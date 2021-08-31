TUESDAY'S PREP ROUNDUP: West Florence sweeps Wilson in Girls Tennis

FLORENCE, S.C. — Kate Sansbury defeated Sophie Stevenson in No. 1 singles to lead the West Florence girls' tennis team to a 6-0 win over Wilson on Tuesday.
SINGLES
Kate Sansbury (WF) def. Sophie Stevenson 6-0, 6-0; Elle Brannon (WF) def. Mary Kate Foster 7-5, 6-3; Kennedy Horne (WF) def. Meredith Leach 7-6(7-1), 6-0; Mattie Segars (WF) def. Ridgely Jackson 6-0, 6-1; Emma Watford (WF) def. Alysha Moody 6-1, 6-2.
DOUBLES
Kessler Dickinson/ Amy Smith (WF) def. Margaret Milligan/ Samantha Wong 6-2, 6-2.
South Florence 6
Sumter 0
SUMTER, S.C. — South Florence’s Claire Nance defeated Lucy McIver in No. 1 singles by the score of 6-1, 6-2.
SINGLES
Claire Nance (SF) def. Lucy McIver 6-1, 6-2; Carolina McKienzie (SF) def. Anna Alan 6-1, 4-2; Val Echandy (SF) def. Mary Helen Hines 6-1, 6-1; Sarah Hayden McKenzie (SF) def. Madison Moore 6-0, 6-0; Brooks McKenzie (SF) def. Kaitlyn Kopp 6-0, 6-0.
DOUBLES
Lucy Moore/ Caroline Askins (SF) def. Bella Riggs/ Abbey Bryant 6-4, 4-2.
OTHER SCORES: North Myrtle Beach defeats Hartsville 6-1 in Girls Tennis.
VOLLEYBALL
North Myrtle Beach 3
Hartsville 0
LITTLE RIVER, S.C. — North Myrtle Beach defeated Hartsville 25-18, 25-19, 25-12 in the Region 6-4A opener.
Dillon 3
Latta 0
LATTA, S.C. — Latta’s Cassidi Skipper had an ace, and Caroline Bean added three kills. But it wasn’t enough in the Vikings' 25-16, 25-15, 25-19 loss.
ACES: L: Cassidi Skipper 1.
KILLS:L: Caroline Bean 3.
ASSISTS:L: Rylyn Marsh 4.
DIGS: L: Alissa Anderson 4, Savannah Miller 4.
Lake View 3
Aynor 2
AYNOR, S.C. — Lake View’s Mamie Grosetti had two aces, 12 kills, and 19 digs in the Wild Gators' thrilling win of 25-16, 18-25, 11-25, 25-17, 16-14.
ACES: LV: Mamie Grossetti 2, Zandasia McNeil 3, Emma King 2.
KILLS:LV: McNeil 16, Tianaa Hamilton 5, Grossetti 12, Rebecca Cox 14, Baxleigh Arnette 3.
ASSISTS:LV: Spivey Evans 32.
DIGS: LV: King 24, Evans 10, Grossetti 19, Elizabeth Morgan 5, Raven Locklear 10, Arnette 12.
Emmanuel Christian 3
Maranatha 1
HARTSVILLE, S.C. — Emmanuel Christian’s Hannah Cassidy had nine aces in her team's 19-25, 25-11, 25-20, 25-18 win.
ACES: ECS: Hannah Cassidy 9, Emma Shy 6, Emily Bachmon 5.
KILLS:ECS:Livvy McElveen 12, Bachmon 6.
ASSISTS: ECS: Michaela Blackmon 21.
Carolina Academy 3
Laurence Manning 0
MANNING, S.C. — Carolina Academy’s Anna Grace Bradley had five aces, four kills, 19 assists, and two blocks in the Bobcats' 25-21, 25-12, 25-17 win.
ACES: CA: Gracen Bradley 7, Anna Grace Bradley 5, Maggie Johnson 4, Sydney Jacobs 2, Clare Floyd 2.
KILLS:CA: G.Bradley 7, Floyd 6, A.G. Bradley 4, Ruby Kate Amos 3.
ASSISTS:CA: A.G. Bradley 19.
BLOCKS: CA:A.G. Bradley 2, Amos 1, Floyd 1.
DIGS: CA: Floyd 2.
GIRLS' GOLF
West Florence 176
South Florence 215
Wilson 246
FLORENCE, S.C. — West Florence’s Alla McGillivray shot a 40 to earn medalist honors at Traces.
