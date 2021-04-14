 Skip to main content
TUESDAY'S PREP ROUNDUP: Florence Christian baseball beats Trinity Collegiate
Tuesday's Prep Roundup

TUESDAY'S PREP ROUNDUP: Florence Christian baseball beats Trinity Collegiate

Trinity Collegiate at Florence Christian baseball

Florence Christian played host to Trinity Collegiate Tuesday evening in baseball action.

 ANDREW BOARDWINE/ SPECIAL TO THE MORNING NEWS

FLORENCE, S.C. — Robbie Jordan went 2 for 3 with a double to lead Florence Christian's baseball team to a 4-3 win Tuesday over Trinity Collegiate. Eagles eammate Nate Ammons went 1 for 4 with a double.

Trinity Collegiate’s Nick Ramonoli went 1 for 3 with an RBI. Teammates Cameron Jordan, Jacob Adams, Dalton Moody and Bennett Meadows each had a hit.

TCS;200;001;0—3;5;4

FCS;030;100;x—4;8;2

WP —Robbie Jordan ( 5 1/3 IP, 5 H, 3 R, 1 ER, 2 BB, 10 K). LP — Caleb Rogers ( 6 IP, 8 H, 4 R, 1 ER, 2 BB, 3 K). SV—Tanner Lewis ( 1 2/3 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 2 BB, 3 K).

LEADING HITTERS — TCS: Cameron Jordan 1-3; Jacob Adams 1-4; Dalton Moody 1-3; Nick Ramonoli 1-3, 1 RBI; Bennett Meadows 1-3. FCS: Nate Ammons 1-4, 2 RBI; Clayton Bochette 1-4, 1 RBI; Bradley Shelley 1-4; Jordan 2-3, 2B; Harrison Forehand 1-4, 1 RBI; Jayce McLaughlin 1-2; Tanner Lewis 1-3.

West Florence 4

Myrtle Beach 3

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. — Coleman Kelly's single to left scored Nic Palke from second to break a 3-3 score in the top of the seventh. Kelly also earned the save, and George Derrick Floyd was the winning pitcher.

West's Harley Davis tied the game at 3 with a home run to left field in the top of the sixth inning. The Knights overcame a 3-0 lead in the earlier two innings.

The win by West put it in a tie for first place with the Seahawks and Hartsville. Each has one region loss.

WF;010;011;1—4;6;0

MB;210;000;0—3;2;3

WP —George Floyd (6 1/3 IP, 2 H, 3 R, 2 ER, 6 BB, 13 K). LP — Izayah Griffin ( 1 1/3 IP, 1 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 2 BB, 1 K). SV —Coleman Kelly (2/3 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 1 K).

LEADING HITTERS —WF: Harley Davis 1-4, HR, 1 RBI; Josh Williams 1-4; Floyd 1-3; Coleman Kelly 1-3, 1 RBI; Ty Suggs 2-3, 1 RBI.

North Myrtle Beach 17

Wilson 0

FLORENCE, S.C. — North Myrtle Beach defeats Wilson 17-0 in baseball.

Georgetown 12

Dillon 1 (5)

GEORGETOWN, S.C. — Dillon’s Austin Howard had the Wildcats' only hit.

D;001;00—1;1;5

G;237;0x—12;8;0

WP —Ard ( 5 IP, 1 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 2 BB, 6 K). LP — Dylan Windham ( 2 2/3 IP, 5 H, 8 R, 3 ER,2 BB, 1 K).

LEADING HITTERS —D:Austin Coward 1-2.

Lakewood 5

Lake City 3

SUMTER, S.C. — Lakewood defeated Lake CIty 5-3 in baseball.

Cheraw 3

Buford 2

CHERAW, S.C. — Cheraw’s Jonathan Gordon went 1 for 2 with an RBI, and teammate Logan Byrd went 1 for 4 with a double.

B;000;100;1—2;3;3

C;120;000;x—3;6;3

WP — Jonathan Gordon ( 7 IP, 3 H, 2 R, 1 ER, 2 BB, 7 K). LP — Landon Deese ( 5 IP, 4 H, 3 R, 1 ER, 4 BB, 9 K).

