Undefeated Carvers Bay claws way back to top of region

HEMINGWAY, S.C. — For the first time in a number of years, the Carvers Bay High School football team took its share of lumps when it came to the win-loss column in 2019.
The Bears, perennial Class A contenders, were young and subsequently endured a season of growing pains in a 2-7 campaign.
“We had a bunch of freshmen guys in there taking a lot of lumps, and now we have a lot of sophomores with a year of experience who are kind of angry they took a lot of lumps,” Carvers Bay coach Matt Richard said. “They’re a resilient bunch, and they still have last year hanging over their heads and they’d like to respond and play a little better than what we put up last year.”
Through three games, the Bears have done just that as they sit at 3-0 overall and, more important, 3-0 in Region 4-A — having already beaten three of the four teams.
Carvers Bay has just one region game remaining against Hemingway on Oct. 23. The rest are all non-region contests, starting this week at home against Hannah-Pamplico on Thursday.
“My guys have overcome a lot of adversity with everything that’s been going on in terms of even getting to play football this year,” Richard said. “So I’m proud of them for that.
“We’re starting to do some of the things we really want to do.”
That begins on the defensive side as the Bears have had a “bend-but-don’t-break” unit through the first three games, Richard said. CBHS has allowed just 15 points and two of its region wins (C.E. Murray, East Clarendon) were by one score.
“In the secondary we’re led by M.J. Bromell who’s got about four interceptions for us so far,” Richard said. “It’s definitely been the strength of our defense. Tony Bell, who stepped out onto the field just up from the middle school last year as a freshman, has been a dominant corner. The game has slowed down a lot for him and now he can go out there and show his athletic ability.
“…We’ve been lucky enough to force some turnover at big times, and like I said, we’re a resilient bunch and this year we don’t hang our heads when things don’t go our way. We look more to rise to the occasion.”
The Bears’ calling card on offense has again been a solid rushing attack that's benefited from an offensive line playing at a higher level, Richard said.
“We’re actually much bigger on the offensive line than we were a year ago,” he said. “But they’re starting to get some continuity having been together for a while now.
“We’ve got Javon Walker leading that group who’s a junior and we’ve got Jalen Smalls who’s a senior and Brandon Johnson who’s a senior. So that group has a lot of experience now.”
The line has been able to open some holes for quarterback Kayshuan Brockington and junior running back Josh Walker, who returned after sitting out the majority of last season with a broken collarbone.
“We’re a run-dominant team, but M.J. has a touchdown catch in every game for us this season,” Richard said. “So we feel like we’ve got some guys who can do some good things once they get the ball in their hands.”
