TUESDAY'S PREP ROUNDUP: Hartsville boys defeat A.C. Flora

HARTSVILLE, S.C. — Deandre Huggins scored a game-high 20 points to lead Hartsville's boys to a 49-47 win over A.C. Flora on Tuesday night.
Teammate Jamari Briggs added 14 points, followed by Kam Foman with 12.
HARTSVILLE (49)
Deandre Huggins 20, Jamari Briggs 14, Lexander 3, Kam Foman 12.
RECORD: H 3-1.
South Florence 68
Lake City 56
LAKE CITY, S.C. — Jamarie Brown scored a game-high 24 points to lead the Bruins.
Teammate Terrance Moorer added 11 points.
Lake City’s Shamontae Burgess scored a team-high 13, followed by Qualiek Washington with 12.
SOUTH FLORENCE(68)
Jamarie Brown 24, Terrnace Moorer 11, Dickens 7, Dashad McFadden 10, McElveen 4, Bruce 3, Lesane 5, McMillian 4, Gamble 2.
LAKE CITY (56)
Shamontae Burgess 13, Franklin 4, Croker 6, Qualiek Washington 12, Cam Butler 10, Singletary 6, Howard 3, Barr 2.
RECORDS: SF 3-1. LC 0-2.
Manning 69
Kingstree 60
KINGSTREE, S.C. — Kingstree’s Quentin Nesmith scored a team-high 12 points, followed by Rashena Cason with 11.
KINGSTREE (60)
Quentin Nesmith 12, Rashean Cason 11, Stacy 9, Da.Elmore 8, J.Cason 5, De. Elmore 6, Stacy 2,Fulton 4, Wilson 3.
RECORDS: M 1-0. K 2-2.
Darlington 63
Lee Central 44
BISHOPVILLE, S.C. — Darlington’s Qua’liek Lewis scored a game-high 26 points.
Teammate Keenan Dubose added 12 points.
Lee Central’s Tomisaac Newkirk scored a team-high 11 points.
DARLINGTON (57)
Keenan Dubose 12, Qua’liek Lewis 26, Keith 4, Pendergrass 3, Green 3, Jordan 3, Fleming 3, Williams 4, Wingate 2, Cotton 7.
LEE CENTRAL (35)
Tomisaac Newkirk 11, Bradley 1, Frazier 9, Johnson 7, Hickman 4, Brisbon 5, Holmes 4, Pitts 3.
Cheraw 72
Anson County (N.C.) 65
WADESBORO, N.C. — Cheraw's Zay Brown scored a game-high 35 points, followed by Cole Burch with 12.
CHERAW (72)
Hinson 2, Gillespie 8, Zay Brown 35, Cauthan 9, Cole Burch 12, Scott 2, Faulkner 4.
Chesterfield 58
McBee 37
CHESTERFIELD, S.C. — Chesterfield’s Jayden Little scored a game-high 11 points.
McBee's Evan Sullivan and Trevor Trull each scored a team-high 10.
CHESTERFIELD (58)
Jayden Little 11, Chambers 6, T.Chan 9, Rivers 3, Colyer 8, Thompson 5, Henderson 2, R.Little 10, M.Chan 2, Melton 2.
McBEE (27)
Hunter 2, Evan Sullivan 10, Wright 2, Heidt 3, Trevor Trull 10, Joines 2, Pedrin 8.
Crestwood 94
Lamar 19
LAMAR, S.C. — Lamar’s Pat Anderson, Avion Ward and Jiameke Dukes each scored a team-high four points.
LAMAR (19)
Eaddy 2, Pat Anderson 4, Avion Ward 4, Davis 3, Jiameke Dukes 4, Price 2.
Hannah-Pamplico 47
Latta 37
LATTA, S.C. — Hannah-Pamplico’s Cyrus Ellison scored a game-high 20 points, followed by Tyris Jenkins with 10.
Latta’s D.J. Griffin scored a team-high 11.
HANNAH-PAMPLICO (30)
Cyrus Ellison 20, Fleming 3, Poston 4, Tyris Jenkins 10, Sellers 7, Davis 3.
LATTA (27)
D.J.Griffin 11, Do. Griffin 2, DeBerry 7, Bryant 8, J. Jones 6, E. Jones 3.
Cross 41
East Clarendon 27
CROSS, S.C. —East Clarendon’s Tymere Cooper scored a team-high 10 points.
EAST CLARENDON (27)
Tymere Cooper 10, Craft 2, Cook 4, Thames 5, White 5, White 6.
Carvers Bay 63
Waccamaw 59
PAWLEYS ISLAND, S.C. — Carvers Bay’s Tevin Young scored a game-high 15 points.
