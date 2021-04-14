TUESDAY'S PREP ROUNDUP: Florence Christian baseball beats Trinity Collegiate

FLORENCE, S.C. — Robbie Jordan went 2 for 3 with a double to lead Florence Christian's baseball team to a 4-3 win Tuesday over Trinity Collegiate. Eagles eammate Nate Ammons went 1 for 4 with a double.
Trinity Collegiate’s Nick Ramonoli went 1 for 3 with an RBI. Teammates Cameron Jordan, Jacob Adams, Dalton Moody and Bennett Meadows each had a hit.
TCS;200;001;0—3;5;4
FCS;030;100;x—4;8;2
WP —Robbie Jordan ( 5 1/3 IP, 5 H, 3 R, 1 ER, 2 BB, 10 K). LP — Caleb Rogers ( 6 IP, 8 H, 4 R, 1 ER, 2 BB, 3 K). SV—Tanner Lewis ( 1 2/3 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 2 BB, 3 K).
LEADING HITTERS — TCS: Cameron Jordan 1-3; Jacob Adams 1-4; Dalton Moody 1-3; Nick Ramonoli 1-3, 1 RBI; Bennett Meadows 1-3. FCS: Nate Ammons 1-4, 2 RBI; Clayton Bochette 1-4, 1 RBI; Bradley Shelley 1-4; Jordan 2-3, 2B; Harrison Forehand 1-4, 1 RBI; Jayce McLaughlin 1-2; Tanner Lewis 1-3.
West Florence 4
Myrtle Beach 3
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. — Coleman Kelly's single to left scored Nic Palke from second to break a 3-3 score in the top of the seventh. Kelly also earned the save, and George Derrick Floyd was the winning pitcher.
West's Harley Davis tied the game at 3 with a home run to left field in the top of the sixth inning. The Knights overcame a 3-0 lead in the earlier two innings.
The win by West put it in a tie for first place with the Seahawks and Hartsville. Each has one region loss.
WF;010;011;1—4;6;0
MB;210;000;0—3;2;3
WP —George Floyd (6 1/3 IP, 2 H, 3 R, 2 ER, 6 BB, 13 K). LP — Izayah Griffin ( 1 1/3 IP, 1 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 2 BB, 1 K). SV —Coleman Kelly (2/3 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 1 K).
LEADING HITTERS —WF: Harley Davis 1-4, HR, 1 RBI; Josh Williams 1-4; Floyd 1-3; Coleman Kelly 1-3, 1 RBI; Ty Suggs 2-3, 1 RBI.
North Myrtle Beach 17
Wilson 0
FLORENCE, S.C. — North Myrtle Beach defeats Wilson 17-0 in baseball.
Georgetown 12
Dillon 1 (5)
GEORGETOWN, S.C. — Dillon’s Austin Howard had the Wildcats' only hit.
D;001;00—1;1;5
G;237;0x—12;8;0
WP —Ard ( 5 IP, 1 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 2 BB, 6 K). LP — Dylan Windham ( 2 2/3 IP, 5 H, 8 R, 3 ER,2 BB, 1 K).
LEADING HITTERS —D:Austin Coward 1-2.
Lakewood 5
Lake City 3
SUMTER, S.C. — Lakewood defeated Lake CIty 5-3 in baseball.
Cheraw 3
Buford 2
CHERAW, S.C. — Cheraw’s Jonathan Gordon went 1 for 2 with an RBI, and teammate Logan Byrd went 1 for 4 with a double.
B;000;100;1—2;3;3
C;120;000;x—3;6;3
WP — Jonathan Gordon ( 7 IP, 3 H, 2 R, 1 ER, 2 BB, 7 K). LP — Landon Deese ( 5 IP, 4 H, 3 R, 1 ER, 4 BB, 9 K).
LEADING HITTERS —C: Logan Byrd 1-4, 2B; Gordon 1-2, 1 RBI; Caleb Townsend 1-3; Landon McCune 1-3; John Bryant 1-1.
