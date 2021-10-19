TUESDAY'S PREP ROUNDUP: West Florence competitive cheer wins Region 6-4A Region crown

FLORENCE, S.C. — West Florence's competitive cheer team won the Region 6-4A meet Tuesday night.
Hartsville finished second and Myrtle Beach was third.
VOLLEYBALL
Florence Christian 3
Lee Academy 0
FLORENCE, S.C. — Bradley Brown had four aces, 10 kills and 12 digs to lead Florence Christian, which won 25-11, 25-17, 25-18.
Teammate Kaitlyn Fore had four aces, 14 kills and seven digs.
ACES- FCS:Bradley Brown 4, Kaitlyn Fore 4
KILLS: FCS; Brown 10,Fore 14
ASSISTS: FCS: Mary Margaret-Sterlings 26.
DIGS: FCS: Sofia Purvis 18, Brown 12, Fore 7, Sterling 10
RECORD: FCS: 23-1-1, 6-0 SCISA Region 2-3A.
NEXT MATCH:FCS will play TBD at SCISA Class 3A state championship at Myrtle Beach Sports Center Friday.
Carolina Academy 3
Marlboro Academy 0
LAKE CITY, S.C. — Carolina Academy’s Anna Grace Bradley had six aces, five kills, two blocks, 18 assists and four digs in the 25-16, 25-10, 25-19 win.
ACES: CA: Clare Floyd 7, Anna Grace Bradley 6, Maggie Johnson 4, Zyniaha McClam 2, Sydney Jacobs 1.
KILLS: CA: Ruby Kate Amos 12, A.G. Bradley 5, Floyd 3, Johnson 2, Gabby Hewitt 1.
ASSISTS: CA: A.G. Bradley 18.
DIGS: CA: Cassie McLean 11, Floyd 5, A.G. Bradley 4, Johnson 3, Mary Lynn Morris 1.
BLOCKS:CA: A.G. Bradley 18.
RECORDS: CA 18-1.
NEXT MATCH: CA will play TBD at SCISA Class 2A state championship at MB Sports Center at TBD Friday.
The King’s Academy 3
Dillon Christian 1
DILLON, S.C. — The King’s Academy’s Meredith Hoover had five aces, three kills, 25 assists and one block in the 25-23, 25-23, 18-25, 25-8 win.
ACES: TKA: Meredith Hoover 25, Caitlin Cooksey 2, Eve Driggers 3.
KILLS: TKA: Hoover 3, Emma Newton 6, Cooksey 15, Driggers 7.