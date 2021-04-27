TUESDAY'S PREP ROUNDUP: Dawson's RBI single in 9th lifts Hartsville softball past South Florence

HARTSVILLE, S.C.— Kindon Dawson singled to score Jaysha McCullough from third with two out in the bottom of the ninth inning to give Hartsville's softball team a 5-4 win over South Florence on Tuesday.
Alyssa Poston led the Red Foxes, going 3 for 4 with an RBI. Dawson, meanwhile, went 3 for 5 with two RBI.
South Florence’s Kameron Cotton went 1 for 3 with a triple and two RBI. Teammate Gracelyn Flowers went 2 for 4 with a double.
SF;003;000;100—4;6;2
H;000;001;301—5;12;3
WP: Alyssa Poston (9 IP, 6 H, 4 R, 2 ER, 1 BB, 7 K). LP: Payton Perry (8 2/3 IP, 12 H, 5 R, 1 ER, 4 BB,6 K).
LEADING HITTERS – SF: Angelle Siders 1-4; Gracelyn Flowers 2-4, 2B; Makayla Arceneaux 1-4; Kentra Fulton 1-3; Kameron Cotton 1-3, 3B, 2 RBI. H:Poston 3-4, 1 RBI; Avarie Easters 1-4; Olivia Martin 2-4, 2B; Kindon Dawson 3-5, 2 RBI; Caydon Thompson 1-4; Jaysha McCullough 1-3.
West Florence 12
North Myrtle Beach 1 (6)
LITTLE RIVER, S.C. — West Florence’s Mia Boykin went 2 for 4 with two home runs and four RBI.
Teammate Amaura Burgess went 2 for 3 with a homer of her own and two RBI.
WP: Annie Ruth Ellison (5 IP, 3 H, 1 R, 0 ER, 2 BB, 2 K). LP: Lauren Hilburn (6 IP, 16 H, 12 R, 12 ER, 1 BB, 7 K).
LEADING HITTERS – WF: Summer Holland 3-4, 3B; Mia Boykin 2-4, 2 HR, 4 RBI; Amaura Burgess 2-3, HR, 2 RBI; Annalia Cooke 3-4; Abby Gibbs 2-4; Kaylee Windham 1-4, 1 RBI; Ali Meeker 1-3.
Wilson 7
Myrtle Beach 1
FLORENCE, S.C. — Wilson’s Makahla Briggs went 2 for 3 with two RBI, and teammate Madelyn Scott went 2 for 3 with a double and two RBI of her own.
MB;010;000;0—1;7;0
W;200;311;x—7;10;0
WP:Madelyn Scott (7 IP, 7 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 2 BB, 4 K).
LEADING HITTERS – W:Zoey Miller 1-3, 3B, 1 RBI; Naudia Price 2-4; Makahla Briggs 2-3, 2 2B; Lauryn Harrell 1-2, 2B; Kristin Cain 1-3,; Lauren Gaskins 1-3; Scott 2-3, 2B, 2 RBI.
Lake City 12
Manning 7
MANNING, S.C. — Lake City’s Kinsley Hanner went 2 for 5 with two RBI, and teammate
Amara Nelson went 1 for 4 with a double and RBI of her own.
Manning’s Hailey Stewart went 2 for 4 with three RBI.
LC;211;041;3—12;11;4
M;050;000;2—7;6;5
WP: Kinsley Hanner (7 IP, 6 H, 7 R, 5 ER, 8 BB, 9 K). LP: Sadie Johnson (7 IP, 11 H, 12 R, 6 ER, 1 BB, 8 K).
LEADING HITTERS – LC: Mion Frierson 2-4; McKenzie Jenkins 1-5, 2 RBI; Hanner 2-5, 2 RBI; Amara Nelson 1-4, 2B, 1 RBI; Arianna Barr 1-3, 1 RBI; Kellie Strickland 1-3, 1 RBI; Alyssa Bright 1-4, 3B, 1 RBI. M: Sadie Johnson 1-3; Kimora Felder 1-4, 1 RBI; Hailey Stewart 2-4, 3 RBI; Ema Hancock 2-4.