LEADING HITTERS —C: Logan Byrd 1-4, 2B; Gordon 1-2, 1 RBI; Caleb Townsend 1-3; Landon McCune 1-3; John Bryant 1-1.

Latta 25- 0

Mullins 0- 0 

MULLINS, S.C. — Latta’s Preston Tyler went 3 for 3 with a double, triple and three RBI in Game 1. Teammate Andrew Bryant went 1 for 1 with a triple and an RBI.

Mullins forfeited Game 2.

L;(14)(11)—25;11;1

M;00—0;1;3

WP —Preston Tyler( IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 2 K). LP — Taymore Owens ( 0 IP, 4 H, 14 R, 3 ER, 6 BB, 0 K).

LEADING HITTERS —L: Dylan Shelly 1-2, 3B, 2 RBI; Tyler 3-3, 2B, 3B, 3 RBI; Andrew Bryant 1-1, 3B, 1 RBI; Gatlin Johnson 1-1; Gabe Sherman 1-1, 1 RBI; Austin Brigman 1-2, 2 RBI; Eli Henderson 1-2, 1 RBI; John Hucks 1-1; Luke Haseldan 1-1, 1 RBI. M: Mykell Raysor 1-1.

Lewisville 8

McBee 3

McBEE, S.C. — Lewisville defeated McBee 8-3.

Bluffton 7

East Clarendon 2

TURBEVILLE, S.C. — East Clarendon’s John Micheal Hardy went 1 for 3 with an RBI.

Teammate Grant Barrineau went 2 for 3.

B;300;001;3—7;9;0

EC;000;200;0—2;3;0

LEADING HITTERS —EC: Grant Barrineau 2-3; John Michael Hardy 1-3, 1 RBI.

Lake View 2

Johnsonville 0

JOHNSONVILLE, S.C. — Lake View’s Noah Carter went 3 for 3 with a double and RBI, and Thomas Skipper threw a one-hitter.

Teammate Luke King went 1 for 4 with an RBI. Johnsonville’s Person Prosser had the Flashes' only hit.

LV:000;011;0—2;7;0

J;000;000;0—0;1;0

WP —Thomas Skipper ( 7 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 13 K). LP — Walker Gamble ( 5 IP, 5 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 5 BB, 8 K).

LEADING HITTERS —LV: Noah Carter 3-3, 2B, 1 RBI; Braxton Dimery 1-4; Skipper 1-3; Luke King 1-4, 1 RBI; Chris McGill 2-3; Michael McInnis 1-3. J: Person Prosser 1-3.

Green Sea Floyds 16

Timmonsville 4 (4)

TIMMONSVILLE, S.C. — Green Sea Floyds defeated Timmonsville 16-4 in four innings.

Lamar 5

Hannah-Pamplico 3

PAMPLICO, S.C.— Lamar defeated Hannah-Pamplico 5-3.

Laurence Manning 7

Wilson Hall 4

MANNING, S.C. — Laurence Manning’s Austin Gedding went 1 for 1 with an RBI. Teammate Britton Morris went 1 for 4 with an RBI of his own.

WH;001;210;0—4;6;3

LMA; 301;111;x—7;5;0

WP — Buddy Gales( 3 IP, 4 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 3 BB, 3 K). LP — Britton Beasley (5 IP, 5 H, 6 R, 4 ER, 5 BB, 4 K).

LEADING HITTERS —LMA: Jackson Brown 1-3, 1 RBI; Britton Morris 1-4, 1 RBI; Gabe Harris 1-4; Austin Geddings 1-1, 1 RBI; T.J. Hicks 1-2.

Williamsburg Academy 11

Marlboro Academy 1 (6)

BENNETTSVILLE, S.C. — Williamsburg Academy’s Will McCuthen went 2 for 3 with an RBI. Teammate Henry Swicord went 3 for 4 with an RBI.

WA;100;362—11;7;1

MA;100;000—1;2;8

WP — Greyson Moore ( 3 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 0 ER, 2 BB, 4 K). LP —Milligan ( 4 1/3 IP,6 H, 6 R, 2 ER, 3 BB, 4 K).

