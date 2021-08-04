Tupelo rallies past Post 1 in Southeast Regional Tournament opener

PELHAM, Ala. – If Florence Post 1 is going to advance to the American Legion World Series, it will have to do so through the consolation bracket.

Post 1, the South Carolina state champs, opened the Southeast Regional Tournament on Wednesday with a tough 7-6 loss to Tupelo, Mississippi, at Bobby Hayes Stadium.

Florence (31-4) will now face the loser of the Pelham (Ala.) and Covington (Ga.) game at 1 p.m. Thursday.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

After falling behind 2-0 in the top of the first, Post 1 rallied with three runs of its own in the bottom half. Tupelo regained the lead in the fifth and led 5-3 in the bottom of the sixth when Florence rallied for three more runs. However, Tupelo plated a pair of runs in the top of the seventh inning to put itself back in the lead for good.

Noah Carter was 2 for 3 with an RBI for Florence and D.P. Pendergrass finished 2 for 4.

Hunter Herlong was also 2 for 4 with two RBI and scored a pair of runs as well.

Thomas Skipper wound up taking the loss on the mound for Post 1. Coming in in relief, he went 1 2/3 innings and allowed two runs on four hits.

Aydin Palmer got the starting nod. He went four innings and allowed five runs.