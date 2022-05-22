Twenty area softball players earn all-state selections

CHARLESTON, S.C. – The South Carolina Coaches Association of Women’s Sports announced the selections for all-state softball players Sunday and 20 were chosen from the Pee Dee area.

Of those, six were also selected as the Players of the Year for their respective regions.

That list includes Hartsville’s Alyssa Poston, who was a top performer for the Red Foxes at the plate and in the circle this season. She was batting .613 at the end of the regular season with three doubles, five triples and eight RBI. She also won nine games on the mound with a 0.77 ERA and 91 strikeouts in almost 55 innings pitched.

Also earning selections in 4A were South Florence’s Katie Catoe and Darlington’s Ashton Goodwin. Catoe had a homer and drove in 15 for the Bruins prior to the start of the playoffs and Goodwin batted .456 for the Falcons.

In 3A, Marlboro County’s Mackenzie Kubas and Dillon’s Paige Sherman were each chosen as Player of the Year for their respective regions. Kubas and Paige both batted above .350 for most of the regular season. Sherman had 17 RBI prior to the playoffs and Kubas had nine.

They were also stellar on the mound. Kubas had five wins and a 1.23 ERA with 92 strikeouts. Paige had 12 wins, a 0.66 ERA and 132 strikeouts in 100 innings pitched.

Dillon and MCHS each had another player selected for all-state. Cierra Grice had a .451 average with six doubles, 15 RBI and 16 stolen bases for the Wildcats prior to the postseason while Isabel Allen batted .634 with six doubles, three triples and 11 RBI for the Bulldogs.

There were five local players who were chosen from 2A, led by Latta’s Jayla Jackson who earned POY honors. She batted .550 with 11 doubles and 29 RBI for the Vikings entering the playoffs and also had a 1.04 ERA with 51 strikeouts.

Latta had two more players earn all-state in Jena Stutler and Averi Lovell. Stutler had eight doubles, four triples and 21 RBI for the Vikings while Lovell had four doubles, two homers and drove in 18. The duo combined for 21 stolen bases.

Chesterfield’s Caitlyn Gibson and Cheraw’s Jazz Dixon rounded out the 2A field.

Finally in 1A, eight players were selected from the Pee Dee, including two each from Lake View, East Clarendon and Hannah-Pamplico.

The Wild Gators’ Raven Locklear and the Wolverines’ Maddie Newsome topped the list as Players of the Year for their regions. Spivey Evans was also chosen from LVHS as well as Ansley Brown from ECHS.

Jadan Lee and Anna Claire Stone each had solid season for the Raiders. Lee batted over .550 with seven doubles, two homers and 17 RBI at the end of the regular season while Stone hit .457 with five triples and nine RBI.

Carvers Bay’s Morgan Glover and McBee’s Trinity Brigman rounded out the field.

