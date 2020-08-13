Unique season ends in disappointment, controversy for Post 1

WEST COLUMBIA, S.C. — There are probably more than a few games that Florence coach Derick Urquhart has lost sleep over during his tenure.
You can add Wednesday’s decisive Game 3 to the list as one of the most unusual seasons in Post 1 history ended in disappointment — and controversy.
Needing to win two games against West Columbia to keep its season alive, Florence powered its way to a 12-7 victory in Wednesday’s opener to force a winner-take-all contest.
But a disputed play at the plate in the top of the sixth of Game 3 became the focal point in an 11-9 loss that ended the season for Urquhart’s squad.
West Columbia (14-2-1) advances to the state tournament which begins Friday at Segra Park in Columbia.
The play unfolded with Florence (18-8) trailing 10-9. A two-base throwing error by Post 79 allowed Caleb Oakley to race all the way around from first to home — sliding in as catcher Blake Paylok got the ball.
Oakley appeared to slide in before the ball arrived, but the home plate umpire ruled Paylok blocked the plate and called Oakley out.
“That’s one of the worst calls I’ve seen in a situation like that,” Florence coach Derick Urquhart said. “How he calls him out on a play that he clearly got in and he’s in, that’s…we’re still trying to figure out how he was in position to make that call. That’s one of the worst calls I’ve seen and I’m going to lose some sleep over that call.
“That killed our momentum — that ties the game. For that call to happen in that type of a game … for the umpire to miss that one … that was horrible.”
It was a frustrating ending after Florence had rallied from a seven-run deficit earlier in the game. Post 1 also trailed 10-7 entering the sixth before rallying once again.
“I thought offensively, both games, we swung the bats really well,” Urquhart said. “They’ve got some good pitchers over there — real good pitchers. We had some good at bats…took us a little while in the second half of the game.
“…I was proud of the offense today. Just didn’t quite have enough in the tank to finish it out.”
Noah Carter’s grand slam in the third gave Post 1 new life in the game, and Florence got runs driven in from Mikey Morris, D.P. Pendergrass and Owen Taylor in the fourth to help complete the comeback.
It was short-lived, however, as a two-out error in the bottom of the fourth paved the way for a three-run outburst by West Columbia that saw it retake a three-run lead prior to the sixth inning.
“I was proud of the guys,” Urquhart said. “We got down 7-0, came back and tied it. We had some really good at bats and battled back, (but) gave the lead right back to them. That’s kind of been one of our problems all year is every time we put up a big inning — we give it right back.
“…We weren’t good at putting up a zero the next inning, going out and playing defense and keeping that momentum."
Pendergrass and Morris had two hits each to lead Post 1. Morris also scored three runs while Pendergrass scored twice.
Thomas Skipper came on in the third inning in relief for his longest outing of the season and finished out the game.
In the earlier contest, Florence got on the board first with a wild pitch and Taylor followed soon after with an RBI single to put Post 1 up 2-0 in the third.
West Columbia rallied with three runs in its half of the inning, with two scoring on wild pitches and another on Dylan Williamson’s RBI single.
It stayed that way until the top of the sixth, when an RBI single by Kody Hanna and a sacrifice fly by McIver Wallace helped Post 1 retake a 4-3 lead.
Post 1 put the game out of reach in the seventh by sending 14 men to the plate. Taylor hit a three-run homer while Carter and Oakley each drove in runs as Florence took a 12-3 lead.
West Columbia rallied to put four on the board, but not enough to avoid Game 3.
Taylor had three hits and drove in four with two runs scored to lead Post 1. Oakley, Carter and McIver Wallace each scored two runs.
Starter Parker Moore went five innings and allowed three runs on four hits with four strikeouts, one walk and a hit batsman.
