TUESDAY'S PREP ROUNDUP: Florence Christian baseball beats Trinity Collegiate

Marlboro County 16

Crestwood 0 (3)

SUMTER, S.C. — Marlboro County’s Mackenzie Kubas went 2 for 3 with a triple and three RBI.

Teammate Baley Britt went 2 for 3 with a double and four RBI.

MC;448—16;8;2

C;000;00—0;2;5

WP —Mackenzie Kubas (3 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 7 K). LP — Vance ( 3 IP, 8 H, 16 R, 8 ER, 8 BB, 0 K).

LEADING HITTERS —MC: Kubas 2-3, 3B, 3 RBI; Ramzee Williams 2-2, 3B, 2 RBI; Baley Britt 2-3, 2B, 4 RBI; Bridges 1-2, 2B, 1 RBI; Leah Benjamin 1-2.

Latta 19-19

Mullins 0-0

MULLINS, S.C. — Latta’s Abigail Cooper wnet 2 for 3 with a triple, home run and four RBI in Game 1. Teammate Jena Stutler went 2 for 3 with a double, home run, and two RBI.

In Game 2, Elizabeth Brown went 4 for 4 with two doubles, a home run and five RBI. Teammate Blake Hatchell went 4 for 4 with a double and two RBI.