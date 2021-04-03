Uiagalelei in charge of Tigers with Lawrence gone

COLUMBIA — D.J. Uiagalelei took charge of Clemson's offense Saturday as the Tigers closed spring practice with the Orange and White game.

It was the first spring in several years that Clemson was without its two main offensive playmakers, quarterback Trevor Lawrence and tailback Travis Etienne. Both were instrumental is helping the Tigers remain atop the Atlantic Coast Conference and win the national title after the 2018 season.

Lawrence and Etienne were both ACC players of the year — Lawrence this past season, Etienne in 2018 and 2019 — and the two are expected to be first-round NFL draft picks. Lawrence is projected to go No. 1 overall to Jacksonville while Etienne figures to be one of the first running backs chosen.

Together, the pair had a hand in 48 of the Tigers' 64 offensive touchdowns last year. That's a lot of firepower for Clemson to make up for next fall.

But Uiagalelei, a 6-foot-4, 250-pound powerhouse, has embraced the challenge.

"Obviously, he’s got the worst job in America,” offensive lineman Matt Bockhorst joked last month. “He’s got some pretty big shoes to fill, but he’s a very talented kid and a steady worker. And I know all of us have full confidence in D.J. and we’re excited to see him let it rip.”