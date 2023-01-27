Tyler Boyd Williamsburg Academy's new football coach

KINGSTREE, S.C. -- Tyler Boyd, son of three-time Lamar state championship football coach J.R. Boyd, is the new football coach at Williamsburg Academy. Tyler is already in his first year as the Stallions' new atheltic director, replacing Don Shelley at both positions.
Shelley, who was also the school's A.D. until this school year, coached the Stallion football team to last fall's SCISA Class 2A state crown. Shelley will coach football next season at Orangeburg Prep.
Boyd, who also coached Williamsburg Academy's baseball team to a state crown in 2021, will remain the school's coach in that sport.
