jones 12.