CARVERS BAY(63)
Bell 7, Porter 4, Havaughn Green 11, Javon Walter 12, Tevin Young 15, Bromell 2, Avery Grate 10, Coles 2.
Scotland Christian 51
Maranatha Christian 41
LAURINBURG, N.C. — Maranatha’s Braiden Bevan scored a team-high 19 points and grabbed 13 rebounds.
MARANATHA (35)
Braiden Bevan 19, C. Hanna 1, G. Hanna 9, Parker 3, Smith 9.
Emmanuel Christian 53
Sumter Christian 35
SUMTER, S.C. — Emmanuel Christian's Will Long scored a game-high 21 points.
EMMANUEL CHRISTIAN (53)
Au.Atkinson 10, Will Long 21, Jones 8, Geddes 2, Cannon 8, B.Atkinson 4.
Calhoun Academy 77
The King’s Academy 54
FLORENCE, S.C. —The King’s Academy’s Grant Beaton scored a team-high 29 points.
THE KING’S ACADEMY (54)
Grant Beaton 29, Leach 3, Williams 7, Ferrigno 6, Merritts 2, Richbourg 2, Johns 2.
Laurence Manning 67
Carolina Academy 34
LAKE CITY, S.C. — Laurence Manning’s Brandon King scored a game-high 14 points, followed by Bryce Acord with 11.
Clarendon Hall 75
Dillon Christian 51
SUMMERTON, S.C. — Dillon Christian’s Greyson Singletary scored a team-high 17 points.
DILLON CHRISTIAN (51)
Greyson Singletary 17, Pulley 7, Jackson Outlar 13, Davis 3, Thompson Stone 11.
Florence Chrisitan 56
Marlboro Academy 14
FLORENCE, S.C. − Emekah Johnson scored a game-high 24 points for Florence Christian.
Teammate Juw-el Huntley added 13 points and Ethan Kelly finished with 10 for the Eagles.
Trey Smith led the Dragons with four points.
MARLBORO ACADEMY (14)
Smith 4, Edwards 3, Harpe 3, Milligan 2, Moody 2.
FLORENCE CHRISITAN (56)
Emekah Johnson 24, Juw-el Huntley 13, Ethan Kelly 10, Juels Huntley 5, Lazona 2, Duncan 1, Berry 1.
RECORD: MA 0-1.
NEXT GAME: Marlboro Academy travels to Low Country Prep on Thursday.
GIRLS' BASKETBALL
South Florence 55
Lake City 23
LAKE CITY, S.C. — South Florence’s Jazymne Lyde scored a team-high 13 points, followed by Albany Wilson with 11.
Lake City’s Jada Montgomery scored a game-high 14.
SOUTH FLORENCE(55)
Snow 7, Albany Wilson 11, Jazymne Lyde 13, McLamore 1, Hudson 2, Coleman 7, Marks 1, Session 3, Borden 1, O’Neil 1, Baker 8.
LAKE CITY (23)
Jada Montgomery 14, Clark 7, Frierson 2.
RECORDS: SF 3-0. LC 0-1.
A.C. Flora 45
Hartsville 42
HARTSVILLE, S.C. — Hartsville’s Kindan Dawson scored a game-high 13 points, followed by Tatina Fisher with 11 and Olivia Martin with 10.
HARTSVILLE (42)
Olivia Martin 10, Tatina Fisher 11, Kind 3, Benjamin 5, Kindan Dawson 13.
RECORD: H 1-2.
Manning 53
Kingstree 17
KINGSTREE, S.C. — Kingstree’s Takiyah McGee scored a team-high five.
KINGSTREE (17)
Takiyah McGee 5, Dukes 1, Murphy 4, Epps 3, Mosley 4, Nesmith 2. .
Darlington 57
Lee Central 35
BISHOPVILLE, S.C. — Darlington’s Jamera Madison scored a game-high 20 points followed by Sommer Joseph with 18.
Lee Central’s Shadae Rembert scored a team-high 14.
DARLINGTON (57)
Jamera Madison 20, McPhail 7, Sommer Joseph 18, Willoughby 2, Bullouch 4, Grant 2, Jerry 6.
LEE CENTRAL (35)
Shadae Rembert 14, Dennis 2, Moore 2, Pitts 7, Holmes 7, Slater 1, Reams 2, Bradley 1
Cheraw 59
Anson County (NC) 55
WADESBORO, N.C. — Cheraw's My’Shauna Worrell scored a game-high 21 points.
CHERAW (59)
Gould 4, Faulkner 9, My’Shauna Worrell 21, Streater 2, Jackson 8, Murray 6,Rouse 9.