Latta 6
Andrews 1
LATTA, S.C. — Latta’s Abigail Cooper went 2 for 4 with a home run, double and RBI. Teammate Jena Stutler went 2 for 4 with two RBI.
A;100;000;0—1;2;3
L;210;021;x—6;11;1
WP:J ayla Jackson (7 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 2 BB, 10 K). LP: Carolina Bourne (6 IP, 11 H, 6 R, 4 ER, 0 BB, 1 K).
LEADING HITTERS – L: Abigail Cooper 2-4, HR, 2B, 1 RBI; Jackson 3-4, 2B; Jena Stutler 2-4, 2 RBI; Maddie Berry 2-4, 2B, 2 RBI; Averi Lovell 2-3.
Marion 23
Mullins 0 (3)
MULLINS, S.C. — Marion’s Olivia Collins pitched a three inning, no-hitter and struck out eight.
Teammate Sheteria Bethea went 4 for 4 with three doubles, a home run, and five RBI.
MA;92(12)—23;12;0
MU;000—0;0;8
WP: Olivia Collins (3 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 8 K).
LEADING HITTERS – MA: Hallie Lebiedz 1-4; Anna Grace Page 1-1, 2B, 2 RBI; Hillary Chapman 1-1, 2B, 2 RBI; Samantha Love 1-1, 1 RBI; Ava Gainey 1-3, 2B; Maliyah Williams 1-4, 2B, 1 RBI; Sheteria Bethea 4-4, 3 2B, HR, 5 RBI; Collins 1-4, 1 RBI; Kylie Johnson 1-2.
Lake View 11
Green Sea Floyds 0 (5)
LAKE VIEW, S.C. — Lake View’s Hollie Scott went 2 for 2 with a double and three RBI. Teammate Zandasia McNeil went 3 for 3 with a double.
GSF;000;00—0;2;3
LV;153;2x—11;11;0
WP: Raven Locklear (5 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 2 BB, 7 K).
LEADING HITTERS – LV: Hollie Scott 2-2, 2B, 3 RBI; Zandasia McNeil 3-3, 2B; Baxleigh Arnette 2-3, 1 RBI; Spivey Evans 1-3, 2 RBI; Emma King 3-3, 1 RBI.
Pee Dee Academy 7
Marlboro Academy 0
MULLINS, S.C. — Pee Dee Academy defeated Marlboro Academy 7-0.
Williamsburg Academy 19
Carolina Academy 9 (5)
LAKE CITY, S.C. — Williamsburg Academy defeated Carolina Academy 19-9 in five innings.
WA;(10)02;07—19;4;6
CA;100;26—9;3;2
BOYS' GOLF
CA fifth in
2A state golf
CONWAY, S.C. — Carolina Academy’s Hannah Altman shot an overall 152 (73-79) to lead her team to a fifth-place finish at the SCISA Class 2A state championship at the Hackler Course.
Holden Ervin shot a 171 (82-89) as Williamsburg Academy placed seventh. Tripp Spivey led Pee Dee Academy with a 171 (88-83) as the Eagles finished in eighth.
Hilton Head Christian won state with an overall 597 (295-302).
5. CAROLINA ACADEMY (327-334-661)
Hannah Altman 73-79-152, Thomas McDonald 87-81-168, Blanding Franks 84-84-168, Landon Crosby 83-90-173.
7. WILLIAMSBURG ACADEMY (365-356-721)
Holden Ervin 82-89-171, Binkie McKenzie 99-84-183, Blake Hendrick 86-87-173, Justin Tisdale 98-96-194.
8. PEE DEE ACADEMY (373-340-713)
Tripp Spivey 88-83-171, Brock Baker 91-84-175, Keeton Cribbs 90-83-173, Eli Meetz 104-93-197.
Camden 162
West Florence 181
Manning 261
CAMDEN, S.C. — West Florence’s Jack Seward and Drew Flynn each shot a 42 at Camden Country Club.
