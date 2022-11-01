Unbeaten South Florence turns the page on regular season as playoffs begin

FLORENCE, S.C. – It just so happens that the schedule for the South Florence Bruins breaks down to a very simple formula this season.

Five non-region games, five region games and five postseason games.

At least, that’s how it breaks down if SFHS is to reach its ultimate goal of playing for the 4A state championship.

The undefeated Bruins (10-0) now begin what coach Drew Marlowe calls their third season. South hosts Richland Northeast (2-8) at 7:30 p.m. Friday in the opening round of the state playoffs.

“While it’s great the success we’ve had over the last 10 weeks, none of that matters anymore,” Marlowe said. “We can’t really carry any of that with us. Now it’s every single week we’re fighting for our lives and if we don’t play our best, our season could be over.”

That’s especially true considering his squad is coming off an emotionally-charged 45-14 victory over rival West Florence for the Region 6-4A championship last week. A big key for SFHS will be not having a letdown following that type of game, Marlowe said.

“I think every coach worries about how your team will respond sometimes to a big win, and everybody’s always afraid of a letdown,” he said. “What I’m hoping is that the message that we’ve preached since January of focusing on ourselves will continue to remain the same.

“We’ve got a good body of work now showing that when we focus on ourselves and do the things that we’re supposed to do well, we generally have a high level of success.”

The numbers bear that out as the top-ranked Bruins have outscored their opponents 451-129 this season. Only two of their games (Oceanside Collegiate, Hartsville) were decided by less than 20 points, and the Bruins own victories over South Pointe, the No. 1 team in 4A at the time, as well as Oceanside, the top-ranked team in 2A, and West Florence who was ranked third in 4A when the two met last week.

A balanced attack behind a strong offensive line has been at the forefront. SFHS is averaging 204 yards through the air and 239 yards on the ground per game this season. Quarterback LaNorris Sellers is a finalist for Mr. Football and finished the regular season with 1,999 yards passing and 27 touchdowns along with 841 yards rushing and 15 more scores.

Shikeem Shilow has 892 yards rushing and 13 TDs and Evin Singletary leads the receiving corps with 818 yards and 10 scores.

On defense, Trokel Prew already has 100 tackles to go along with two sacks and linebacker Jaylin Davis is among the best in the Pee Dee with 11 sacks and 18 tackles for a loss this season.

It all adds up to a daunting task for Richland Northeast, who has been outscored 306-209 this year. But despite their record, six of the Cavaliers’ losses have been by two scores or less.

“They’re a very good football team,” Marlowe said. “They’re very talented on both sides of the ball. They’ve lost a lot of really close games, so they’re a team that certainly has our full attention.”

The Cavs like to spread the field, Marlowe said, with sophomore quarterback Will Wilson at the helm. The defensive front is multiple, so the Bruins will have to continue to be efficient on offense and as always avoid turnovers, he added.