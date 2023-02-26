FLORENCE, S.C. − There were a lot of things Derick Urquhart liked about Segra Park.

The home of the Columbia Fireflies has served as the host site for the final games of the S.C. American Legion Baseball State Championship the past few seasons, and provided wonderful facilities and playing surface for the teams, he said.

But the near 10,000-capactiy venue did have one drawback, Urquhart believes.

“I think moving it to Segra...we lost some of the (crowds) we would get at other state tournaments around the state,” Urquhart said. “At your Sumters, at your Greenwoods (and) up in Spartanburg.

“I think Segra lost a little bit of that.”

So it was welcome news in more ways than one when the Florence Post 1 coach heard this year’s state tournament will be played at Francis Marion University’s Cormell Field at Sparrow Stadium.

FMU will host Games 5-11 on July 21-23 as well as the SCALB All-Star Game on July 23 at 7 p.m. Games 1-4 will be played at home sites on July 18-19 − following the same format teams have gotten used to during the past few seasons.

Sparrow Stadium has a capacity of just under 2,000, and the move to more intimate surroundings should be an appealing one to fans, Urquhart said.

“I think it’s the right-sized stadium,” he said. “I feel like it’s something that the community can definitely support and I think we can get a lot of fans there. Definitely more intimate, the playing surface is great and the facility is top-notch. Kudos to the school, (FMU) coach (Art) Inabinet, everybody in the administration for making this happen.

“I look forward to seeing what happens later this summer.”

Urquhart hopes to take in the atmosphere from the dugout with his team, but Post 1 will have to earn its way into the field for that to happen.

This will be the first time since 2008 that the state tournament will be held in Florence. American Legion Field was the site that year and was also the host for the 2014 Junior state tournament. West Florence hosted the Junior tourney in 2011 as well.

The partnership between SCALB and Francis Marion came together not long after officials reached out to Inabinet, FMU Athletic Director Murray Hartzler said.

“Always the first thing here is, do we have any other conflicts on campus that we need to sort out?” he said. “...We think we have a good venue for them, so in my mind, there was really no doubt that we were going to try to do it − it was just a matter of if the logistics would work out for them and for us.

“...There were no conflicts and we were happy to do it and we hope it will be successful for them. We’re going to try to support it with whatever we can throughout the summer and we’re going try to make this the most positive experience for them that we can.”

FMU is only slated to be the host for this season as of now, but the possibility remains open for the future as well, Hartzler said.

“If I’m looking at it from their side, how well does this (site) draw for them and how well does everything work out for them?” he said. “If it does, we will be happy to entertain that in the future with them.”