WEST FLORENCE (181)
Jack Seward 42, Drew Flynn 42, Chapman White 49, Arthur Siegel48
BASEBALL
Pee Dee Academy 5
Orangeburg Prep 3
MULLINS, S.C. — Pee Dee Academy’s Cameron Weston went 1 for 2 with a home run and two RBI in the SCISA 2A state playoffs.
Teammate Caleb Oakley went 2 for 3 with a double.
OP;010;020;0—3;6;0
PDA;023;000;x—5;5;0
WP: Tanner Hall (6 1/3 IP, 4 H, 3 R, 2 ER, 2 BB, 11 K). LP: Copeland Furtick ( 2 IP, 5 H, 5 R, 5 ER, 3 BB, 3 K).
LEADING HITTERS – PDA:Caleb Oakley 2-3, 2B; Cameron Weston 1-2, HR, 2 RBI; Gabe Estes 1-2, 2B, 1 RBI; Landyn Tyler 1-2, 1 RBI.
Trinity Collegiate 6
Pinewood Prep 3
SUMMERVILLE, S.C. — Trinity Collegiate’s Jacob Adams went 2 for 4 with a home run and three RBI in the SCISA 3A state playoffs. Teammate Caleb Rogers went 1 for 4 with two RBI.
TCS;000;050;1—6;8;2
PP;100;000;0—3;5;1
WP:Tanner Hall (6 1/3 IP, 4 H, 3 R, 2 ER, 2 BB, 11 K). LP: Cooper Robinson ( 5 IP, 6 H, 5 R, 5 ER, 1 BB, 4 K).SV: Caleb Rogers (2/3 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 1 K).
LEADING HITTERS – TCS: Rogers 1-4, 2 RBI; Cameron Jordan 1-3, 1 RBI; Jacob Adams 2-4, HR, 3 RBI; Kameron Rheuark 1-3; Tucker Galloway 1-3; Nick Ramonoli 2-3, 2B.
Lee Academy 12
Colleton Prep 2 (5)
BISHOPVILLE, S.C. — Lee Academy’s Jenkins McCullum went 2 for 3 with two doubles and two RBI in the SCISA 2A state playoffs. Teammate Keaton Price went 1 for 2 with a double and two RBI.
CP;000;20—2;3;7
LA;003;09—12;6;1
WP: Jenkins McCullum (5 IP, 3 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 0 BB, 8 K). LP: Kyle Hooker ( 4 IP, 2 H, 5 R, 4 ER, 3 BB, 4 K).
LEADING HITTERS – LA: McCullum 2-3, 2 2B, 2 RBI; Josh Kirven 1-3, 1 RBI; Keaton Price 1-2, 2B, 2 RBI; Conner Welch 1-2, 1 RBI; Ethan Grantham 1-3.
Hilton Head Prep 3
Laurence Manning 2
MANNING, S.C. — Laurence Manning’s Austin Geddings went 2 for 4 with a double in the SCISA 3A state playoffs. Teammate Davis Campbell went 3 for 3.
HHP;000;030;0—3;8;3
LMA;010;010;0—2;10;3
WP: Reese Melton (4 IP, 6 H, 1 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 2 K). LP: Buddy Gales (4 2/3 IP, 7 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 1 BB,5 K).
LEADING HITTERS – LMA: Austin Geddings 2-4, 2B; Britton Morris 2-4; Gabe Harris 2-4; Bryce Acord 1-4, 1 RBI; Davis Campbell 3-3.
Northside Christian 9
Dillon Christian 1
LEXINGTON, S.C. — Dillon Christian’s Jakob Gerald went 1 for 3 with a double in the SCISA 2A state playoffs. Teammate Austin Heasley went 2 for 3.
DCS;000;000;1—1;3;5
NCS;311;211;x—9;12;4
WP: Robert McMillan (4 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 3 K). LP: Austin Heasley (4 IP, 7 H, 7 R, 7 ER, 2 BB,1 K).
LEADING HITTERS – DCS: Jakob Gerald 1-3, 2B; Heasley 2-3.