Chesterfield 58
McBee 27
CHESTERFIELD, S.C. — Chesterfield’s Raeleigh Rivers scored a game-high 21 points.
McBee’s Dianne Williams scored a team-high eight.
CHESTERFIELD (58)
Raeleigh Rivers 21, Chapman 3, Dixon 5, Blackwell 8, Diggs 9, Turnage 3, Eubanks 7, Bennett 2
McBEE (27)
Harper 4, Hickman 6, Mixon 2, Dianne Williams 8, Peterson 2, Boyle 3, Jowers 2
Marion 37
Hemingway 31
HEMINGWAY, S.C. — Marion’s Miracle Samuels scored a team-high 13 points.
Hemingway’s Teonna Draughn scored a game-high 17.
MARION (37)
Howard 8, Allen 7, Barr 4, Miracle Samuels 13, Williams 5.
HEMINGWAY (31)
Heyward 4, Burrows 4, Teonna Draughn 17, Singletary 4, Smith 2.
Latta 61
Hannah-Pamplico 30
LATTA, S.C. — Latta’s Makayla Legette scored a game-high 33 points followed by Shawniza Bennett with 10.
Hannah-Pamplico’s Jakera Wilson scored a team-high eight.
HANNAH-PAMPLICO (30)
Peterson 4, Williams 5, Graham 6, Eaddy 2, Jakera Wilson 8, Davis 5.
LATTA (61)
Makayla Legette 33, McFadden 2, Herman 6, Jones 2, Shawniza Bennett 10, Hyatt 8.
Crestwood 40
Lamar 13
LAMAR, S.C. —Lamar’s Lakayla Peoples scored a team-high 13 points.
LAMAR (13)
Lakayla Peoples 8, Daniels 3, Samuel 2.
East Clarendon 59
Cross 42
CROSS, S.C. —East Clarendon’s Talaysia Cooper scored a game-high 17 points and grabbed 12 rebounds.
Teammate Liberty Whack scored 15 points and grabbed 16 rebounds.
EAST CLARENDON (59)
Talaysia Cooper 17, Liberty Whack 15, Jasmine Lloyd 11, White 5, Rush 3, N. McElveen 3, W. McElveen 3, Kirby 2.
Aynor 35
Johnsonville 24
AYNOR, S.C. —Johnsonville’s Brook Eaddy and Tiffany Williams each scored a team-high six points.
JOHNSONVILLE (24)
Hamilton 2, Cribb 3, Bardon 4,Brook Eaddy 6, Tiffany Williams 6.
Scotland Christian 64
Maranatha Christian 35
LAURINBURG, N.C. — Maranatha’s Logan Lambert scored a team-high 10 points.
MARANATHA (35)
Daniel 3, Le.Lambert 3, Logan Lambert 10, Rand 1, Ray 7, Reel 9.
Calhoun Academy 40
The King’s Academy 28
FLORENCE, S.C. — The King’s Academy’s Meredith Hoover scored a team-high 16 points.
THE KING’S ACADEMY (54)
Alexander 5, Meredith Hoover 16, Law 2, Buckley 5.
Florence Christian 37
Marlboro Academy 27
FLORENCE, S.C. — Florence Christian’s Hilton Broach scored a game-high 13 points and grabbed nine rebounds.
Teammate Z’Neil Middleton added 12 points.
Marlboro Academy’s Claire Carmicheal scored a game-high 13 points.
FLORENCE CHRISTIAN (37)
Sterlings 8, Z’Neil Middleton 12, Hilton Broach 13, Bankson 4.
MARLBORO ACADEMY (27)
Lyles 6, Brigman 4, Jacobs 4, Claire Carmichael 13.
RECORD: MA 2-2
NEXT GAME: Marlboro Academy travels to Low Country Prep on Thursday.
Lee Academy 40
Williamsburg Academy 29
BISHOPIVILLE, S.C. − Mallory Christmas led three Lee Academy players in double figures with 16 points.
Savanna Price added 12 points and 11 steals for the Cavaliers while Lacie McElveen finished with 10 points and 12 rebounds.
Iva Grace Wilson had 14 points to lead the Stallions.
WILLIAMSBURG ACADEMY (29)
Iva Grace Wilson 14, Lamb 8, Patrick 8, Hancock 2.
LEE ACADEMY (40)
Mallory Christmas 16, Savanna Price 12, Lacie McElveen 10, Ahtonen 2.
RECORDS: LA 1-0. WA 0-1.
NEXT GAME: Lee Academy travels to Pee Dee Academy on Thursday.