Latta 25- 0
Mullins 0- 0
MULLINS, S.C. — Latta’s Preston Tyler went 3 for 3 with a double, triple and three RBI in Game 1. Teammate Andrew Bryant went 1 for 1 with a triple and an RBI.
Mullins forfeited Game 2.
L;(14)(11)—25;11;1
M;00—0;1;3
WP —Preston Tyler( IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 2 K). LP — Taymore Owens ( 0 IP, 4 H, 14 R, 3 ER, 6 BB, 0 K).
LEADING HITTERS —L: Dylan Shelly 1-2, 3B, 2 RBI; Tyler 3-3, 2B, 3B, 3 RBI; Andrew Bryant 1-1, 3B, 1 RBI; Gatlin Johnson 1-1; Gabe Sherman 1-1, 1 RBI; Austin Brigman 1-2, 2 RBI; Eli Henderson 1-2, 1 RBI; John Hucks 1-1; Luke Haseldan 1-1, 1 RBI. M: Mykell Raysor 1-1.
Lewisville 8
McBee 3
McBEE, S.C. — Lewisville defeated McBee 8-3.
Bluffton 7
East Clarendon 2
TURBEVILLE, S.C. — East Clarendon’s John Micheal Hardy went 1 for 3 with an RBI.
Teammate Grant Barrineau went 2 for 3.
B;300;001;3—7;9;0
EC;000;200;0—2;3;0
LEADING HITTERS —EC: Grant Barrineau 2-3; John Michael Hardy 1-3, 1 RBI.
Lake View 2
Johnsonville 0
JOHNSONVILLE, S.C. — Lake View’s Noah Carter went 3 for 3 with a double and RBI, and Thomas Skipper threw a one-hitter.
Teammate Luke King went 1 for 4 with an RBI. Johnsonville’s Person Prosser had the Flashes' only hit.
LV:000;011;0—2;7;0
J;000;000;0—0;1;0
WP —Thomas Skipper ( 7 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 13 K). LP — Walker Gamble ( 5 IP, 5 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 5 BB, 8 K).
LEADING HITTERS —LV: Noah Carter 3-3, 2B, 1 RBI; Braxton Dimery 1-4; Skipper 1-3; Luke King 1-4, 1 RBI; Chris McGill 2-3; Michael McInnis 1-3. J: Person Prosser 1-3.
Green Sea Floyds 16
Timmonsville 4 (4)
TIMMONSVILLE, S.C. — Green Sea Floyds defeated Timmonsville 16-4 in four innings.
Lamar 5
Hannah-Pamplico 3
PAMPLICO, S.C.— Lamar defeated Hannah-Pamplico 5-3.
Laurence Manning 7
Wilson Hall 4
MANNING, S.C. — Laurence Manning’s Austin Gedding went 1 for 1 with an RBI. Teammate Britton Morris went 1 for 4 with an RBI of his own.
WH;001;210;0—4;6;3
LMA; 301;111;x—7;5;0
WP — Buddy Gales( 3 IP, 4 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 3 BB, 3 K). LP — Britton Beasley (5 IP, 5 H, 6 R, 4 ER, 5 BB, 4 K).
LEADING HITTERS —LMA: Jackson Brown 1-3, 1 RBI; Britton Morris 1-4, 1 RBI; Gabe Harris 1-4; Austin Geddings 1-1, 1 RBI; T.J. Hicks 1-2.
Williamsburg Academy 11
Marlboro Academy 1 (6)
BENNETTSVILLE, S.C. — Williamsburg Academy’s Will McCuthen went 2 for 3 with an RBI. Teammate Henry Swicord went 3 for 4 with an RBI.
WA;100;362—11;7;1
MA;100;000—1;2;8
WP — Greyson Moore ( 3 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 0 ER, 2 BB, 4 K). LP —Milligan ( 4 1/3 IP,6 H, 6 R, 2 ER, 3 BB, 4 K).
LEADING HITTERS —WA:Stone Robert Coward 1-4; Will McCuthen 2-3, 1 RBI; Henry Swicord 3-4, 1 RBI; Greyson Moore 1-3.
