Undefeated Wilson hosts state power Dillon on Friday

FLORENCE, S.C. – The Wilson Tigers are 2-0 and have plenty of momentum after wins over Aynor and Marion. Looking ahead, coach Rodney Mooney sees another team that has been winning for quite some time.

Meet Class 3A’s third-ranked Dillon Wildcats, coached by coach Kelvin Roller. He was offensive coordinator on five of former Dillon coach Jackie Hayes’ seven state championship teams.

“Dillon’s history of winning in football speaks for itself,” Mooney said. “They’re one of the winningest programs in state history. They’ve got tons of championships, and (Roller) was a part of some of those runs. So, their guys understand how to win. And for us, we are learning how to win and be consistent at winning.”

Roller, in his second year as Dillon’s coach since Hayes’ retirement, is impressed by the Tigers’ start.

“Wilson has tremendous players; I respect their coaches, and (Mooney) does a great job,” said Roller, whose first Dillon team reached last year’s Class 3A lower-state final. “His team has improved, and it will be a big challenge for us because Wilson is very, very athletic. They’re big and coming off two wins to start the season, and they’re excited about it.

“But our kids are used to winning, too.”

Perhaps one of the bigger challenges Dillon will face is Tiger quarterback Tremel Echols, who passed for 281 yards and six touchdowns in Friday’s 56-36 win over Marion. He also rushed for 79 more yards to finish with eight overall scores.

“(Echols) has great size, for one thing,” Roller said. “And he has taken control of their offense. You can tell he’s the leader of their offense.”

Dillon’s offense is just as potent. Freshman quarterback Josiah Oxendine passed for 79 yards and two touchdowns during the Wildcats’ 41-0 win over Lamar (Class A's eighth-ranked team) to open the Wildcats’ 2022 campaign. Running back Ty Martin, meanwhile, rushed for 90 yards and two touchdowns Friday.

On defense, Dillon sophomore Jamarion Fling returned two interceptions for scores. And of course, there is offensive tackle Josiah Thompson, who has offers from schools like South Carolina, Auburn Clemson and Coastal Carolina.

“The strength of our team is up front with our offensive line and defensive line,” Roller said. “Our guys are continuing to develop out there at the skill positions. We’ve got some guys who can play; they just don’t have a whole lot of experience yet.”

Mooney is well aware.

“Dillon poses a lot of challenges,” Mooney said. “Their inside zone and how they operate their running game is very good. (Oxendine) is starting to emerge as a leader for their offense, and their defensive line is really physical, especially at the defensive end position and they do a good job of pinning offensive lines and making you kind of have to run outside when their athletes get to you. Against Dillon, we’re going to have to do a good job of being disciplined.”