TUESDAY'S PREP ROUNDUP: FCS volleyball wins 5th straight region crown

DARLINGTON, S.C. — Madison Cash had two aces, four kills and 15 digs for Florence Christian, which won its fifth straight region volleyball title with a 3-1 victory (25-18, 25-17, 23-25, 28-26) over Trinity Collegiate on Tuesday.

Teammate Hilton Broach had three aces, three kills and 27 digs. The Eagles improved to 17-0-1 and 6-0 in SCISA Region 2-3A title.

Trinity Collegiate's McCanless Pennington had three aces, 18 assists, two digs and a block.

ACES-FCS: Madison Cash 2, Hilton Broach 3, Bradley Brown 1. TCS: McCanless Pennington 3, Allison Kirby 5, Isabella Stamato 1, Kiersten Bryant 2, Taylor Beck 1.

KILLS:FCS:Kaitlyn Fore 18,Cash 4, Broach 3, Brown 3. TCS:Kirby 10, Anna Coker 2, Stamato 3, Bryant 3, Beck 4.

ASSISTS: FCS: MaryMargaret Sterling 23. TCS: Pennington 18.

BLOCKS:TCS: Pennington 1,

DIGS: FCS:Fore 13, Cash 15,Sterling 12, Broach 27, Sofie Purvis 34, Brown 1. TCS: Pennington 2, Grace Miller 4, Bryant 2, Beck 2.

