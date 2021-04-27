TUESDAY'S PREP ROUNDUP: Dawson's RBI single in 9th lifts Hartsville softball past South Florence

HARTSVILLE, S.C.— Kindon Dawson singled to score Jaysha McCullough from third with two out in the bottom of the ninth inning to give Hartsville's softball team a 5-4 win over South Florence on Tuesday.

Alyssa Poston led the Red Foxes, going 3 for 4 with an RBI. Dawson, meanwhile, went 3 for 5 with two RBI.

South Florence’s Kameron Cotton went 1 for 3 with a triple and two RBI. Teammate Gracelyn Flowers went 2 for 4 with a double.

SF;003;000;100—4;6;2

H;000;001;301—5;12;3

WP: Alyssa Poston (9 IP, 6 H, 4 R, 2 ER, 1 BB, 7 K). LP: Payton Perry (8 2/3 IP, 12 H, 5 R, 1 ER, 4 BB,6 K).

LEADING HITTERS – SF: Angelle Siders 1-4; Gracelyn Flowers 2-4, 2B; Makayla Arceneaux 1-4; Kentra Fulton 1-3; Kameron Cotton 1-3, 3B, 2 RBI. H:Poston 3-4, 1 RBI; Avarie Easters 1-4; Olivia Martin 2-4, 2B; Kindon Dawson 3-5, 2 RBI; Caydon Thompson 1-4; Jaysha McCullough 1-3.

West Florence 12

North Myrtle Beach 1 (6)