LEADING HITTERS —WA:Stone Robert Coward 1-4; Will McCuthen 2-3, 1 RBI; Henry Swicord 3-4, 1 RBI; Greyson Moore 1-3.

The King’s Academy 16

Conway Christian 0 (3)

CONWAY, S.C. — The King’s Academy’s David Leach went 2 for 3 with a double and three RBI. Teammate Zach Dutton went 1 for 1 with a home run and four RBI.

TKA;1(15)0—16;6;0

CC;000—0;1;5

WP —Gavin Moore (3 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 5 K). LP — Reid Richardson ( 1 2/3 IP, 5 H, 13 R, 7 ER, 4 BB, 3 K).

LEADING HITTERS —TKA:Garrison Fields 1-1, 1 RBI; Zach Dutton 1-1, HR, 4 RBI; David Leach 2-3, 2B, 3 RBI; Lucas Fields 1-1; Thomas Woods 1-3.

Emmanuel 16

Maranatha 0 (3)

HARTSVILLE, S.C. — Emmanuel’s Christian’s Luke Shy and Noah Jones each combined for a three-inning no-hitter.

At the plate, Shy went 3 for 3 with a double and two RBI. Teammate Riley Hendriz went 2 for 2 with a double and four RBI.

MCS;000—0;0;1

ECS;556—16;10;0

WP — Luke Shy (2 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 2 BB, 4 K). LP — Will MCInville( 2 IP, 8 H, 10 R, 10 ER, 2 BB, 1 K).

LEADING HITTERS — ECS: Shy 3-3, 2B, 2 RBI; Riley Hendrix 2-2,2B, 4 RBI; Austin Atkinson 1-2, 2 RBI;Ryan Freeman 2-3, 2B, 3 RBI; Jeffery Powell 2-2, 1 RBI.

Pee Dee Academy 4

Carolina Academy 3

MULLINS, S.C. — Pee Dee Academy’s Colby Sinclair doubled to center, scoring Cameron Weston to break a 3-3 score in the bottom of the seventh. 

Carolina Academy’s Matt Gaskins scored from third on a passed ball to tie it at 3 in the top of the seventh. Sinclair went 1 for 3 with a double and RBI.

The Bobcats’ Wyatt Purnell went 1 for 3 with an RBI.

CA;000;011;1—3;4;1

PDA; 001;020;1—4;5;5

WP —Rivers Estes (3 IP, 3 H, 3 R, 0 ER, 3 BB, 4 K). LP — Austin Brown ( 4 IP, 2 H, 3 R, 0 ER, 8 BB, 0 K).

LEADING HITTERS —CA:Coleman Johnson 1-3; Wyatt Purnell 1-3, 1 RBI; Dyson Lamb 1-2; Adam Evans 1-3. PDA; Caleb Oakley 2-2; Cameron Weston 1-4, 2 RBI; Estes 1-2; Coleby Sinclair 1-3, 2B, 1 RBI.

SOFTBALL

West Florence 13

Myrtle Beach 1 (6)

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. — West Florence’s Summer Holland went 2 for 5 with a double and RBI. Teammate Annalia Cooke went 2 for 4 with a home run and two RBI.

WF:000;274—13;13;2

MB;000;001—1;1;7

WP —Ruth Eliason (6 IP, 1 H, 1 R, 0 ER, 2 BB, 11 K).

LEADING HITTERS —WF: Summer Holland 2-5, 2B, 1 RBI; Madi Dubose 1-3; Logan Moore 1-2, 1 RBI; Mia Boykin 1-4, 1 RBI; Abby Gibbs 1-4, 2 RBI; Annalia Cooke 2-4, HR, 2 RBI; Ali Meeker 3-4, 1 RBI; Kaylee Windham 2-4, 3B, 3 RBI.

North Myrtle Beach 11

Wilson 0 (5)

FLORENCE, S.C. — Wilson’s Meyonna McDaniel went 1 for 2 with a double.

NMB;224;30—11;13;0

W;000;00—0;2;0

LEADING HITTERS —W:Naudia Price 1-1; Meyonna McDaniel 1-2, 2B.

Lakewood 11

Lake City 0 (5)

SUMTER, S.C. — Lakewood defeated Lake City 11-0 in five innings.