Williamsburg Academy 9
Oakbrook Prep 2
KINGSTREE, S.C. — Williamsburg Academy’s Blaine McFaddin went 2 for 3 with a double, home run and four RBI in the SCISA 2A state playoffs. Teammate Boyd Casselman went 2 for 4 with a double, home run and three RBI of his own.
OP;001;000;1—2;6;4
WA:004;023;x—9;9;3
WP: Joe Kellahan ( 2 2/3 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 6 K). LP: Tripp Darwin ( 4 IP, 4 H, 4 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 3 K).
LEADING HITTERS – WA: Stone Robert Coward 1-3, 1 RBI; Kellahan 2-4, 1 RBI; Blaine McFaddin 2-3, 2B, HR, 4 RBI; Boyd Casselman 2-4, 2B, HR, 3 RBI; Ryan Corey 1-3; Josh Stone 1-3.
Lake City 14
Manning 2 (6)
MANNING, S.C. — Lake City’s Shamontae Burgess went 2 for 3 with two RBI. Teammate Trey Bright went 3 for 3 with a double and two RBI.
LC;036;023—14;14;1
M;002;000—2;1;4
WP: Trey Bright ( 2 1/3 IP, 1 H, 2 R, 1 ER, 5 BB, 2 K). LP: McKrae Ard (3 IP, 9 H, 9 R, 7 ER, 2 BB, 1 K).
LEADING HITTERS – LC: Shamontae Burgess 2-3, 2 RBI; Bright 3-3, 2B, 2 RBI; Matthew Brown 2-2, 3 RBI; Jase McKnight 1-3; Blayne Edwards 1-2, 1 RBI; Bravion Rose 1-3, 1 RBI; E.J. McClam 1-3, 3B, 2 RBI; Damien Wilson 1-3, 1 RBI. M: Ard 1-3, 1 RBI.
Loris 15
Dillon 2
DILLON, S.C. — Dillon’s Austin Miles went 2 for 3, and teammate Brenden Miles went 1 for 3 with a double.
L;140;203;5—15;13;2
D;001;001;0—2;6;4
WP: Thomas Cox (6 IP, 6 H, 2 R, 1 ER, 0 BB, 9 K). LP: Dylan Windham ( 1 2/3 IP, 5 H, 5 R, 5 ER, 2 BB, 1 K).
LEADING HITTERS – D: Brenden Miles 1-3, 2B; Austin Coward 1-3; Chandler Pittman 1-3; Windham 1-3; Austin Miles 2-3.
Marion 30
Mullins 0 (3)
MULLINS, S.C. — The Swamp Foxes scored 13 in the first, and 11 in the third.
Marion’s Gabe Cusack went 1 for 4 with a double and two RBI. Teammate Jacob Sim went 1 for 2 with a double and an RBI.
MA;(13)6(11)—30;6;1
MU;000—0;1;9
WP: Tre Johnson (3 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 2 BB, 8 K). LP: Taymore Owens ( 1/3 IP, 4 H, 11 R, 10 ER, 1 BB, 4 K).
LEADING HITTERS – MA:Jacob Sims 1-2, 2B, 1 RBI; Johnson 1-2, 2 RBI; Jamarious Wilson 1-1, 1 RBI; Kyheim Bethea 1-4, 3 RBI; Gabe Cusack 1-4, 2B, 2 RBI; K.J. Hughes 1-2.
Latta 16
Andrews 0 (4)
LATTA, S.C. — Latta’s Parker McCormick went 2 for 4 with a triple, double and five RBI. Teammate Justin Stutler went 3 for 3 with a double, home run and two RBI.
A;000;0—0;1;0
L;054;6—15;12;0
WP: Presten Tyler (4 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 5 K). LP: Dawson Wheeler (3 IP, 7 H, 9 R, 5 ER, 3 BB, 3 K).
LEADING HITTERS –L: Ethan Lee 1-3, 1 RBI; Parker McCormick 2-4, 2B, 3B, 5 RBI; Dylan Shelley 2-3, 2B, HR, 2 RBI; Tyler 1-3, HR, 1 RBI; Andrew Bryant 1-3; Justin Stutler 3-3, 2B, HR, 2 RBI; Collin Mishew 2-3; Cole Gasque 1-3, 3B.