The King’s Academy 16
Conway Christian 0 (3)
CONWAY, S.C. — The King’s Academy’s David Leach went 2 for 3 with a double and three RBI. Teammate Zach Dutton went 1 for 1 with a home run and four RBI.
TKA;1(15)0—16;6;0
CC;000—0;1;5
WP —Gavin Moore (3 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 5 K). LP — Reid Richardson ( 1 2/3 IP, 5 H, 13 R, 7 ER, 4 BB, 3 K).
LEADING HITTERS —TKA:Garrison Fields 1-1, 1 RBI; Zach Dutton 1-1, HR, 4 RBI; David Leach 2-3, 2B, 3 RBI; Lucas Fields 1-1; Thomas Woods 1-3.
Emmanuel 16
Maranatha 0 (3)
HARTSVILLE, S.C. — Emmanuel’s Christian’s Luke Shy and Noah Jones each combined for a three-inning no-hitter.
At the plate, Shy went 3 for 3 with a double and two RBI. Teammate Riley Hendriz went 2 for 2 with a double and four RBI.
MCS;000—0;0;1
ECS;556—16;10;0
WP — Luke Shy (2 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 2 BB, 4 K). LP — Will MCInville( 2 IP, 8 H, 10 R, 10 ER, 2 BB, 1 K).
LEADING HITTERS — ECS: Shy 3-3, 2B, 2 RBI; Riley Hendrix 2-2,2B, 4 RBI; Austin Atkinson 1-2, 2 RBI;Ryan Freeman 2-3, 2B, 3 RBI; Jeffery Powell 2-2, 1 RBI.
Pee Dee Academy 4
Carolina Academy 3
MULLINS, S.C. — Pee Dee Academy’s Colby Sinclair doubled to center, scoring Cameron Weston to break a 3-3 score in the bottom of the seventh.
Carolina Academy’s Matt Gaskins scored from third on a passed ball to tie it at 3 in the top of the seventh. Sinclair went 1 for 3 with a double and RBI.
The Bobcats’ Wyatt Purnell went 1 for 3 with an RBI.
CA;000;011;1—3;4;1
PDA; 001;020;1—4;5;5
WP —Rivers Estes (3 IP, 3 H, 3 R, 0 ER, 3 BB, 4 K). LP — Austin Brown ( 4 IP, 2 H, 3 R, 0 ER, 8 BB, 0 K).
LEADING HITTERS —CA:Coleman Johnson 1-3; Wyatt Purnell 1-3, 1 RBI; Dyson Lamb 1-2; Adam Evans 1-3. PDA; Caleb Oakley 2-2; Cameron Weston 1-4, 2 RBI; Estes 1-2; Coleby Sinclair 1-3, 2B, 1 RBI.
SOFTBALL
West Florence 13
Myrtle Beach 1 (6)
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. — West Florence’s Summer Holland went 2 for 5 with a double and RBI. Teammate Annalia Cooke went 2 for 4 with a home run and two RBI.
WF:000;274—13;13;2
MB;000;001—1;1;7
WP —Ruth Eliason (6 IP, 1 H, 1 R, 0 ER, 2 BB, 11 K).
LEADING HITTERS —WF: Summer Holland 2-5, 2B, 1 RBI; Madi Dubose 1-3; Logan Moore 1-2, 1 RBI; Mia Boykin 1-4, 1 RBI; Abby Gibbs 1-4, 2 RBI; Annalia Cooke 2-4, HR, 2 RBI; Ali Meeker 3-4, 1 RBI; Kaylee Windham 2-4, 3B, 3 RBI.
North Myrtle Beach 11
Wilson 0 (5)
FLORENCE, S.C. — Wilson’s Meyonna McDaniel went 1 for 2 with a double.
NMB;224;30—11;13;0
W;000;00—0;2;0
LEADING HITTERS —W:Naudia Price 1-1; Meyonna McDaniel 1-2, 2B.
