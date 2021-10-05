TUESDAY'S PREP ROUNDUP: FCS volleyball wins 5th straight region crown

DARLINGTON, S.C. — Madison Cash had two aces, four kills and 15 digs for Florence Christian, which won its fifth straight region volleyball title with a 3-1 victory (25-18, 25-17, 23-25, 28-26) over Trinity Collegiate on Tuesday.
Teammate Hilton Broach had three aces, three kills and 27 digs. The Eagles improved to 17-0-1 and 6-0 in SCISA Region 2-3A title.
Trinity Collegiate's McCanless Pennington had three aces, 18 assists, two digs and a block.
ACES-FCS: Madison Cash 2, Hilton Broach 3, Bradley Brown 1. TCS: McCanless Pennington 3, Allison Kirby 5, Isabella Stamato 1, Kiersten Bryant 2, Taylor Beck 1.
KILLS:FCS:Kaitlyn Fore 18,Cash 4, Broach 3, Brown 3. TCS:Kirby 10, Anna Coker 2, Stamato 3, Bryant 3, Beck 4.
ASSISTS: FCS: MaryMargaret Sterling 23. TCS: Pennington 18.
BLOCKS:TCS: Pennington 1,
DIGS: FCS:Fore 13, Cash 15,Sterling 12, Broach 27, Sofie Purvis 34, Brown 1. TCS: Pennington 2, Grace Miller 4, Bryant 2, Beck 2.
Wilson 3
South Florence 0
FLORENCE, S.C. — Wilson defeated South Florence 25-20, 25-20, 25-20.
ACES- SF:Leilani Campbell 1, Nakalia Ellis 1, Kentara Fulton 2.
KILLS: SF: Campbell 5, Ellis 2.
BLOCKS:SF: Campbell 1, Ellis 2, Courtney Fulmore 3.
DIGS: SF: Campbell 1, Ransome Strickland 6, Emmie Mozen 1, Larissa Siders 1, Young-Coleman 1, Ellis 1.
Green Sea Floyds 3
Lamar 0
LAMAR, S.C. — Green Sea Floyds defeated Lamar 25-14, 25-14, 25-14.
East Clarendon 3
Hemingway 0
TUBERVILLE, S.C. — East Clarendon’s Katey Lee had 16 aces in the 25-4, 25-22, 25-5 win.
Teammates Liberty Whack had four kills, and Charli Floyd added three.
Lake View 3
Hannah-Pamplico 0
LAKE VIEW, S.C. — Lake View’s Zandasia McNeil had seven aces and 18 kills in the 25-9, 25-9, 25-10 win.
ACES- LV: Zandaisa McNeil 7, Rebecca Cox 3,Mamie Grossetti 5 .
KILLS:LV: Grossetti 15, McNeil 18,Cox 3, Tianaa Hamilton 4, Raven Locklear 3, Baxleigh Arnette 5.
ASSISTS:LV: Spivey Evans 28, Grossetti 3, Arnette 2, Emma King 2,
DIGS:LV: Emma King 18, Grossetti 8, Elizabeth Morgan 5, Evans 5, Arnette 5.
Dillon Christian 3
Marlboro Academy 1
DILLON, S.C. — Dillon Christian defeated Marlboro Academy 25-7, 18-25, 25-23, 25-16.
Pee Dee Academy 3
Christian Academy 1
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. — Pee Dee Academy’s Ashley Martin had six kills, 10 digs and four blocks in the 25-23, 25-14, 16-25, 25-19 win.
ACES- PDA: Rebecca Hammond 4, Victoria Heckman 3.
KILLS: PDA: Ashley Martin 6, Allie Briley 14, Abby Johnson 11.
ASSISTS:PDA: Hammond 18.
DIGS:PDA:Martin 10, Briley 8, Johnson 8.
BLOCKS: PDA: Martin 4, Briley 1.
The King’s Academy 3
Conway Christian 0
FLORENCE, S.C. — The King’s Academy’s Meredith Hoover had four aces, 13 assists, two kills, five digs and two blocks in the 25-21, 25-10, 25-8 win.
ACES- TKA:Meredith Hoover 4, Frances Padgett 5, Eve Driggers 3, Maggie Scearce 6.
KILLS:TKA: Hoover 2, Caitlyn Cooksey 5, Driggers 3.
DIGS:TKA: Hoover 5, Cooksey 4, Scearce 4.
ASSISTS: TKA: Hoover 13.
Emmanuel Christian 3
Carolina Christian 0
HARTSVILLE, S.C. — Emmanuel Christian’s Emil Bachman had three aces and two kills in the 25-22, 25-16, 25-13 win.
ACES-ECS: Emily Bachman 3, Hannah Cassidy 9, Kendal McLaughlin 1,Emma Shy 5, Maci Powell 4, Michaela Blackmon 2.
KILLS: ECS: Bachman 2, Izzy Groves 2, Livvy McElveen 6, McLaughlin 4, Shy 9.
ASSISTS: ECS: Blackmon 13, Maddie Oliver 7.
BLOCKS: ECS: Groves 1.
Carolina Academy 3
Williamsburg Academy 2
KINGSTREE, S.C. — Carolina Academy’s Anna Grace Bradley had 11 aces, 25 assists, one block and five digs in the Bobcats' 20-25, 4-25, 25-19, 25-21, 15-7 win.
ACES:CA: Anna Grace Bradley 11, Zyniah McClam 7, Maggie Johnson 5, Clare Floyd 5, Sydney Jacobs 3, Cassie MCLean 1.
KILLS: CA: Floyd 10, Ruby Kate Amos 10, A.G. Bradley 9, McClam 2, Gabby Hewitt 1, Johnson 1, Abbie Turner 1.
ASSISTS: CA: A.G. Bradley 25.
BLOCKS:CA: A.G. Bradley 1.
DIGS: CA: McLean 12, Floyd 6, A.G. Bradley 5, Jacobs 5, Johnson 1.
Cross-Country
Lake City
finishes second
FLORENCE, S.C. — Lake City’s Mykel Croker finished second and lead the team to a second-place at the South Florence meet.
2. LAKE CITY
2. Mykel Croker 20:26; 3.Chucky Jordan 20:30; Octavion McKnight 21:22; Juliana Itehua: 31:01; Ashley Yarborough: 31:06; Lyla Bingham: 32:11