Andrew Jackson 1
Chesterfield 0 (11)
KERSHAW, S.C. — Chesterfield’s Walker Sowell went 2 for 4 with a double. Teammates Kevin Diggs and Micheal Crawford each hit a single and double.
C;000;000;000;00—0;5;2
AJ;000;000;000;01—1;9;1
WP: Phillips (3 1/3 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 2 BB, 8 K). LP: Zane Davis ( 3 2/3 IP, 1 H, 1 R, 0 ER, 2 BB, 7 K).
LEADING HITTERS – C: Jase Stafford 1-5; Kevin Diggs 1-4, 2B; Walker Sowell 2-4, 2B; Michael Crawford 1-4, 2B.
Cheraw 4
York Prep 3
CHERAW, S.C. — Cheraw’s Jonathan Gordon went 2 for 2 with a double, home run and two RBI. Teammate Caleb Townsend went 2 for 3 with two RBI.
YP;001;020;0—3;4;0
C;101;020;x—4;6;1
WP: Jonathan Gordon (3 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 0 BB, 6 K). LP: Baker ( 6 IP, 6 H, 4 R, 4 ER, 1 BB, 3 K).
LEADING HITTERS – C: Tyson Hall 2-3; Gordon 2-2, 2B, HR, 2 RBI; Caleb Townsend 2-3, 2 RBI.
Darlington 7
Lamar 6
DARLINGTON, S.C. — Darlington’s DeMarco Hannah singled to center, scoring Thomas Standish from second in the bottom of the seventh. What put Standish at second was a double he hit that scored Tyler Berry to tie the game at 6.
Falcon teammate Garrett Keen went 4 for 4 with a double, triple and an RBI.
Lamar’s Zion Pierce, meanwhile, went 1 for 3 with three RBI.
L;000;203;1—6;4;3
D;103;100;2—7;12;4
WP: Bryant Dickerson (2/3 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 1 K). LP: Hunter Watford (7 IP, 12 H, 7 R, 7 ER, 1 BB, 4 K).
LEADING HITTERS –L: Tyler McManus 1-2; Kendall Windham 1-3; Zion Pierce 1-3, 3 RBI; Ethan Hunt 1-3, 1 RBI. D: Deuce Hudson 1-4; Garrett Keen 4-4, 2B, 3B, 1 RBI; Shemar Sims 1-4, 2 RBI; Lex Blackmon 2-3, 2 RBI; Tyler Berry 2-3, 2B; Thomas Standish 1-3, 2B, 1 RBI; DeMarco Hannah 1-1, 1 RBI.
Aynor 15
Hannah-Pamplico 0 (4)
AYNOR, S.C. — Hannah-Pamplico’s Weston Todd had the Raiders' lone hit.
HP;000;0—0;1;2
A;036;6—15;9;0
WP: Garrison Gasque (3 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 4 K). LP: Austin Buins (2 1/3 IP, 7 H, 9 R, 8 ER, 2 BB, 1 K).
LEADING HITTERS – HP:Weston Todd 1-1.
Green Sea Floyds 13
Lake View 8
LAKE VIEW, S.C. — Green Sea Floyds defeated Lake View 13-8.
BOYS' SOCCER
West Florence 5
South Florence 1
FLORENCE, S.C. — West Florence’s Jack Kitchens scored three goals and had an assist.
Teammate Floyd Goodstein added a goal and assist.
GOALS: WF: Jack Kitchens 3, Floyd Goodstein 1, Josh Walton 1.
ASSISTS: WF: Kitchens, Goodstein.
SAVES: WF: Zach Way 3.
GIRLS' SOCCER
West Florence 2
South Florence 0
FLORENCE, S.C. — West Florence’s Ashley Klucharich and Julia Kleine each scored goals.
Teammates Nora Abbott and Reeve Barnes-Young added assists.
The Knights' Anya Bergfield finished with two saves.