Lakewood 11
Lake City 0 (5)
SUMTER, S.C. — Lakewood defeated Lake City 11-0 in five innings.
Marlboro County 16
Crestwood 0 (3)
SUMTER, S.C. — Marlboro County’s Mackenzie Kubas went 2 for 3 with a triple and three RBI.
Teammate Baley Britt went 2 for 3 with a double and four RBI.
MC;448—16;8;2
C;000;00—0;2;5
WP —Mackenzie Kubas (3 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 7 K). LP — Vance ( 3 IP, 8 H, 16 R, 8 ER, 8 BB, 0 K).
LEADING HITTERS —MC: Kubas 2-3, 3B, 3 RBI; Ramzee Williams 2-2, 3B, 2 RBI; Baley Britt 2-3, 2B, 4 RBI; Bridges 1-2, 2B, 1 RBI; Leah Benjamin 1-2.
Latta 19-19
Mullins 0-0
MULLINS, S.C. — Latta’s Abigail Cooper wnet 2 for 3 with a triple, home run and four RBI in Game 1. Teammate Jena Stutler went 2 for 3 with a double, home run, and two RBI.
In Game 2, Elizabeth Brown went 4 for 4 with two doubles, a home run and five RBI. Teammate Blake Hatchell went 4 for 4 with a double and two RBI.
GAME 1
M;000—0;1;5
L;(12)7x—19;16;0
WP —Ragan Bethea(3 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 2 BB, 5 K). LP — Hannah Hewitt (2 IP, 6 H, 19 R, 15 ER, 2 BB, 1 K).
LEADING HITTERS —L: Jayla Jackson 1-2, 2B; Abigail Cooper 2-3, 3B, HR, 4 RBI; Jena Stutler 2-3, 2B, HR, 2 RBI; Bethea 2-3, 2B, HR, 3 RBI; Averi Lowell 3-3,2 HR, 4 RBI;Blake Hatchell 1-3, 1 RBI; Rykan Marsh 3-3, 1 RBI; Gracie Shuler 1-2, HR, 2 RBI; Emily Smith 1-1, 2B.
GAME 2
L; 821;8—19;15;0
M;000;0—0;1;3
WP —Rylan Marsh ( 4 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 2 BB, 7 K). LP — Hannah Hewitt ( 4 IP, 5 H, 19 R, 16 ER, 9 BB, 2 K).
LEADING HITTERS —L: Elizabeth Brown 4-4, 2 2B, HR, 5 RBI; Abigail Cooper 1-4; Jena Stutler 1-2, HR, 1 RBI; Averi Lowell 1-2, HR, 2 RBI; Maddie Berry 1-4,3B, 1 RBI; Blake Hatchell 4-4, 2B, 2 RBI; Marsh 2-2; Graci Shuler 1-1.
Andrews 10-8
Kingstree 0-2
KINGSTREE, S.C. — Andrews defeated Kingstree 10-0 in game one, and 8-2 in game two.
Lake View 11
Johnsonville 1
JOHNSONVILLE, S.C. — Lake View’s Raven Locklear went 3 for 4 with four RBI.
Teammate Spivey Evans went 2 for 3 with an RBI.
WP —Raven Locklear (7 IP, 1 H, 1 R, 0 ER, 4 BB, 5 K). LP — ( 5 IP, 5 H, 4 R, 3 ER, 2 BB, 7 K).
LEADING HITTERS —LV: Locklear 3-4, 4 RBI; Baxleigh Arnette 3-5; Spivey Evans 2-3, 1 RBI.
Hannah-Pamplico 8
Lamar 4
PAMPLICO, S.C. — Hannah-Pamplico’s A.C. Stone went 2 for 4 with a home run and three RBI. Teammate Jaden Lee went 2 for 4 with two RBI.
Lamar’s Emily Cribb went 3 for 3 with a double and an RBI. Teammate Abby McManus went 1 for 3 with two RBI.
L;010;210;0—4;8;3
HP;030;230;x—8;8;1
WP —Izzy Davis (4 IP, 7 H, 4 R, 4 ER, 1 BB, 6 K). LP — Heidi Anderson ( 4 IP, 7 H, 5 R, 3 ER, 6 BB, 4 K).
