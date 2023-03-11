PEMBROKE, N.C. -- UNC Pembroke baseball clinched the weekend series against Francis Marion by winning 4-2 in Saturday's first game of a twinbill. The Braves led 3-0 after the first.

An second-inning RBI single by Zack Summerville gave FMU its first run, and a fielder's choice led to the Patriots' second.

TRACK & FIELD

Dore, Kelly

shine at MB

MYRTLE BEACH -- At the Myrtle Beach Collegiate Challenge, the Patriots' Cullen Dore finished sixth in the 800 (2:08.16), and Briggs Kelly was eighth in the women's 1,500 (6:33.13).