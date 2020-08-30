Two decades ago, Labonte turned near tragedy into triumph

DARLINGTON, S.C. — There already was a dark cloud hanging over NASCAR before Bobby Labonte climbed into his Pontiac that fateful Friday 20 years ago at Darlington Raceway.
Fortunately for him and the sport, what could have been another weekend of tragedy turned into one of triumph.
NASCAR had already seen two of its drivers — Adam Petty and Kenny Irwin — die in crashes at New Hampshire Motor Speedway, albeit on different weekends.
The cause for each was the same, as both drivers’ throttles stuck going into Turn 3, though no one knew exactly why. Still, NASCAR implemented two safety measures, including a “kill switch” to shut off the engine entirely.
Neither helped Labonte, however. Going into the backstretch at Turn 3 at Darlington, Labonte lifted his foot off the gas only to feel the car continue forward at full speed as he slammed into the wall, which had no SAFER barriers at that time.
The 2020 NASCAR Hall of Fame inductee was bruised and shaken.
"My back is sore, but it was kind of sore beforehand, so I can't really say that was the reason why," Labonte said following the crash. "But it was a pretty hard hit. I can tell you it scares the heck out of you when your throttle hangs like that. I'm glad I'm standing here right now. It definitely could have been a lot worse."
Again, there was no explanation for the malfunction.
"It was just a freak deal," Labonte said. "The throttle did hang on it and got in the wall there going into (Turn) 3. We can't find out why, don't know why, (and) probably never know why. It did it this time. It won't do it again. We tore up a good race car and know we've got to go to a backup car and just do the best we can."
Labonte managed to get one practice lap in with the backup car and wound up qualifying 37th out of 43 cars for the Southern 500.
Though shaken up from the Friday crash, Labonte went on to pull off an improbable win. He led for only 10 laps, including the last eight.
Two fast pit stops and inclement weather that shortened the race from 367 laps to 328 played a huge part in helping Labonte capture another series victory en route to his only NASCAR championship that season.
“… So the positive thing there was that I was able to drive,” he said. “But it's going to be kind of hard to top the win. But to go through all the adversity of starting 37th ... I didn't really think we had a shot at winning, that's for sure. I thought we had a shot for a good race. But to win the Southern 500..."