LEADING HITTERS —L: Emmy Copeland 1-4; Tatum Weaver 1-4, 1 RBI; H.Anderson 1-3; Emily Cribb 3-3, 2B, 1 RBI; Abby McManus 1-3, 2 RBI; Maddie Doriety 1-3. HP: A.C. Stone 2-4, HR, 3 RBI; Jaden Lee 2-4, 2 RBI; Riley Calcutt 1-1, 1 RBI; Katelyn Scott 1-3; Kadence Poston 1-3, 2B; Claire Nettles 1-3.
Laurence Manning 11
Florence Christian 0
FLORENCE, S.C. — Laurence Manning defeated Florence Christian 11-0.
Pee Dee Academy 1
Carolina Academy 0
MULLINS, S.C. — Pee Dee Academy’s Lizzie McCaskill hit a solo home run.
Williamsburg Academy 13
Marlboro Academy 12
BENNETTSVILLE, S.C. — WIlliamsburg Academy’s Nelly Lamb went 4 for 4 with an RBI.
Teammate Abbie McCants went 4 for 4 with a home run and two RBI of her own. Marlboro Academy’s Madison Dixon went 4 for 4 with two doubles and two RBI. And Dragons teammate Madison Carriker went 2 for 4 with a double and two RBI.
WA;514;012—13;11;6
MA;171;012—12;12;3
WP — Abbie McCants (6 IP, 12 H, 12 R, 6 ER, 2 BB, 11 K). LP — Makayla Parks ( 2 2/3 IP, 5 H,9 R, 2 ER, 7 BB, 2 K).
LEADING HITTERS —WA:Nelly Lamb 4-4, 1 RBI; Hannah Miles 3-4, 2B, 1 RBI; McCants 4-4, HR, 2 RBI. MA: Madison Dixon 4-4, 2 2B, 2 RBI; Madison Carriker 2-4, 2B, 2 RBI; Mattie Liles 1-4, 1 RBI; Anna Smith 1-4; Sara White 2-4, 3B, 1 RBI; Jadyn DeHart 2-3, 1 RBI.
BOYS' SOCCER
North Myrtle Beach 4
West Florence 2
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. — North Myrtle Beach defeated West Florence 4-2.
Myrtle Beach 7
Wilson 0
FLORENCE, S.C. — Wilson’s Paul Richardson recorded nine saves.
Northwoods Academy 7
Pee Dee Academy 0
MULLINS, S.C. — Northwoods Academy defeated Pee Dee Academy 7-0.
GIRLS' SOCCER
West Florence 3
North Myrtle Beach 0
FLORENCE, S.C. — West Florence defeated North Myrtle Beach 3-0.
Myrtle Beach 12
Wilson 0
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. — Wilson’s Bailey Mitchell had 11 saves.
BOYS' TENNIS
North Myrtle Beach 7
West Florence 0
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. — North Myrtle Beach’s Jagger Freeman defeated J.R. Dawkins in No.1 singles by the score of 6-0, 6-0.
SINGLES
Jagger Freeman (NMB) def. JR Dawkins 6-0, 6-0; Braden Powers (NMB) def. Micheal Schiesz 6-2, 6-0; Preston Johnson (NMB) def. Alex Moore 6-2, 6-0; Kris Webb (NMB) def. Jonathan Braddock 6-0, 6-4; David Hix (NMB) def. Tallon Campbell 6-4, 7-6 (7-3).
DOUBLES
Freeman/ Powers (NMB) def. Dawkins/ Schiesz 6-2, 6-1; Evan Rizzo/ Jaquan Gause (NMB) def. Matthew Braisington/ Chris Castro 6-4, 6-0.
BOYS' GOLF
South Florence 40
West Florence 31
FLORENCE, S.C. — South Florence’s Jack Holt shot a 15 to earn medalist at the Stableford scoring at CCSC on a correction from Monday prep roundup.