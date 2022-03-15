TUESDAY'S PREP ROUNDUP: Maranatha girls soccer defeats ECS in penalty kick

HARTSVILLE, S.C. – After the score was tied at 1 in regulation and overtime, Maranatha Christian won 3-1 on penalty kicks Tuesday against Emmanuel. The Bulldogs' penalty kicks were by Carson Reel, Jodie Ray and Kennedy Stroman.

Maranatha's Sarah Spence had 26 saves.

Hartsville 6

South Florence 0

FLORENCE – Hartsville’s Mia Blanford scored three goals.

Teammate Chloe Jewell added two goals, and teammate Skyler Ford added another.

SOFTBALL

Florence Christian 21

Northwood Academy 5

FLORENCE – Florence Christian’s Z’nei Middleton went 2 for 3.

Teammates Kathlyn Turner and Elise Hicks each had a hit.

Latta 19-21

Kingstree 2-0

LATTA – Latta’s Jayla Jackson went 3 for 4 with two triples and a double in Game 1.

Teammates Averi Lovell went 3 for 4 with a double, and Jena Stutler went 3 for 3 with a triple.

In Game 2, Stutler went 3 for 4 with two doubles and three RBI. And, Jackson went 4 for 4 with a double and four RBI.

BASEBALL

Marion 4

Andrews 1

MARION – Marion’s John Reed went 1 for 3 with a triple and RBI. Teammate Yaevon Brunson went 1 for 3 with a double and RBI of his own.

Teammate Jamiere Legette went 2 for 3.

BOYS' GOLF

Pee Dee Academy 177

Florence Christian 197

FLORENCE -- Pee Dee Academy’s Tripp Spivey and Brock Baker each shot a 40 to earn medalist honors at Florence Country Club.

Florence Christian’s Thomas Gainey shot a 42.

FLORENCE CHRISTIAN (197)

Thomas Gainey 42, Matthew Bell 50, Wallace Jordan 46, Jamison Andrews 59.

PEE DEE ACADEMY (177)

Tripp Spivey 40, Brock Baker 40, Eli Metz 43, Tallon Wilson 54.