 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
TUESDAY'S PREP ROUNDUP: FCS volleyball wins 5th straight region crown
0 Comments
Tuesday's Prep Roundup

TUESDAY'S PREP ROUNDUP: FCS volleyball wins 5th straight region crown

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

DARLINGTON, S.C. — Madison Cash had two aces, four kills and 15 digs for Florence Christian, which won its fifth straight region volleyball title with a 3-1 victory (25-18, 25-17, 23-25, 28-26) over Trinity Collegiate on Tuesday.

Teammate Hilton Broach had three aces, three kills and 27 digs. The Eagles improved to 17-0-1 and 6-0 in SCISA Region 2-3A title.

Trinity Collegiate's McCanless Pennington had three aces, 18 assists, two digs and a block.

ACES-FCS: Madison Cash 2, Hilton Broach 3, Bradley Brown 1. TCS: McCanless Pennington 3, Allison Kirby 5, Isabella Stamato 1, Kiersten Bryant 2, Taylor Beck 1.

KILLS:FCS:Kaitlyn Fore 18,Cash 4, Broach 3, Brown 3. TCS:Kirby 10, Anna Coker 2, Stamato 3, Bryant 3, Beck 4.

ASSISTS: FCS: MaryMargaret Sterling 23. TCS: Pennington 18.

BLOCKS:TCS: Pennington 1,

DIGS: FCS:Fore 13, Cash 15,Sterling 12, Broach 27, Sofie Purvis 34, Brown 1. TCS: Pennington 2, Grace Miller 4, Bryant 2, Beck 2.

Wilson 3

South Florence 0

FLORENCE, S.C. — Wilson defeated South Florence 25-20, 25-20, 25-20.

ACES- SF:Leilani Campbell 1, Nakalia Ellis 1, Kentara Fulton 2.

KILLS: SF: Campbell 5, Ellis 2.

BLOCKS:SF: Campbell 1, Ellis 2, Courtney Fulmore 3.

DIGS: SF: Campbell 1, Ransome Strickland 6, Emmie Mozen 1, Larissa Siders 1, Young-Coleman 1, Ellis 1.

Green Sea Floyds 3

Lamar 0

LAMAR, S.C. — Green Sea Floyds defeated Lamar 25-14, 25-14, 25-14.

East Clarendon 3

Hemingway 0

TUBERVILLE, S.C. — East Clarendon’s Katey Lee had 16 aces in the 25-4, 25-22, 25-5 win.

Teammates Liberty Whack had four kills, and Charli Floyd added three.

Lake View 3

Hannah-Pamplico 0

LAKE VIEW, S.C. — Lake View’s Zandasia McNeil had seven aces and 18 kills in the 25-9, 25-9, 25-10 win.

ACES- LV: Zandaisa McNeil 7, Rebecca Cox 3,Mamie Grossetti 5 .

KILLS:LV: Grossetti 15, McNeil 18,Cox 3, Tianaa Hamilton 4, Raven Locklear 3, Baxleigh Arnette 5.

ASSISTS:LV: Spivey Evans 28, Grossetti 3, Arnette 2, Emma King 2,

DIGS:LV: Emma King 18, Grossetti 8, Elizabeth Morgan 5, Evans 5, Arnette 5.

Dillon Christian 3

Marlboro Academy 1

DILLON, S.C. — Dillon Christian defeated Marlboro Academy 25-7, 18-25, 25-23, 25-16.

Pee Dee Academy 3

Christian Academy 1

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. — Pee Dee Academy’s Ashley Martin had six kills, 10 digs and four blocks in the 25-23, 25-14, 16-25, 25-19 win.

ACES- PDA: Rebecca Hammond 4, Victoria Heckman 3.

KILLS: PDA: Ashley Martin 6, Allie Briley 14, Abby Johnson 11.

ASSISTS:PDA: Hammond 18.

DIGS:PDA:Martin 10, Briley 8, Johnson 8.

BLOCKS: PDA: Martin 4, Briley 1.

The King’s Academy 3

Conway Christian 0

FLORENCE, S.C. — The King’s Academy’s Meredith Hoover had four aces, 13 assists, two kills, five digs and two blocks in the 25-21, 25-10, 25-8 win.

ACES- TKA:Meredith Hoover 4, Frances Padgett 5, Eve Driggers 3, Maggie Scearce 6.

KILLS:TKA: Hoover 2, Caitlyn Cooksey 5, Driggers 3.

DIGS:TKA: Hoover 5, Cooksey 4, Scearce 4.

ASSISTS: TKA: Hoover 13.

Emmanuel Christian 3

Carolina Christian 0

HARTSVILLE, S.C. — Emmanuel Christian’s Emil Bachman had three aces and two kills in the 25-22, 25-16, 25-13 win.

ACES-ECS: Emily Bachman 3, Hannah Cassidy 9, Kendal McLaughlin 1,Emma Shy 5, Maci Powell 4, Michaela Blackmon 2.

KILLS: ECS: Bachman 2, Izzy Groves 2, Livvy McElveen 6, McLaughlin 4, Shy 9.

ASSISTS: ECS: Blackmon 13, Maddie Oliver 7.

BLOCKS: ECS: Groves 1.

Carolina Academy 3

Williamsburg Academy 2

KINGSTREE, S.C. — Carolina Academy’s Anna Grace Bradley had 11 aces, 25 assists, one block and five digs in the Bobcats' 20-25, 4-25, 25-19, 25-21, 15-7 win.

ACES:CA: Anna Grace Bradley 11, Zyniah McClam 7, Maggie Johnson 5, Clare Floyd 5, Sydney Jacobs 3, Cassie MCLean 1.

KILLS: CA: Floyd 10, Ruby Kate Amos 10, A.G. Bradley 9, McClam 2, Gabby Hewitt 1, Johnson 1, Abbie Turner 1.

ASSISTS: CA: A.G. Bradley 25.

BLOCKS:CA: A.G. Bradley 1.

DIGS: CA: McLean 12, Floyd 6, A.G. Bradley 5, Jacobs 5, Johnson 1.

Cross-Country

Lake City

finishes second

FLORENCE, S.C. — Lake City’s Mykel Croker finished second and lead the team to a second-place at the South Florence meet.

2. LAKE CITY

2. Mykel Croker 20:26; 3.Chucky Jordan 20:30; Octavion McKnight 21:22; Juliana Itehua: 31:01; Ashley Yarborough: 31:06; Lyla Bingham: 32:11

0 Comments

Watch Now: Related Video

Brazilian soccer player charged with attempted murder after kicking referee

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert