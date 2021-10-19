TUESDAY'S PREP ROUNDUP: West Florence competitive cheer wins Region 6-4A Region crown

LAKE CITY, S.C. — Carolina Academy’s Anna Grace Bradley had six aces, five kills, two blocks, 18 assists and four digs in the 25-16, 25-10, 25-19 win.

ACES: CA: Clare Floyd 7, Anna Grace Bradley 6, Maggie Johnson 4, Zyniaha McClam 2, Sydney Jacobs 1.

KILLS: CA: Ruby Kate Amos 12, A.G. Bradley 5, Floyd 3, Johnson 2, Gabby Hewitt 1.

ASSISTS: CA: A.G. Bradley 18.

DIGS: CA: Cassie McLean 11, Floyd 5, A.G. Bradley 4, Johnson 3, Mary Lynn Morris 1.

BLOCKS:CA: A.G. Bradley 18.

RECORDS: CA 18-1.

NEXT MATCH: CA will play TBD at SCISA Class 2A state championship at MB Sports Center at TBD Friday.

The King’s Academy 3

Dillon Christian 1

DILLON, S.C. — The King’s Academy’s Meredith Hoover had five aces, three kills, 25 assists and one block in the 25-23, 25-23, 18-25, 25-8 win.

ACES: TKA: Meredith Hoover 25, Caitlin Cooksey 2, Eve Driggers 3.