 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
TUESDAY'S PREP ROUNDUP: West Florence competitive cheer wins Region 6-4A Region crown
0 Comments
popular
TUESDAY'S PREP ROUNDUP

TUESDAY'S PREP ROUNDUP: West Florence competitive cheer wins Region 6-4A Region crown

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
DSC_087121.jpg

FLORENCE, S.C. -- Photos from Tuesday's Region 6-4A competition cheer championship at West Florence High School. The Knights won first place, followed by Hartsville and Myrtle Beach.

 CALEB REEVES/SPECIAL TO THE MORNING NEWS

FLORENCE, S.C. — West Florence's competitive cheer team won the Region 6-4A meet Tuesday night.

Hartsville finished second and Myrtle Beach was third.

VOLLEYBALL

Florence Christian 3

Lee Academy 0

FLORENCE, S.C. — Bradley Brown had four aces, 10 kills and 12 digs to lead Florence Christian, which won 25-11, 25-17, 25-18.

Teammate Kaitlyn Fore had four aces, 14 kills and seven digs.

ACES- FCS:Bradley Brown 4, Kaitlyn Fore 4

KILLS: FCS; Brown 10,Fore 14

ASSISTS: FCS: Mary Margaret-Sterlings 26.

DIGS: FCS: Sofia Purvis 18, Brown 12, Fore 7, Sterling 10

RECORD: FCS: 23-1-1, 6-0 SCISA Region 2-3A.

NEXT MATCH:FCS will play TBD at SCISA Class 3A state championship at Myrtle Beach Sports Center Friday.

Carolina Academy 3

Marlboro Academy 0

LAKE CITY, S.C. — Carolina Academy’s Anna Grace Bradley had six aces, five kills, two blocks, 18 assists and four digs in the 25-16, 25-10, 25-19 win.

ACES: CA: Clare Floyd 7, Anna Grace Bradley 6, Maggie Johnson 4, Zyniaha McClam 2, Sydney Jacobs 1.

KILLS: CA: Ruby Kate Amos 12, A.G. Bradley 5, Floyd 3, Johnson 2, Gabby Hewitt 1.

ASSISTS: CA: A.G. Bradley 18.

DIGS: CA: Cassie McLean 11, Floyd 5, A.G. Bradley 4, Johnson 3, Mary Lynn Morris 1.

BLOCKS:CA: A.G. Bradley 18.

RECORDS: CA 18-1.

NEXT MATCH: CA will play TBD at SCISA Class 2A state championship at MB Sports Center at TBD Friday.

The King’s Academy 3

Dillon Christian 1

DILLON, S.C. — The King’s Academy’s Meredith Hoover had five aces, three kills, 25 assists and one block in the 25-23, 25-23, 18-25, 25-8 win.

ACES: TKA: Meredith Hoover 25, Caitlin Cooksey 2, Eve Driggers 3.

KILLS: TKA: Hoover 3, Emma Newton 6, Cooksey 15, Driggers 7.

ASSISTS:TKA: Hoover 25,Driggers 3.

BLOCKS:TKA: Hoover 1, Newton 2, Cooksey 2.

Pee Dee Academy 3

Williamsburg Academy 0

KINGSTEE, S.C. — Pee Dee Academy won 25-15, 25-17, 25-20.

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

2021 Heisman Trophy Market: Where is the value?

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert