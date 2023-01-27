Tyler Boyd Williamsburg Academy's new football coach

PHILADELPHIA — Dom DiSandro sat in an SUV outside the home of Evan Mathis while Mathis’ then-wife was in labor. Mathis, the Eagles’ All-Pro left guard, had a flight to catch on Nov. 15, 2014, ahead of the team’s game the following day. But he wanted to be present for the birth of his second daughter. Chip Kelly and his team, meanwhile, were waiting in a chartered plane on the tarmac as the ...