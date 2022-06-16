Urquhart eager to see how Post 1 fares at Palmetto Legion Invitational

FLORENCE, S.C. – Derick Urquhart makes no secret of what the Palmetto Legion Invitational Tournament is and what it is not.

“The coaches who are interested in coming or at least want to know more about it – we tell them up front that it’s a low-key tournament,” the Florence Post 1 coach said. “You’re not going to see trophies and an all-tournament team and stuff like that, but it’s an opportunity to play different teams from around the country that you normally would never see.”

And that has been its appeal as PLI gets set for its 10th showcase this Friday. Started in 2012, the field has seen as many as 26 teams before dropping down to just eight last year following a season where play was wiped out by the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We’ve built it back up to 19 this year,” Urquhart said. “Like I said, I think just playing the same teams within the state and the same teams in your league over and over can kind of get monotonous and this is an opportunity to see some other teams from across the country.”

Six states, including Pennsylvania, Ohio, West Virginia and Maryland, will be represented by 19 teams competing in a round-robin format across three days. The tournament will take place at six sites – Legion Field, South Florence High School, Conway High School, Socastee High School, Riley Park in Sumter and Mike Johnson Park in Georgetown.

Every team is slated to play four games, with a couple of teams arriving early for extra contests – including Hamburg, Pennsylvania, which was scheduled to play a non-tournament game against Post 1 on Thursday.

Florence’s tournament slate kicks off Friday at South Florence with a 7:30 p.m. game against Hope Mills, N.C., to round out the day’s competition. On Saturday, Post 1 will face West Columbia at 11 a.m. at Legion Field to start the day and then close things out at 6:30 p.m. against Buckhannon, W.V.

On Sunday, Florence plays its final game against Beverly-Lowell, Ohio, at 3:30 p.m. at Legion Field.

“I like the idea of being able to play back-to-back-to-back games – play a bunch of days because it gets us in a rhythm,” Urquhart said. “…We haven’t really gotten into a rhythm yet where you’re playing back-to-back days. You might get hot one day and then take a day off and the bats cool down a little bit.

“I’m anxious to get going because this is what you’ll see in a state tournament if you make it that far or the playoffs where you’re playing a couple days in a row. It’s good to get used to that.”

