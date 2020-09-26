 Skip to main content
Turnover-prone Hartsville falls to North Myrtle Beach 40-21
PREP FOOTBALL

Turnover-prone Hartsville falls to North Myrtle Beach 40-21

North Myrtle Beach at Hartsville

Hartsville's Owen Taylor (5) has the ball knocked loose during the Red Foxes' 40-21 loss to North Myrtle Beach on Friday in Kelleytown.

 ANDREW BOARDWINE/ SPECIAL TO THE MORNING NEWS

KELLEYTOWN, S.C. – Hartsville turned the ball over six times in its season-opening game against North Myrtle Beach on Friday, and the Chiefs converted four of them into touchdowns.

The result was a 40-21 rout that puts the Red Foxes (0-1, 0-1) in an early hole in Region 6-4A with a date at West Florence scheduled for next week.

HHS quarterback Owen Taylor was picked off four times on the night – but most came via unlucky bounces as a three of his passes were tipped by Hartsville receivers and into the hands of waiting NMB defenders.

Xavier Anderson returned one 15 yards for a score and Elijah Vereen followed that with a 21-yard fumble recovery for a touchdown – one of two the Red Foxes lost Friday.

The two scores were part of a 21-0 run in the second quarter that gave the Chiefs a 16-point lead, but Hartsville rallied to pull within two at the break. Dariyan Pendergrass rushed for a trio of TDs, including a 30-yarder with 41 seconds left.

But NMB shut out the Red Foxes in the second half while getting a pair of end zone runs from quarterback Cameron Freeman in the fourth quarter to seal the deal.

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH 40, HARTSVILLE 21

NMB 2 21 3 14 – 40

HHS 0 21 0 0 – 21

FIRST QUARTER

NMB – Safety, 2:19.

SECOND QUARTER

HHS – Dariyan Pendergrass 1 run (Chase Elsessler kick), 11:21.

NMB – Xavier Anderson 15 INT return (Zane Smith kick), 9:50.

NMB – Elijah Vereen 21 fumble return (Smith kick), 8:20.

NMB – Nyliek Livingston 13 run (Smith kick), 7:32.

HHS – Pendergrass 6 run (Elsessler kick), 4:09.

HHS – Pendergrass 30 run (Elsessler kick), 0:41.

THIRD QUARTER

NMB – Smith 35 FG, 5:18.

FOURTH QUARTER

NMB – Cameron Freeman 4 run (Smith kick), 10:30.

NMB – Freeman 2 run (Smith kick), 5:29.

