TUESDAY'S PREP ROUNDUP

TUESDAY'S PREP ROUNDUP: West girls' golf finishes 9th at state

West Florence wf athletics logo 2018-19

GIRLS GOLF

9. WEST FLORENCE (375-361-736)

T6.Alla McGillivray 77-79-156, T37.Natalee Batchelor 94-95-189, 40.Taylor Pleasant 98-93-191, T46.Brianna Davis 106-94-200.

SOUTH FLORENCE (IND)

T8. Anna Grice Smith 84-77-161.

VOLLEYBALL

Branchville 3

East Clarendon 0

Branchville sweeps East Clarendon in the Class A state playoffs by scores of 25-13, 25-14, 25-17.

St. Joseph’s 3

McBee 0

St. Joseph’s sweeps McBee in the Class A state playoffs by scores of 25-7, 25-7, 25-14.

Christ Church 3

GSSM 0

Christ Church swept GSSM in the Class A state playoffs by scores of 25-10, 25-12, 25-18.

Academic Magnet 3

Chesterfield 0

Academic Magnet swept Chesterfield in the Class 2A playoffs by scores of 25-13, 25-9, 25-23.

Latta 3

LowCountry Leadership 0

Latta won in the Class A playoffs by scores of 25-20, 25-20, 25-18.

ACES: L:Rylyn Marsh 4.

KILLS: L: Savannah Miller 6.

ASSISTS: L: Marsh 8.

BLOCKS: L: Katelynn Roberts 2.

DIGS: L: Savannah Horne 3.

GIRLS' TENNIS

Lucy Beckham 6

West Florence 0

SINGLES

Piper Channey (LB) def. Elle Brannon 6-0, 6-0; Perrin Rogers (LB) def. Mattie Segars 6-0, 6-1; Lila Small (LB) def. Emma Watford 6-3, 6-1; Annie Wilbourne (LB) def. Kennedy Horne 6-4, 6-1; Frazier Joway (LB) def. Kessler Richardson 6-1, 6-2.

DOUBLES

Kayla Fergis/ Grayson Rowley (LB) def, Lillian Guerriero/ Isabella Talbert 6-3, 6-1.

Hannah-Pamplico 7

East Clarendon 0

SINGLES

Katelyn Fennel (H-P) def. Kyla Smith 6-0, 6-1; Emily Jeffords (H-P) def. Catherine Fleming 6-1, 6-0; Eliza Beth Mims (H-P) def. Addie Knowlton 6-0, 6-4; Leah Watkins (H-P) def. Anna Grace Knowlton 6-0, 6-4; Madison Rogers (H-P) def. Angel Culick 6-1, 6-0.

DOUBLES

Layla Cooper/ Ansley Lowder (J) def. Whitley Anderson/ Jordan Gloyd 6-1, 6-0; Fennel/ Jeffords (J) def. Smith/ Fleming 6-1, 6-1.

GSSM 6

McBee 1

SINGLES

Raegan Griggs (M) def. Emily Zhang (GSSM) 6-2, 6-0;Phoebe Anagnos (GSSM) def. Hanna McLeod (M) 6-0, 6-0;Sophia Voulgaris (GSSM) def. Arica Eason (M) 6-0, 6-1;Zoe Latham (GSSM.) def. Jordan Moore (M) 6-0, 6-0;Anna Kiley (GSSM) def. Lexi Lane (M) 6-0, 6-0

DOUBLES

Zhang/Anagnos (GSSM) def. Griggs/McLeod 8-6;Sherry Kong/Annie Yuan (GSSM) win by Forfeit

Johnsonville 5

Green Sea Floyds 2

SINGLES

Nicole Cook (J) def Carys Cribb 6-0, 6-0; Jaelyn Shelley (GSF) def. Lilly Margaret Driggers l6-3, 6-4;Mackenzie Lawrimore (J) def Kennedy Collins 7-5, 6-1;Faith Bardon (J) def Laney Garris 6-0, 6-2; Lila Kate Leviner (J) def Kennedy Shelley6-4, 3-6,12-10

DOUBLES

Cribb/ Shelley (GSF) def. Cook/ Driggers 8-5; Sophia Cook/ Mallory Prosser (J) def Carrington Cribb and Nelly Clark 6-0, 6-1.

