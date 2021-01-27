UNC Pembroke edges FMU 82-80

FLORENCE, S.C. – The Francis Marion University men’s basketball team saw another second-half, double-digit deficit staring it in the face on Wednesday night against UNC Pembroke.

For the second straight game, however, the Patriots rallied to grab a late lead.

Unfortunately for FMU, this time the ball didn’t bounce its way at the end as the Braves held on for an 82-80 victory at Smith University Center.

The loss drops the Patriots to 3-4 overall and in Peach Belt Conference play with nine games remaining on the schedule. They entered the night sixth in the PBC standings, and only the top four teams make the tournament this year.

FMU will now hit the road for two games against Columbus State on Saturday and Augusta University next Wednesday. The next home game is scheduled for Feb. 6 against Clayton State at 5 p.m.

It was a tight game most of the night that featured eight lead changes. UNCP led 34-33 at the break, but built a 59-48 advantage just over eight minutes into the second stanza.

But the Patriots started to climb back into the game thanks in large part to three-point shooting. Francis Marion shot 51.9% from beyond the arc in the game and went 8 for 14 (57.1%) in the second half.