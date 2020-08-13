Unique season ends in disappointment, controversy for Post 1

“That killed our momentum — that ties the game. For that call to happen in that type of a game … for the umpire to miss that one … that was horrible.”

It was a frustrating ending after Florence had rallied from a seven-run deficit earlier in the game. Post 1 also trailed 10-7 entering the sixth before rallying once again.

“I thought offensively, both games, we swung the bats really well,” Urquhart said. “They’ve got some good pitchers over there — real good pitchers. We had some good at bats…took us a little while in the second half of the game.

“…I was proud of the offense today. Just didn’t quite have enough in the tank to finish it out.”

Noah Carter’s grand slam in the third gave Post 1 new life in the game, and Florence got runs driven in from Mikey Morris, D.P. Pendergrass and Owen Taylor in the fourth to help complete the comeback.

It was short-lived, however, as a two-out error in the bottom of the fourth paved the way for a three-run outburst by West Columbia that saw it retake a three-run lead prior to the sixth inning.