Marlboro County 16

Crestwood 0 (3)

SUMTER, S.C. — Marlboro County’s Mackenzie Kubas went 2 for 3 with a triple and three RBI.

Teammate Baley Britt went 2 for 3 with a double and four RBI.

MC;448—16;8;2

C;000;00—0;2;5

WP —Mackenzie Kubas (3 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 7 K). LP — Vance ( 3 IP, 8 H, 16 R, 8 ER, 8 BB, 0 K).

LEADING HITTERS —MC: Kubas 2-3, 3B, 3 RBI; Ramzee Williams 2-2, 3B, 2 RBI; Baley Britt 2-3, 2B, 4 RBI; Bridges 1-2, 2B, 1 RBI; Leah Benjamin 1-2.

Latta 19-19

Mullins 0-0

MULLINS, S.C. — Latta’s Abigail Cooper wnet 2 for 3 with a triple, home run and four RBI in Game 1. Teammate Jena Stutler went 2 for 3 with a double, home run, and two RBI.

In Game 2, Elizabeth Brown went 4 for 4 with two doubles, a home run and five RBI. Teammate Blake Hatchell went 4 for 4 with a double and two RBI.

GAME 1

M;000—0;1;5

L;(12)7x—19;16;0

WP —Ragan Bethea(3 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 2 BB, 5 K). LP — Hannah Hewitt (2 IP, 6 H, 19 R, 15 ER, 2 BB, 1 K).

LEADING HITTERS —L: Jayla Jackson 1-2, 2B; Abigail Cooper 2-3, 3B, HR, 4 RBI; Jena Stutler 2-3, 2B, HR, 2 RBI; Bethea 2-3, 2B, HR, 3 RBI; Averi Lowell 3-3,2 HR, 4 RBI;Blake Hatchell 1-3, 1 RBI; Rykan Marsh 3-3, 1 RBI; Gracie Shuler 1-2, HR, 2 RBI; Emily Smith 1-1, 2B.

GAME 2

L; 821;8—19;15;0

M;000;0—0;1;3

WP —Rylan Marsh ( 4 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 2 BB, 7 K). LP — Hannah Hewitt ( 4 IP, 5 H, 19 R, 16 ER, 9 BB, 2 K).

LEADING HITTERS —L: Elizabeth Brown 4-4, 2 2B, HR, 5 RBI; Abigail Cooper 1-4; Jena Stutler 1-2, HR, 1 RBI; Averi Lowell 1-2, HR, 2 RBI; Maddie Berry 1-4,3B, 1 RBI; Blake Hatchell 4-4, 2B, 2 RBI; Marsh 2-2; Graci Shuler 1-1.

Andrews 10-8

Kingstree 0-2

KINGSTREE, S.C. — Andrews defeated Kingstree 10-0 in game one, and 8-2 in game two.

Lake View 11

Johnsonville 1

JOHNSONVILLE, S.C. — Lake View’s Raven Locklear went 3 for 4 with four RBI.

Teammate Spivey Evans went 2 for 3 with an RBI.

WP —Raven Locklear (7 IP, 1 H, 1 R, 0 ER, 4 BB, 5 K). LP — ( 5 IP, 5 H, 4 R, 3 ER, 2 BB, 7 K).

LEADING HITTERS —LV: Locklear 3-4, 4 RBI; Baxleigh Arnette 3-5; Spivey Evans 2-3, 1 RBI.

Hannah-Pamplico 8

Lamar 4

PAMPLICO, S.C. — Hannah-Pamplico’s A.C. Stone went 2 for 4 with a home run and three RBI. Teammate Jaden Lee went 2 for 4 with two RBI.

Lamar’s Emily Cribb went 3 for 3 with a double and an RBI. Teammate Abby McManus went 1 for 3 with two RBI.

L;010;210;0—4;8;3

HP;030;230;x—8;8;1

WP —Izzy Davis (4 IP, 7 H, 4 R, 4 ER, 1 BB, 6 K). LP — Heidi Anderson ( 4 IP, 7 H, 5 R, 3 ER, 6 BB, 4 K).

