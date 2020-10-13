Undefeated Carvers Bay claws way back to top of region

That begins on the defensive side as the Bears have had a “bend-but-don’t-break” unit through the first three games, Richard said. CBHS has allowed just 15 points and two of its region wins (C.E. Murray, East Clarendon) were by one score.

“In the secondary we’re led by M.J. Bromell who’s got about four interceptions for us so far,” Richard said. “It’s definitely been the strength of our defense. Tony Bell, who stepped out onto the field just up from the middle school last year as a freshman, has been a dominant corner. The game has slowed down a lot for him and now he can go out there and show his athletic ability.

“…We’ve been lucky enough to force some turnover at big times, and like I said, we’re a resilient bunch and this year we don’t hang our heads when things don’t go our way. We look more to rise to the occasion.”

The Bears’ calling card on offense has again been a solid rushing attack that's benefited from an offensive line playing at a higher level, Richard said.

“We’re actually much bigger on the offensive line than we were a year ago,” he said. “But they’re starting to get some continuity having been together for a while now.