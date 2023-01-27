Tyler Boyd named Williamsburg Academy's new football coach

KINGSTREE, S.C. − Tyler Boyd, son of three-time Lamar state championship football coach J.R. Boyd, is the new football coach at Williamsburg Academy.

Tyler is already in his first year as the Stallions' new athletic director, replacing Don Shelley at both positions.

Shelley, who was the school's A.D. until this school year, coached the Stallion football team to last fall's SCISA Class 2A crown. Shelley will coach football next season at Orangeburg Prep.

Tyler Boyd, who also coached Williamsburg Academy's baseball team to a state crown in 2021, will remain the school's coach in that sport.

With a state championship ring from the 2004 Lamar football squad, Boyd is excited to follow in family footsteps. J.R., a South Carolina Football Coaches Association Hall of Famer, coached football at Lamar to three consecutive state titles (2002-04). J.R. also coached at York and Laurens. Tyler's uncle, Dean Boyd, coached Marlboro County to two state titles and is now football coach at York.

And Tyler's brother, Daniel, is a defensive analyst at Clemson.

"My whole life, I have received football advice from my father," Tyler said, laughing. "I was always on the ball field as a kid when he was holding practice. I got to hear his pregame speeches. I can't brag about it, but a couple of times in church, he'd ask me if I knew what a Cover 2 or Cover 3 meant."

Tyler's baseball credentials also run deep. He graduated from Francis Marion University in 2012 where he was a four-year starter on the baseball team, taking four trips to the NCAA Division II tournament. Following his time as a player, Boyd moved into a coaching role with the Patriots, where he served as an assistant for two seasons.

In 2015, Boyd made the move to Williamsburg Academy, where he took over as the Varsity and JV baseball coach. He also became a football assistant. In his eight years with the Stallions, Boyd has assumed roles as both offensive and defensive coordinator for the varsity team and coach of the JV squad.

"I'm excited. Between football and baseball, I've always liked them equally," Boyd said. "It was easier to get to baseball when I chose to play that in college. But I also always wanted to be a head football coach, so I'm super excited about that."

Boyd then talked about what he expects as football coach.

"I understand defense and being able to run the football are the most important things," Boyd said. "That's what we were good at here last year. I don't want to change a lot from last year, that's for sure."