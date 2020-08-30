Two decades ago, Labonte turned near tragedy into triumph

Again, there was no explanation for the malfunction.

"It was just a freak deal," Labonte said. "The throttle did hang on it and got in the wall there going into (Turn) 3. We can't find out why, don't know why, (and) probably never know why. It did it this time. It won't do it again. We tore up a good race car and know we've got to go to a backup car and just do the best we can."

Labonte managed to get one practice lap in with the backup car and wound up qualifying 37th out of 43 cars for the Southern 500.

Though shaken up from the Friday crash, Labonte went on to pull off an improbable win. He led for only 10 laps, including the last eight.

Two fast pit stops and inclement weather that shortened the race from 367 laps to 328 played a huge part in helping Labonte capture another series victory en route to his only NASCAR championship that season.

“… So the positive thing there was that I was able to drive,” he said. “But it's going to be kind of hard to top the win. But to go through all the adversity of starting 37th ... I didn't really think we had a shot at winning, that's for sure. I thought we had a shot for a good race. But to win the Southern 500..."