LEADING HITTERS —L: Emmy Copeland 1-4; Tatum Weaver 1-4, 1 RBI; H.Anderson 1-3; Emily Cribb 3-3, 2B, 1 RBI; Abby McManus 1-3, 2 RBI; Maddie Doriety 1-3. HP: A.C. Stone 2-4, HR, 3 RBI; Jaden Lee 2-4, 2 RBI; Riley Calcutt 1-1, 1 RBI; Katelyn Scott 1-3; Kadence Poston 1-3, 2B; Claire Nettles 1-3.

Laurence Manning 11

Florence Christian 0

FLORENCE, S.C. — Laurence Manning defeated Florence Christian 11-0.

Pee Dee Academy 1

Carolina Academy 0

MULLINS, S.C. — Pee Dee Academy’s Lizzie McCaskill hit a solo home run.

Williamsburg Academy 13

Marlboro Academy 12

BENNETTSVILLE, S.C. — WIlliamsburg Academy’s Nelly Lamb went 4 for 4 with an RBI.

Teammate Abbie McCants went 4 for 4 with a home run and two RBI of her own. Marlboro Academy’s Madison Dixon went 4 for 4 with two doubles and two RBI. And Dragons teammate Madison Carriker went 2 for 4 with a double and two RBI.

WA;514;012—13;11;6

MA;171;012—12;12;3

WP — Abbie McCants (6 IP, 12 H, 12 R, 6 ER, 2 BB, 11 K). LP — Makayla Parks ( 2 2/3 IP, 5 H,9 R, 2 ER, 7 BB, 2 K).

LEADING HITTERS —WA:Nelly Lamb 4-4, 1 RBI; Hannah Miles 3-4, 2B, 1 RBI; McCants 4-4, HR, 2 RBI. MA: Madison Dixon 4-4, 2 2B, 2 RBI; Madison Carriker 2-4, 2B, 2 RBI; Mattie Liles 1-4, 1 RBI; Anna Smith 1-4; Sara White 2-4, 3B, 1 RBI; Jadyn DeHart 2-3, 1 RBI.

BOYS' SOCCER

North Myrtle Beach 4

West Florence 2

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. — North Myrtle Beach defeated West Florence 4-2.

Myrtle Beach 7

Wilson 0

FLORENCE, S.C. — Wilson’s Paul Richardson recorded nine saves.

Northwoods Academy 7

Pee Dee Academy 0

MULLINS, S.C. — Northwoods Academy defeated Pee Dee Academy 7-0.

GIRLS' SOCCER

West Florence 3

North Myrtle Beach 0

FLORENCE, S.C. — West Florence defeated North Myrtle Beach 3-0.

Myrtle Beach 12

Wilson 0

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. — Wilson’s Bailey Mitchell had 11 saves.

BOYS' TENNIS

North Myrtle Beach 7

West Florence 0

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. — North Myrtle Beach’s Jagger Freeman defeated J.R. Dawkins in No.1 singles by the score of 6-0, 6-0.

SINGLES

Jagger Freeman (NMB) def. JR Dawkins 6-0, 6-0; Braden Powers (NMB) def. Micheal Schiesz 6-2, 6-0; Preston Johnson (NMB) def. Alex Moore 6-2, 6-0; Kris Webb (NMB) def. Jonathan Braddock 6-0, 6-4; David Hix (NMB) def. Tallon Campbell 6-4, 7-6 (7-3).

DOUBLES

Freeman/ Powers (NMB) def. Dawkins/ Schiesz 6-2, 6-1; Evan Rizzo/ Jaquan Gause (NMB) def. Matthew Braisington/ Chris Castro 6-4, 6-0.

BOYS' GOLF

South Florence 40

West Florence 31

FLORENCE, S.C. — South Florence’s Jack Holt shot a 15 to earn medalist at the Stableford scoring at CCSC on a correction from Monday prep roundup.

West Florence’s Jack Seward shot an 11.

WEST FLORENCE (31)

Jack Seward 11, Drew Flynn 9, Chapman White 4, Daniel Thompson 7.

SOUTH FLORENCE (40)

Seth Evans 12, Jack Holt 15,Caleb Clary 6, Landry Carten 7.

WILSON (10)

Quincy Woods 8, Aden Jarrell 2, Omar Patel 0.