South Florence’s Hannah Palmer shot a 42, and Wilson’s Isabella Jackson carded a 60.
WEST FLORENCE (191)
Alla McGillivray 40, Julia Kleine 44, Taylor Pleasant 47, Madeline Ateyah 45.
SOUTH FLORENCE (215)
Hannah Palmer 42, Maggie MIller 51, Caydence Stoney 60, Ava Roscoe 62.
WILSON (246)
Isabella Jackson 60, Kaniesha Patel 61, Mia Platts 62, Erin McCall 63.
CROSS COUNTRY
Mazick, Nutt
win individually
FLORENCE, S.C. — West Florence’s Charles Mazick won the boys' individual crown to led the Knights to their team win. Hartsville’s Kaiti Nutt won the girls crown and led the Red Foxes to a second-place team finish behind West.
BOYS
1. West Florence (17)
1.Charles Mazick 18.33;2. Kaleb Burroughs 19:25 ;3Landon Morris 19:37..;4. Hugh Runyan 19:39;7.Jacob Gracia Rivera 20:03 ;8. Aden Swisher 20.17 ;18. Jonathan DeMarais 21.37.
2. HARTSVILLE (63)
5.Jonahthan Mcintosh 19:53;6.Ethan Hickey 20:01 ;11. Atticus Brown 21:00;12.Logan Berger 21:03 ;29.Walker Brown 23:21;30. Turner Peels 23:26;35. Cameron King 24:28.
3. TRINITY COLLEGIATE (83)
9.Ray Winegard 20:32.:16.David Ropp 21:31.;17. Wyatt Winegard 21:34.;19.Weaver Whitehead 21:44.;22.Pearce Scott 21:55.;25.John Epps 22:32.;28. Julian Duncan 23:14.
5. SOUTH FLORENCE (159)
23.Zane Morris 21:55.;24. Seth Crawford 22:32.;33.Nathan Gause 24:05.;39.Mason Coleman 25:16 ;40.Zachary Lawosn 25:26 ;41.Cade Ardis 25:37 ;44. Chase Matthews 27:00.
7. EMMANUEL CHRISTIAN (186)
21.Nathaniel Long 21:48.;26. Will Long 22:45.;42.Lucas Geddes 25:43. ;48.Daniel Budham 31:26 ;49. Trace Larymore 35:44.
8. DARLINGTON (199)
20.Alexander Mincey 21:45.;36.David Corry 24:29.;46.Eric Flores 27:58.;47.Marcus Canoy 29:24.;50. Caleb Jackson 43:26.
GIRLS
1.WEST FLORENCE (26)
2.Kaylanna Burroughs 22:38.;3.Melissa Hodges 22:42.;5.Cassandra Hitch 25:02.;6.Sarah Beth Bailey 25:40.;10.Carly Tilton 26:03.;18.Katie Tilton 29:14.;19. Olivia Wideman 29:25.
2.HARTSVILLE (51)
1.Katti Nutt 21:49.:11.Ashley Niu 26:32.;12.Hannah Jewell 26:47.;13.Chloe Jewell 27:58.;14.Reagan Reed 28:06.;20.Emma Steen 29:36.;27. Savannah Brooks 33:05.
3.DARLINGTON (94)
4.Sanne VERKOEIJEN 23:23; 9. Ava WIRHOUSKY 26:02; 16.Katee Wirhousky 28:56;31 Tiffany Carnell 33:51.;34. Angel Johnson 34:52.;46.Taylor Mincey 41:24.;48. Schuyler Edwards 42:07.
4.EMMANUEL CHRISTIAN (110)
8.Olivia St. Ours 26:01.;17.Isabel Budham 29:02.;21.Kendall Rivers 29:40.;26.Emelia St. Ours 31:44.;38.Grant Corry 36:04.;39. Virginia Boyd 36:08.
5.TRINITY COLLEGIATE (139)
7. Kate Coker 25:56.;23.Mary Jane Lopiccolo 31:03;25.Giada Basta 31:14.;41.Brianna Glassman 39:19.;43. Ryleigh Saunders 40:39.
BOYS' SOCCER
Maranatha 10
Emmanuel 0
HARTSVILLE, S.C. — Maranatha’s Braiden Bevan scored three goals.
GOALS -- MCS: Wade Lanbert, Bryson McInnville, Tripp Gooden, Micheal Papeo, Chase Kelly, Buddy DeFields 2, Braiden Bevan 3.